High school baseball roundup: Franklin nips Tremper in battle of ranked teams

For the first time this season, the Tremper baseball team has lost a Southeast Conference game.

In a battle of Division-1 teams ranked in the latest Prep Baseball Report/state coaches poll on Tuesday at Andy Smith Field, eighth-ranked Franklin nipped fifth-ranked Tremper, 2-1, to hand the Trojans their first loss in conference play this season.

Tremper dropped to 17-2 overall and 13-1 in the SEC entering the second game of a three-game set against Franklin on Wednesday at Franklin. That game ended too late to be included in Thursday's edition of the News. The teams then wrap up their series Friday at Andy Smith Field.

The Trojans, who had their 11-game overall winning streak snapped Tuesday, entered Wednesday's game with a half-game advantage over the 13-2 Sabers atop the SEC standings and a 1.5-game lead over 12-3 Oak Creek, ranked 13th.

Franklin scored both its runs in the top of the first Tuesday on a two-run single by Keaton Arendt off Tremper starter Torin Byrnes, who wound up pitching a complete game. He allowed just five hits, struck out eight and walked one.