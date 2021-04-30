High school baseball roundup: Central rolls past Delavan-Darien

There certainly wasn't any shortage of offense for the Central baseball team Thursday afternoon.

Playing in a Southern Lakes Conference home contest against Delavan-Darien, the Falcons scored in all four of their at-bats and rolled to a 16-1, five-inning victory.

Keegan Kearby led the offensive explosion for Central (2-0 overall and SLC) with three hits, four runs scored and five RBI. Other offensive leaders were Adam Switalski (three hits, run, RBI), Matt Felske (two hits, RBI) and Kyle Mitchell (hit, run, two RBI).

Switalski earned the win on the mound, as he allowed two hits, three walks and struck out 10 in four innings. Kearby fanned all three batters he faced in one inning on the mound.

Burlington 15, Wilmot 10

The host Demons jumped out to a 13-3 lead after three innings before the Panthers rallied late, but they couldn't quite get over the hump in an SLC road setback Thursday.

Wilmot (1-1 overall and SLC) scored six runs in its last two at-bats to close the gap.