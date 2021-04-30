High school baseball roundup: Central rolls past Delavan-Darien

There certainly wasn't any shortage of offense for the Central baseball team Thursday afternoon.
Playing in a Southern Lakes Conference home contest against Delavan-Darien, the Falcons scored in all four of their at-bats and rolled to a 16-1, five-inning victory.
Keegan Kearby led the offensive explosion for Central (2-0 overall and SLC) with three hits, four runs scored and five RBI. Other offensive leaders were Adam Switalski (three hits, run, RBI), Matt Felske (two hits, RBI) and Kyle Mitchell (hit, run, two RBI).
Switalski earned the win on the mound, as he allowed two hits, three walks and struck out 10 in four innings. Kearby fanned all three batters he faced in one inning on the mound.
Burlington 15, Wilmot 10
The host Demons jumped out to a 13-3 lead after three innings before the Panthers rallied late, but they couldn't quite get over the hump in an SLC road setback Thursday.
Wilmot (1-1 overall and SLC) scored six runs in its last two at-bats to close the gap.
Leading the way were Leo Falletti (five hits, three runs scored), Marco Falletti (three hits, two runs, five RBI), Kaleb Gendron (two hits, run, RBI) and Caleb Cox (two hits, run, RBI). Also driving in runs were Jack Vozel (hit, run, two RBI) and Briggs Kafar (hit, RBI).
Hayden Christiansen took the loss, as he allowed seven hits, seven earned runs, three walks and struck out one in one inning on the mound.
"A lot of ups and downs in this game, but (I was) happy to see our guys keep competing when the game got away (from us) early," Wilmot coach Josh Pye said.
Shoreland Lutheran 9, Racine St. Catherine's 1
The host Pacers used a six-run third inning to take control in a Metro Classic Conference victory Thursday afternoon.
David Ripke keyed the offensive attack with a home run, a run scored and four RBI. Also collecting RBI for Shoreland were Konnor Hill (run scored, RBI), Soren Smith (one RBI) and Nick Schemming (hit, run, RBI).
Aaron Roslowski added a hit and two runs scored.
Sawyer Smith earned the win, as he allowed one hit, one earned run, three walks and struck out 10 in 4 2/3 innings. Soren Smith fanned three batters in 1 1/3 innings on the mound.
St. Joseph 8, Greendale Martin Luther 2
The visiting Lancers broke open a 3-2 game with two runs in the sixth inning and three more in the seventh Thursday to pull away in the Metro Classic road victory.
Luke Schuler belted a two-run home run in the seventh to put the game out of reach for St. Joseph, which is 2-0 after two wins over Martin Luther to open the season.
Schuler had two hits and two RBI, Max McCarville and Danny Santarelli each had a pair of hits and Jack Davidson drove in two runs.
Schuler also earned the win on the mound, as he allowed three hits, one walk and struck out one. McCarville, who also scored a run, allowed three hits, three walks and struck out one in three innings of relief.
—Dan Truttschel