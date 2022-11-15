High school all-conference: Tremper goalie Wajerski, Indian Trail's Wilhelmson named conference players of the year

The Tremper boys soccer team's successful run to WIAA Division 1 sectionals in 2022 wouldn't have been possible without senior goalie Ben Wajerski.

Wajerski led five Trojans on the Southeast Conference fall all-conference squad, taking conference player of the year honors.

Tremper finished the season 17-2-1 and ranked No. 6 in the final Division 1 state poll.

Wajerski registered 11 shutouts and had a microscopic 0.53 goals against average.

He is joined by Isaiah Montero, Alex Gotz, Connor Heath and Daniel Chiapetta on the SEC first team.

Heath led the Trojans with 29 goals, and Chiapetta added 15.

Chiapetta led the team with 18 assists.

Here are other area student-athletes featured on the SEC fall all-conference teams:

Soccer

First team - Mason Runyard, KB. Adam Hatch, Indian Trail. Carlos Manjarrez, IT. Guilherme Soares Santos, IT. Second team - Cal Adamczyk, KT. Mason Wtorkowski, IT. David Chon, IT. Honorable mention - Bradford: Dylan Rosales, Jordan Manjarrez, Gustavo Sandoval. IT: Angel Barreno, Alec Schires, Isaiah Harp.

Football

First team

Offense - Justice Lovelace, sr., IT (Co-Back of the year). Defense - Juan Prieto, sr., defensive end, IT. Ethan McClain, jr., def. line, KB. Keany Parks, sr., def. back, KB.

Second team

Offense - OL: Messiah Barron, sr., IT. WR: Desz White, sr., Kenosha Tremper. QB: LJ Dagen, jr., IT. K: Mason Runyard, jr., KB. Defense - OLB: Aiden Burrell-Warfield, sr., IT. DB: Adrian Moyao, jr., IT. P: Mason Runyard, jr., KB.

Honorable mention

KB: Christian Arias-Sowma, jr., OL. Nolan Shiplett, jr., WR. Ma'Kye Watkins, fr., DB. Devin Wheaton, jr., QB. IT: Sam Callow, soph., WR/RB. Luke Hogan, sr., LB. Brock Jansen, sr., DE. Ethan Markunas, jr., OL. KT: Alex Hartmann, sr., DB. Jeff Hines, sr., ILB. Carson Nye, sr., DB. Mason Prozanski, jr., QB.

Girls tennis

First team - Mia Franke, IT, 2 singles. Second team - Katelyn Rocha/Leah Weisinger, KT, 1 doubles. Ava Lindquist/Helen Bergeson, KT, 2 doubles. Gianna Greno/Sheyenne Kisonis, IT, 3 doubles. Lainy Ristau, IT, 1 singles. Olivia Robertson, IT, 3 singles. Bella Greno, IT, 4 singles. Third team - Josephine Redig/Sydnee Quinn, KB, 2 doubles. Nicole Porut, 1 singles. Isabella Gentz, KT, 2 singles. Teagan Rowlands, KT, 3 singles. Ella Callahan, KT, 4 singles.

Girls volleyball

First team

Alyssa Ray, jr., setter, IT.

Second team

Lanie Hawley, sr., outside hitter, IT. Mia Johnson, sr., libero, IT. Maddie Chainello, soph., L, KT.

Honorable mention

KB: Jamie Isome, Ella Cannady. IT: Callesta Styles, Madysen Fiene. KT: Chloe Wamboldt, Alaina Roth.

Sportsmanship award - Indian Trail.

Boys volleyball

Player of the year: Jackson Wilhelmson, sr., OH, IT.

Sportsmanship award: Bradford.

First team - Wilhelmson. Aidan Bratzke, sr., MB, IT. Ben Dankert, jr., RS, IT. Second team - Enmanuel Pena, jr., MB, KB. Tillon Galgan, jr., OH/S, IT. Honorable mention - KB: Ben Engel, Emilio Jaimes. IT: Jackson Tirado, Ryan Edwards. KT: Joe Mendoza, Matthew Steuck.