High school all-conference: Wilmot's Corona, St. Joe's football stars, Shoreland's Schattschneider take top area honors

Kenosha County was well-represented in the Southern Lakes, Metro Classic and Midwest Classic all-conference postseason awards, especially at the top.

Wilmot senior safety Anthony Corona earned the defensive player of the year in the Southern Lakes Conference, and the St. Joe's football team cleaned up when it came to all-conference accolades.

Eric Kenesie and Jayden Gordon were named the Midwest Classic Conference co-offensive players of the year for the Lancers, and Marco Mateucci took the top defensive spot.

St. Joe's head coach Matt Rizzo, who led the Lancers to their second consecutive 11-1 season, was named the MCC coach of the year.

In the Metro Classic Conference, Shoreland Lutheran senior Emma Schattschneider earned player of the year. She helped lead the Lady Pacers to the sectional final.

Here are area all-conference recipients in the Southern Lakes, Midwest Classic and Metro Classic conferences:

Southern Lakes Conference

Soccer

First team - Austin Dawson, sr., Westosha Central. Vuk Minic, jr., WC. Petar Minic, jr., WC. Second team - Jacob Meredith, sr., WC. James Kiraly, jr., Wilmot. Honorable mention - Quinn Dixon, jr., WIL. Marcos Lowe, jr., WC.

Girls tennis

First team - Gwen Hammond, sr., WC. Grace Hanke/Gianna Mandli, WC. Honorable mention - Lauren Werlinger, fr., WC. Mary Kinzler/Ani Minic, fr., WC. Kelsey Smyk, sr., WIL.

Cross country

Boys

First team - Lucas Sternberg, sr., WC, 17:33.2. Travis Verhaalen, jr., WC, 17:52.9. Second team - Josh Melka, sr., WIL, 18:15.7. Cael Handorf, jr., WIL, 18:27.8.

Girls

First team - Margaret Gillmore, jr., WC, 20:56.6.

Honorable mention - WC: Jack Bremer, Clare Fallon. WIL: Caleb Bruley, Elyzabeth Oviedo.

Boys volleyball

First team - John Kinzler, sr., WC. Dane Turner, jr., WIL. Second team - Caleb Gleismann, sr., WC. Camden Doty, sr., WIL. Jayden Griffiths, jr., WIL. Honorable mention - Liam Lubkeman, soph., WC. Jacob Camacho-Running, sr., WIL.

Girls volleyball

First team - Lindsay Piktel, jr., WC. Second team - Karis Bridleman, sr., WC. Sydney Selburg, sr., WC. Shelby Fabbri, soph., WC. Honorable mention - Kaylee Wilson, jr., WIL. Jessie Richards, sr., WC.

Football

First team - OL: Mason McNeill, sr., WC. WR: Collin Meininger, jr., WC. RB: Marco Falletti, sr., WIL. DL: Mason Wierzbicki, sr., WC. LB: Keaton Enright, jr., WC. Michael Grasso, sr., WIL. DB: Anthony Corona, sr., WIL.

Second team - QB: Brock Koeppel, jr., WC. WR: Kade Frisby, jr., WIL. TE: Anthony Hall, sr., WIL. UTIL: Nick Argersinger, sr., WC. DL: Sammy Sippy, jr., WC. LB: Landon Taylor, soph., WC. DB: Alex Sippy, sr., WC.

Defensive player of the year - Corona.

Honorable mention - OL: Aidan Runyan, sr., WC. Levi High, sr., WIL. Cody Pappadakis, sr., WIL. WR: Argersinger. UTIL: Corona. DB: Argersinger. Frisby.

Girls golf

First team - Kylie Walker, jr., WC. Katelyn Walker, jr., WC. Elle O'Reilly, sr., WC. Second team - Payton Morton, jr., WIL. Chloe Brown, jr., WC. Honorable mention - Emily Mallace, soph., WC. Julie Awe, sr., WIL.

Metro Classic Conference

Football

Honorable mention offense - Joey Kayon, jr., RB, Shoreland Lutheran. Jon Zirbel, sr., P, SL.

Soccer

First team - Landon Voye, jr., SL. Keegan Bradley, jr., St. Joe's. Gavin Moore, soph., SL. Owen Hahm, fr., SL. Peter Visconti II, soph., KSJ. Second team - Connor Hahm, soph., SL. Jack Zematis, fr., KSJ. Ethan Senkpeil, jr., SL.

Offensive player of the year - Visconti.

Volleyball

First team - Emma Schattschneider, sr., SL. Player of the year - E. Schattschneider. Second team - Lily Schattschneider, sr., SL. Anabelle Cerny, fr., KSJ. Amanda Heusterberg, jr., SL. Honorable mention - Anna Koestler, jr., SL. Allie Prochnow, sr., KSJ.

Midwest Classic Conference

Football

First team - QB: Eric Kenesie, jr., KSJ. RB: Jayden Gordon, jr., KSJ. WR: Dequavion Pinter, soph., Christian Life. TE: Luke Schuler, sr., KSJ. OL: Marco Matteucci, sr., KSJ. Tyson Jones, sr., KSJ. Jack Helzer, sr., KCL.

Honorable mention offense - QB: Erik Decker, sr., KCL. OL: Blake Drinka, sr., KSJ. Dylan Love, jr., KSJ.

First team defense - DE: Peter Stapleton, sr., KSJ. Helzer, KCL. DT: Matteucci. OLB: Schuler. ILB: Gordon. Campbell Kuiper, soph., KSJ. DB: ViJamire Davis, jr., KSJ. Kenesie.

HM defense - DT: Viator Grandt, jr., KSJ. Adrian Als, jr., KSJ. DB: Ben Peterson, jr., KSJ.

Co-offensive players of the year - Kenesie, Gordon. Defensive POY - Matteucci. Coach of the year - Matt Rizzo, KSJ.

Volleyball

First team - Claire Jackson, sr., KCL. Lauren Duenkel, sr., KCL. Stella Marrero, jr., KCL. Second team - Audrey Heiring, soph., KCL.

Soccer

Second team - MF: Kevin Krass, KCL.

Cross country

Boys - Sam Adams, KCL. Alex St. John, KCL.