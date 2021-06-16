High school baseball: Bradford knocks off Indian Trail in Division-1 regional semifinal

Records can be deceiving, and the Bradford baseball team appears to be intent on proving that axiom true this postseason.

The Red Devils entered regionals as the No. 6 after going 6-20 during the regular season. But they had gone a respectable 5-3 over their final eight regular-season games, and they carried that into their first playoff game Tuesday with a 5-3 upset of third-seeded Indian Trail in a WIAA Division-1 regional semifinal at Indian Trail.

Bradford now heads to a regional final matchup at second-seeded Muskego at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The winner will play either top-seeded Tremper or fifth-seeded Racine Case in the sectional semifinals at 1 p.m. Monday at Bradford's Wavro Field. The sectional final is also scheduled for Monday at Wavro Field at 3:30 p.m.

Indian Trail swept Bradford in their three-game Southeast Conference series during the regular season, and on Tuesday the Hawks jumped out to a 2-0 lead after one inning. But the Red Devils responded this time, scoring a run in the top of the second, two in the top of the third and another in the top of the fourth to take the lead for good.