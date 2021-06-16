High school baseball: Central throws no-hitter, Wilmot wins in walk-off fashion in regional semis

Now that's how you kick off the postseason.
Central's Michael Mulhollon and Caleb Correa combined to fire a no-hitter, and the fifth-seeded Falcons rolled to a 9-0 win at fourth-seeded Waterford on Tuesday in a WIAA Division-1 regional semifinal.
Mulhollon, a junior, started and came up just two outs shy of getting the no-no himself, as he walked four and struck out a whopping 13 in 6.1 innings of work. With his pitch count up to 104, Mulhollon came out in the bottom of the seventh and yielded to Correa, who got the final two outs, including a strikeout, to finish off the win and the no-hitter.
"Michael was absolutely dominant (Tuesday) from start to finish," Central coach Jacob Morman said. "He was in command of all of his pitches and did a great job of attacking their hitters. Michael gave us exactly what we needed in a win-or-go-home game. It was a special night for him and our team."
Central improved to 13-12 and earned a regional final date on Thursday at top-seeded Union Grove. The Broncos won the Southern Lakes Conference title with a perfect 14-0 conference mark and swept the Falcons, 16-5 at Union Grove on May 24 and 17-1 in Paddock Lake on May 25, in their two regular-season meetings.
But it's the postseason now, and Central found enough offense to back Mulhollon on Tuesday, despite getting just five hits. Waterford helped out by committing six errors and walking six batters.
Leadoff hitter Jake Roberts drew two of those walks and finished with three runs scored for the Falcons, Keegan Kearby had two hits and drove in three runs, Mulhollon drove in two to help his own cause, Matt Felske also drove in two and Kyle Mitchell finished 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI.
The winner of Thursday's regional final at Union Grove advances to Monday's sectional semifinals at Bradford's Wavro Field against either second-seeded Burlington or third-seeded Wilmot. The sectional final is later Monday at Wavro Field.
Wilmot 5, Elkhorn 4
The third-seeded Panthers rallied with two runs in the bottom of the seventh and won via walk-off fashion when Jake Christiansen's single to right field scored Kaleb Gendron for a dramatic victory over the sixth-seeded Elks in a WIAA Division-1 regional semifinal Tuesday at Wilmot.
Trailing 4-3 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, Jack Vozel led off for Wilmot with a drive to right that got by the right fielder, which allowed Vozel to advance to third with no outs. Gendron then lined a single to left to tie the game at 4-4 and was sacrificed to second on a bunt by Garrett Luoma before Christiansen provided the walk-off hit.
"We knew we were going to see tough pitching (Tuesday) from Elkhorn, and we were going to have to get some timely hitting in this game," Wilmot coach Josh Pye said. "Couldn't have asked for a better time than in the bottom of the seventh chasing a run."
The Panthers improved to 13-7 and will play at second-seeded Burlington in Thursday's regional final. The Demons have reached the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament four times in a row, interrupted only when the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the 2020 season.
Wilmot, meanwhile, got two hits and three RBI from Vozel on Tuesday, while Marco Falletti tripled, walked twice and scored twice.
Vozel also delivered a solid start on the mound, allowing four runs (one earned) on four hits with no walks and six strikeouts over 5.1 innings.
"Jack Vozel was a game-changer for us," Pye said. "He gave us great innings on the mound after a short turnaround from last week's start. He then went 2-for-3 with three RBI.
"Couldn't ask any more from a senior than what Jack gave us."
Collin Hart pitched the final 1.2 innings and wound up getting the win, as he held Waterford without a run on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts.