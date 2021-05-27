High school baseball roundup: Indian Trail wins first two of three-game series against Bradford

The Indian Trail baseball team opened a three-game Southeast Conference series against crosstown rival Bradford this week with a pair of wins.

The Hawks scored seven runs over the sixth and seventh innings to pull away for a 14-4 victory on Tuesday at Wavro Field then blanked the Red Devils, 5-0, on Wednesday at Indian Trail.

The teams are scheduled to conclude the series Friday at Wavro Field.

After losing three straight, Indian Trail improved to 9-8 overall and 8-6 in the SEC with the two wins over Bradford. The Red Devils dropped to 1-16 and 1-13.

The key for Indian Trail in Tuesday's win was that the Hawks limited their strikeouts to seven on offense while walking six times and totaling 14 hits.

"Strikeouts have been our enemy this season," Indian Trail coach Marty Pitts said "It's a tough task to limit the strikeouts with some of the pitchers in our conference, but it was great to see kids making adjustments as their counts changed.

"That was a bigger takeaway from the game than scoring 14 runs."