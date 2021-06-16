High school baseball: Bradford knocks off Indian Trail in Division-1 regional semifinal

Records can be deceiving, and the Bradford baseball team appears to be intent on proving that axiom true this postseason.
The Red Devils entered regionals as the No. 6 after going 6-20 during the regular season. But they had gone a respectable 5-3 over their final eight regular-season games, and they carried that into their first playoff game Tuesday with a 5-3 upset of third-seeded Indian Trail in a WIAA Division-1 regional semifinal at Indian Trail.
Bradford now heads to a regional final matchup at second-seeded Muskego at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The winner will play either top-seeded Tremper or fifth-seeded Racine Case in the sectional semifinals at 1 p.m. Monday at Bradford's Wavro Field. The sectional final is also scheduled for Monday at Wavro Field at 3:30 p.m.
Indian Trail swept Bradford in their three-game Southeast Conference series during the regular season, and on Tuesday the Hawks jumped out to a 2-0 lead after one inning. But the Red Devils responded this time, scoring a run in the top of the second, two in the top of the third and another in the top of the fourth to take the lead for good.
Ben Massoglia had a strong start on the mound, finishing just shy of a complete game. He allowed three runs, all unearned, on just three hits with four walks and nine strikeouts over 6.2 innings. After Indian Trail scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to draw within 5-3, Carson Widmar came on in relief of Massoglia. He allowed two batters to reach but got a strikeout to end the game.
Offensively for Bradford, Logan Scuglik went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs, Dylan Ricchio drove in two, Jacob Heyden went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI and Max Strash drove in a run.
"Ben Massoglia, Logan Scuglik and Jacob Heyden were the difference-makers in the game (Tuesday)," Bradford coach Matt LaBuda said. "Ben pitched his best game of the year. Offensively, all of our hitters did a nice job of being patient and working the pitch count up for Indian Trail’s number-one pitcher."
That was Lucas Mazanet, who recorded an impressive 11 strikeouts in just four innings but also walked four. He allowed four runs on five hits, and neither he or Indian Trail reliever Tanner Johnson got too much help from a defense that made five errors.
Offensively for the Hawks, who finished their season with a 15-9 record, Seth Koci doubled, while Johnson and Jackson Wilhelmson each scored a run.
"Ben (Massoglia) threw a great game," Indian Trail coach Marty Pitts said. "He mixed pitches around the zone and limited walks. Offensively, we left too many guys on base and couldn't scrap out a timely hit."
St. Joseph 9, Whitefish Bay Dominican 0
The top-seeded Lancers cruised to a shutout win over the fourth-seeded Knights in a WIAA Division-3 regional semifinal on Tuesday night at Carthage's Augie Schmidt Field, which set up a regional final showdown against county and Metro Classic Conference rival Shoreland Lutheran on Wednesday afternoon at Carthage.
The second-seeded Pacers did their part to set up the regional final with a 17-4 win in five innings over third-seeded Brookfield Academy earlier Tuesday at Carthage.
The regional final between St. Joseph, which entered the game 19-1 and ranked No. 7 in Division-3 in the latest state coaches poll, and Shoreland on Wednesday ended too late to be included in Thursday's edition of the News. For more, visit kenoshanews.com/sports and pick up Friday's edition of the News.
The winner advanced to next week Tuesday's sectional semifinals at Random Lake against either second-seeded Palmyra-Eagle or fifth-seeded Waterloo. The sectional final is scheduled for later next week Tuesday at Random Lake.
In Tuesday's win, meanwhile, Peter Ruffolo was dominant on the mound for the Lancers, firing a complete-game shutout. He faced just 26 batters and needed just 77 pitches to work through the game, allowing four hits with no walks and four strikeouts. He recorded 11 outs on the ground and was backed by error-free defense from the infield of Brady Davidson, Max McCarville, Jacob Ashmus and Danny Santarelli, along with catcher Frank McGuire.
Jack Davidson also tracked down a deep fly ball in the left-center field gap in the top of the fifth with a runner on first when the game was still scoreless.
"I'm very proud of Peter and our defense stepping it up today when we needed them," St. Joseph coach Ryan Gavinski said. "Peter was so efficient and effective that Dominican never really threatened to score, and our defense played both heads-up and error-free behind him.
"It was a very clean game defensively, which is what you need in the playoffs."
St. Joseph finally got its offense going with five runs in the bottom of the fifth, highlighted when Ruffolo hit a two-run double to left-center to help his own cause. The Lancers added four more runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Ashmus and Andrew Setter each had two hits, two RBI and a run, Brady Davidson drove in a run and scored two and Jack Davidson had two hits.
Shoreland Lutheran 17, Brookfield Academy 4 (5 inn.)
The second-seeded Pacers won via the 10-run rule over third-seeded Brookfield Academy on Tuesday in a WIAA Divison-3 regional semifinal.
Shoreland (13-4) pounded out 15 hits, led by two apiece from Konnor Hill, Nick Schemming, Paul Otto, Ben Marquardt, Soren Smith and Tyler Walker. Leadoff hitter Aaron Roslowski also doubled, scored twice and drove in two runs, David Ripke scored four runs, Otto scored two and drove in two, Smith drove in three and Walker drove in two.
On the mound, Schemming pitched all five innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits with five walks and four strikeouts.