High school baseball: Behind Byrnes, top-seeded Tremper cruises to regional final win over Case

Behind another standout pitching performance from Torin Byrnes — and his offense, too — the top-seeded Tremper baseball team had no problem with fifth-seeded Racine Case in a WIAA Division-1 regional final Thursday at Andy Smith Field.

Byrnes, a junior right-hander, won his sixth game of the season over five innings of work, allowing just three hits and a walk and striking out nine, as the Trojans rolled to a 10-0 victory in six innings, after which the game was halted due to the 10-run rule.

Byrnes came out after a relatively light 82 pitches, as Kaileb Lyon worked a scoreless sixth.

"Torin was sharp (Thursday) and pitched aggressively," Tremper coach John Matera said.

The Trojans, who improved to 23-4 and were ranked No. 8 in Division-1 in the latest state coaches poll, are now on to Monday's sectional doubleheader, which will be hosted by Bradford at Wavro Field.

Tremper will play either second-seeded Muskego or sixth-seeded Bradford in the 1 p.m. semifinal. The Warriors and Red Devils' regional final in Muskego, scheduled for Thursday, was pushed back to late Friday morning due to inclement weather. That game ended too late to be included in Saturday's edition of the News. Visit kenoshanews.com/sports for an update.