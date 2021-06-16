High school baseball: Central throws no-hitter, Wilmot wins in walk-off fashion in regional semis

Leadoff hitter Jake Roberts drew two of those walks and finished with three runs scored for the Falcons, Keegan Kearby had two hits and drove in three runs, Mulhollon drove in two to help his own cause, Matt Felske also drove in two and Kyle Mitchell finished 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI.

The winner of Thursday's regional final at Union Grove advances to Monday's sectional semifinals at Bradford's Wavro Field against either second-seeded Burlington or third-seeded Wilmot. The sectional final is later Monday at Wavro Field.

Wilmot 5, Elkhorn 4

The third-seeded Panthers rallied with two runs in the bottom of the seventh and won via walk-off fashion when Jake Christiansen's single to right field scored Kaleb Gendron for a dramatic victory over the sixth-seeded Elks in a WIAA Division-1 regional semifinal Tuesday at Wilmot.

Trailing 4-3 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, Jack Vozel led off for Wilmot with a drive to right that got by the right fielder, which allowed Vozel to advance to third with no outs. Gendron then lined a single to left to tie the game at 4-4 and was sacrificed to second on a bunt by Garrett Luoma before Christiansen provided the walk-off hit.