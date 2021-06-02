High school baseball roundup: Franklin nips Tremper in battle of ranked teams

For the first time this season, the Tremper baseball team has lost a Southeast Conference game.
In a battle of Division-1 teams ranked in the latest Prep Baseball Report/state coaches poll on Tuesday at Andy Smith Field, eighth-ranked Franklin nipped fifth-ranked Tremper, 2-1, to hand the Trojans their first loss in conference play this season.
Tremper dropped to 17-2 overall and 13-1 in the SEC entering the second game of a three-game set against Franklin on Wednesday at Franklin. That game ended too late to be included in Thursday's edition of the News. The teams then wrap up their series Friday at Andy Smith Field.
The Trojans, who had their 11-game overall winning streak snapped Tuesday, entered Wednesday's game with a half-game advantage over the 13-2 Sabers atop the SEC standings and a 1.5-game lead over 12-3 Oak Creek, ranked 13th.
Franklin scored both its runs in the top of the first Tuesday on a two-run single by Keaton Arendt off Tremper starter Torin Byrnes, who wound up pitching a complete game. He allowed just five hits, struck out eight and walked one.
"Torin made some big pitches, kept us in the game and gave us a chance to win at the end," Tremper coach John Matera said. "Franklin has a good lineup. Giving up only two runs is big. It says a lot about our pitching and defense, and they’ve been good all season."
The Trojans had a huge offensive opportunity in the bottom of the third when they loaded the bases with no outs. Ryan McGonegle hit a drive to center that was caught on a nice play by Franklin's center fielder. Ben Loyd tagged up and scored on the play to make it 2-1, but that would be the Trojans' only run off the Franklin pitching duo of starter Joe Turco and reliever Grayson Flugar.
Bradford 11, Racine Park 1 (5 inn.)
Senior Ben Massoglia earned his first varsity win on the mound in an SEC game Tuesday at Horlick Field in Racine, while Jarden Barden, Logan LaBuda, Logan Scuglik, Brock Lampe and Noah Hansen led the Red Devils' offense in their second win of the season.
Massoglia pitched all five innings and struck out 10. He allowed a run on just three hits and one walk.
Hansen, meanwhile, went 2-for-3 with a double and a run for Bradford (2-17 overall, 2-14 SEC), Scuglik went 2-for-2 with two runs, Barden was 3-for-4 with a double, a run and two RBI, Lampe was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and an RBI and LaBuda finished 2-for-3 with a double, a run and two RBI.
Central 10, Elkhorn 5;
Central 4, Elkhorn 1
The Falcons swept a Southern Lakes Conference doubleheader Tuesday at Elkhorn.
Central has now won three straight after a 10-game slide to improve to 9-12 overall and 6-6 in the SLC.
In Tuesday's opener, Michael Mulhollon tripled and drove in two runs for the Falcons, Keegan Kearby walked three times, scored once and drove in a run, Chase Kerkman had two hits, a run and an RBI, Mason Mitacek had two hits, two runs and an RBI and Jake Roberts scored twice. Central scored seven runs in the top of the fourth to break open a 1-1 tie.
Mulhollon started and earned the win on the mound, allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits with six walks and six strikeouts in five innings.
In the second game, Roberts, Kearby and Adam Switalski each had two hits and combined for three runs and three RBI.
Switalski was also strong on the mound, allowing an unearned run on just one hit with five walks and nine strikeouts in six innings.
St. Joseph 11, Whitefish Bay Dominican 1 (5 inn.)
The Lancers banged out at least 10 hits for the ninth time this season Tuesday in a Metro Classic Conference game at Simmons Field to win their sixth straight and improve to 14-1 overall and 11-1 in the conference.
Leading St. Joseph's offense were Max McCarville (three hits, two runs, two RBI), Jacob Ashmus (two hits, run, three RBI), Frank McGuire (two RBI), Brady Davidson (two hits, RBI, run), Jack Davidson (two walks, two runs), Danny Santarelli (run), Andrew Setter (walk, RBI, run) and Matt Schulte (walk, run).
Setter also pitched his third complete game of the season to improve to 6-0. He allowed just a run on three hits and a walk and struck out 10 over five innings.
The Lancers, who lead the Metro Classic by 1.5 games over 9-2 St. Thomas More going into Wednesday, play Dominican on Thursday at Aaron Field in Milwaukee. They then wrap up their conference slate next week Wednesday at Carthage by completing a game against Thomas More from earlier this season that was suspended by rain.