Heathcock, Palmen named Academic All-State

The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association released its Academic All-State teams this week, and Kenosha boasted a pair of connections on the girls team.

Among the 16 girls selected, two came from the Metro Classic Conference in Shoreland Lutheran senior Lauren Heathcock and Racine Prairie senior Andrea Palmen, who's a Kenosha resident.

Heathcock plans to attend the University of Wisconsin and major in neurobiology on a pre-med track. Palmen will play basketball at Macalester College in St. Paul, Minn., and plans on pursuing English, communications or psychology.

On the court, Heathcock was a first-team All-Metro Classic Conference selection this season, while Palmen was named to the second team.

Heathcock was second in the conference with 18.6 points per game and finished her career with 1,255 points, which ranks 11th in county history.

Palmen averaged 12.1 points per game this season.

Other girls named Academic All-State from conferences that include county schools were Waterford's Katie Rohner and Racine Horlick's Olivia Pitrof.

