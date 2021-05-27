High school baseball roundup: Indian Trail wins first two of three-game series against Bradford

The Indian Trail baseball team opened a three-game Southeast Conference series against crosstown rival Bradford this week with a pair of wins.
The Hawks scored seven runs over the sixth and seventh innings to pull away for a 14-4 victory on Tuesday at Wavro Field then blanked the Red Devils, 5-0, on Wednesday at Indian Trail.
The teams are scheduled to conclude the series Friday at Wavro Field.
After losing three straight, Indian Trail improved to 9-8 overall and 8-6 in the SEC with the two wins over Bradford. The Red Devils dropped to 1-16 and 1-13.
The key for Indian Trail in Tuesday's win was that the Hawks limited their strikeouts to seven on offense while walking six times and totaling 14 hits.
"Strikeouts have been our enemy this season," Indian Trail coach Marty Pitts said "It's a tough task to limit the strikeouts with some of the pitchers in our conference, but it was great to see kids making adjustments as their counts changed.
"That was a bigger takeaway from the game than scoring 14 runs."
The Hawks' first four hitters combined for 12 hits, as leadoff man Seth Koci was 4-for-5 with three doubles, three runs and an RBI, No. 2 hitter Jackson Wilhelmson went 3-for-4 with a triple, four runs and two RBI, No. 3 hitter Matt Felber was 2-for-2 with a homer, two runs and three RBI and No. 4 hitter Tanner Johnson went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and three RBI.
On the mound, Noah Reeves worked all seven innings for Indian Trail, allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits with two walks and six strikeouts.
For Bradford on Tuesday, Ben Massoglia homered and finished with two hits, a run and an RBI, while Logan Scuglik had three hits, including a double.
In Wednesday's game, Lucas Mazanet led the Hawks to a win with a strong performance on the round, while Pitts cited the baserunning of Koci and Caleb Burgess.
"Fortunately, we were able to get another strong start from Lucas Mazanet that carried us to a win," Pitts said. "I am really proud of Lucas. He has done a great job and is becoming a better leader every week."
Tremper 10, Racine Park 0 (5 inn.)
The Trojans scored eight runs in the top of the first and cruised behind the pitching of Torin Byrnes to an SEC win Tuesday at Horlick Field in Racine.
Tremper, ranked No. 5 in Division-1 in the latest Prep Baseball Report/state coaches poll, improved to 17-1 overall and remained unbeaten atop the SEC at 13-0.
Of the 15 outs Byrnes recorded, 13 came via strikeout. He allowed just one hit and walked one in the five-inning shutout, which lowered his ERA to 0.95.
“Torin was very sharp (Tuesday)," Tremper coach John Matera said. "He went right after the hitters."
Offensively for the Trojans, Ivan Jake was 2-for-3 with a double, a run and two RBI, Kaileb Lyon doubled, drove in a run and scored twice, Byrnes finished 3-for-3 with a double, two runs and two RBI and Ben Loyd and Ryan McGonegle each scored once and drove in a run.
Tremper and Park were scheduled to play again Thursday at Andy Smith Field and wrap up their three-game series on Friday at Horlick Field. Thursday's game ended too late to be included in Friday's edition of the News.