High school baseball roundup: Byrnes dominates as Tremper opens season by blanking Bradford

Torin Byrnes delivered a dominant performance in the season opener for the Tremper baseball team.
In six splendid innings, Byrnes — a tall, junior right-hander — allowed just one hit and three walks with an eye-popping 13 strikeouts as the Trojans edged crosstown rival Bradford, 2-0, in a Southeast Conference pitcher's duel Tuesday at Wavro Field.
The last time Byrnes pitches for Tremper before Tuesday, he shut out Waterford in a WIAA Division-1 sectional semifinal in 2019.
On Tuesday, Tremper scored all the runs it needed in the top of the third, and Riley Dutton worked a 1-2-3 seventh to pick up the save in relief of Byrnes.
"Torin threw a great game, mixed his pitches well, and showed why he’s one of the top pitchers in our area," Tremper coach John Matera said. "Since the season was cancelled in 2020 because of COVID, it’s been almost 700 days since we played a high school game. Seeing the enthusiasm of the kids getting back to play a game they love was the highlight of the day."
Bradford got strong pitching itself, as starter Ben Massoglia allowed two runs on two hits with four walks and three strikeouts in five innings. Austin Loberger and Dylan Ricchio then each worked a scoreless inning of relief and allowed no hits, with Loberger striking out two.
Ivan Jake and Dutton both scored for the Trojans after drawing walks in the third, and Austin LaBreche was credited with an RBI.
Massoglia had the Red Devils' lone hit.
The teams met again Wednesday at Andy Smith Field, but that game ended too late to be included in Thursday's edition of the News.
Wilmot 10, Burlington 3
Leo Falletti hit the first pitch the Panthers' offense saw this season for a double down the left-field line, and Wilmot wound up with seven runs in the bottom of the first in a Southern Lakes Conference win over the Demons on Tuesday at Wilmot.
Jack Vozel hit a sacrifice fly in the big first inning, Garrett Louma had an RBI single and Marco Falletti added a two-run single.
The first three hitters in Wilmot's lineup, Leo Falletti, Marco Falletti and Vozel, each had two hits and drove in two runs.
On the mound, Leo Falletti started and worked 3.1 innings, then Luoma pitched 3.2 innings in relief. They combined to allow six hits with five walks and six strikeouts.
"Offensively, I thought the guys had decent approaches for our first game out," Wilmot coach Josh Pye said. "We were patient in the first inning and took some walks. We put some good swings on the ball and we were able to push some runs across.
"Leo Falletti and Garrett Louma did a good job on the mound for us. They both kept the ball around the zone and gave our defense a chance to make some plays for them."
The teams play again at Beaumont Field in Burlington on Thursday.
Central 10, Delavan-Darien 0 (5 inn.)
The visiting Falcons scored four runs in the top of the first inning and six more in the top of the sixth to open their season Tuesday with an SLC victory.
Adam Switalski finished 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs and an RBI for Central, Matt Felske went 2-for-3 with a double, a run and two RBI, Riley Dahms doubled and drove in a run, Michael Mulhollon doubled and scored and Ben LeFebve scored and drove in a pair.
On the mound, Mulhollon dominated in five innings for the Falcons, allowing just one hit and walking six. But he struck out 12, meaning all but three of the Comets' outs came via strikeout.
The teams play again Wednesday in Paddock Lake.
St. Joseph 13, Greendale Martin Luther 3 (6 inn.)
The Lancers opened their season Tuesday with a Metro Classic Conference win at Simmons Field.
St. Joseph tallied eight hits, led by two apiece from Max McCarville, Andrew Setter and Peter Ruffalo. The Lancers scored four runs in the bottom of the first, as Jack Davidson doubled in McCarville and Setter and Ruffalo had run-scoring hits.
Setter, meanwhile, worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the first by allowing just one run and ended up working five innings, surrendering three runs (two earned) on six hits with a walk and eight strikeouts. Davidson worked a 1-2-3 sixth in relief.
McCarville, Davidson, Setter and Ruffalo each drove in two runs for St. Joseph, which plays Martin Luther again Thursday in Greendale.