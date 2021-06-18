High school baseball: Behind Byrnes, top-seeded Tremper cruises to regional final win over Case

Behind another standout pitching performance from Torin Byrnes — and his offense, too — the top-seeded Tremper baseball team had no problem with fifth-seeded Racine Case in a WIAA Division-1 regional final Thursday at Andy Smith Field.
Byrnes, a junior right-hander, won his sixth game of the season over five innings of work, allowing just three hits and a walk and striking out nine, as the Trojans rolled to a 10-0 victory in six innings, after which the game was halted due to the 10-run rule.
Byrnes came out after a relatively light 82 pitches, as Kaileb Lyon worked a scoreless sixth.
"Torin was sharp (Thursday) and pitched aggressively," Tremper coach John Matera said.
The Trojans, who improved to 23-4 and were ranked No. 8 in Division-1 in the latest state coaches poll, are now on to Monday's sectional doubleheader, which will be hosted by Bradford at Wavro Field.
Tremper will play either second-seeded Muskego or sixth-seeded Bradford in the 1 p.m. semifinal. The Warriors and Red Devils' regional final in Muskego, scheduled for Thursday, was pushed back to late Friday morning due to inclement weather. That game ended too late to be included in Saturday's edition of the News. Visit kenoshanews.com/sports for an update.
Monday's 10:30 a.m. sectional semifinal, meanwhile, will pit top-seeded and sixth-ranked Union Grove against second-seeded Burlington. The winners then square off for the sectional title and a trip to state at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. The State Tournament this year will be spread out between June 25 and July 1 and will be split between Herr-Baker Stadium in Fond du Lac and Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.
Tremper, which tied with Franklin for the Southeast Conference title, is looking to advance to state for the first time since 1992 after falling just short in a lot of sectional appearances in recent years.
"We’re excited to get back to the sectional," Matera said. "There are some excellent teams in our bracket, and we're looking forward to competing with them."
On Thursday against Case, Byrnes added three hits, including a double, and four RBI, the Trojans played error-free defense and leadoff hitter Austin LaBreche had two hits and scored two runs. Ivan Jake also had two hits and scored three times, Ryan McGonegle drove in two and Riley Dutton doubled, scored twice and drove in a run.
"Our hitters had some really good at-bats as the game moved along and did a great job of applying pressure through bunts and hitting with runners in motion," Matera said.
Union Grove 10, Central 0 (6 inn.)
The top-seeded Broncos blanked the fifth-seeded Falcons in a Division-1 regional final Thursday at Union Grove.
Keegan Kearby had two of Central's three hits, including a double, while Mason Mitacek added one. Scotty Schulz, Adam Switalski and Kearby combined to work six innings on the mound, allowing nine hits and eight earned runs with five walks and two strikeouts. The Falcons committed four errors behind them.