High school baseball roundup: Byrnes dominates as Tremper opens season by blanking Bradford

Massoglia had the Red Devils' lone hit.

The teams met again Wednesday at Andy Smith Field, but that game ended too late to be included in Thursday's edition of the News.

Wilmot 10, Burlington 3

Leo Falletti hit the first pitch the Panthers' offense saw this season for a double down the left-field line, and Wilmot wound up with seven runs in the bottom of the first in a Southern Lakes Conference win over the Demons on Tuesday at Wilmot.

Jack Vozel hit a sacrifice fly in the big first inning, Garrett Louma had an RBI single and Marco Falletti added a two-run single.

The first three hitters in Wilmot's lineup, Leo Falletti, Marco Falletti and Vozel, each had two hits and drove in two runs.

On the mound, Leo Falletti started and worked 3.1 innings, then Luoma pitched 3.2 innings in relief. They combined to allow six hits with five walks and six strikeouts.

"Offensively, I thought the guys had decent approaches for our first game out," Wilmot coach Josh Pye said. "We were patient in the first inning and took some walks. We put some good swings on the ball and we were able to push some runs across.