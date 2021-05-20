High school baseball roundup: Noah Reeves no-hits second-ranked Oak Creek in huge win for Indian Trail

After losing four straight games last week, the Indian Trail baseball team badly needed a pick-me-up.
Noah Reeves answered the call in a huge way.
In a splendid performance Tuesday at Indian Trail, Reeves no-hit Oak Creek as the Hawks came through with a 1-0 Southeast Conference victory to snap their skid. That came against no slouch opponent, either, as the Knights entered this week ranked No. 2 in Division-1 in the state coaches poll.
Reeves, a senior, was splendid on the mound, as he walked two and struck out three in his no-hit effort. He also got error-free defense behind him.
It was a much-needed win for Indian Trail, which improved to 7-5 overall and 6-4 in the SEC. The Hawks lost all three games of a three-game SEC set against crosstown rival Tremper last week before a non-conference loss to Burlington last Friday for an 0-4 week.
"What big-time performances by Noah Reeves, our defense and coach Billy Johnson calling pitches," first-year Indian Trail coach Marty Pitts said. "I think last week will end up being one of the best things that could have happened for our season. We learned a lot.
"This week, we had to be tough coming off of losses and losing key players. The kids just put their heads down, had a positive attitude and went to work. We will be right where we need to be at the right time."
Andon Wells had two of Indian Trail's four hits in Tuesday's win and drove in Kris Podskarbi for the game's lone run in the bottom of the second.
Indian Trail was scheduled to play at Oak Creek on Wednesday, but no score was reported for that game as of Thursday morning. The teams are then scheduled to wrap up their three-game series Friday at Indian Trail.
Tremper 5, Racine Case 3;
Tremper 10, Racine Case 0 (6 inn.)
The Trojans stayed perfect in the SEC at 11-0 and improved to 14-1 overall with a pair of wins over the Eagles on Tuesday at Andy Smith Field and on Wednesday at Case.
Tremper pounded out 10 hits in Wednesday's game and scored five runs in the top of the sixth to extend its lead to 10 runs.
Joe Ricchio went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, Ivan Jake was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, Ryan McGonegle was 2-for-4 with a run, Riley Dutton doubled, scored two runs and drove in two and Jalani Hudnall walked three times, scored twice and added an RBI.
Kaileb Lyon pitched all six innings for the Trojans, allowing six hits with no walks and six strikeouts.
"Kaileb changed speeds really well and used the defense behind him," Tremper coach John Matera said. "We're getting good pitching and defense, and having those will always give you a chance to win.
"And our offense has been consistent. We're having good at-bats."
In Tuesday's game, Tremper was able to bunch together four hits and a walk to score four runs in the bottom of third and extend its lead to 5-0, which provided enough cushion.
McGonegle went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, Torin Byrnes had two hits, including a double, and drove in two and Ricchio doubled and scored.
Byrnes also earned his fourth win of the season, allowing two runs on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts in five innings. Dutton then came on to record his sixth save with two innings of work.
The teams are scheduled to conclude their three-game series Friday at Andy Smith Field.
St. Joseph 11, Shoreland Lutheran 2
The Lancers stayed undefeated Tuesday at Shoreland with a Metro Classic Conference win over the county rival Pacers in the teams' first meeting of the season.
St. Joseph (8-0 overall, 7-0 Metro Classic) racked up 12 hits, including Jack Davidson's solo homer to center in the top of the fourth, his first round-tripper of the season.
Jack Davidson, Brady Davidson, Max McCarville, Jacob Ashmus and Matt Schulte each had two hits for the Lancers. Brady Davidson doubled, scored a run and drove in three, McCarville doubled, scored twice and had two RBI, Jack Davidson finished with two runs and two RBI, Ashmus had a run and an RBI and Luke Schuler doubled and scored twice.
On the mound, Andrew Setter tossed a complete game for St. Joseph, scattering nine hits and a walk and striking out four.
For Shoreland, which dropped to 6-2 both overall and in the conference, Sawyer Smith went 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI and David Ripke was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Nick Schemming started and took the loss, allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits with three walks and no strikeouts.
The teams were scheduled to play again Thursday at Simmons Field. That game ended too late to be included in Friday's edition of the News.
Burlington 6, Central 4
Doomed by eight errors, the Falcons' losing streak reached four games Tuesday with a Southern Lakes Conference loss in Paddock Lake.
Central dropped to 6-6 overall and 4-3 in the SLC going into Thursday's rematch at Burlington, which ended too late to be included in Friday's edition of the News.
Viny Greco went 3-for-3 with an RBI for Central in Tuesday's game, Jake Roberts was 2-for-4 with a run, Kyle Mitchell went 2-for-4 with two runs and Adam Switalski drove in two.
Michael Mulhollon started on the mound and took the loss, allowing five runs in 4.1 innings, though just two of those were earned. He walked three and struck out five.
Trailing 6-2, the Falcons scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to make it closer, but the rally ended there.
Lake Geneva Badger 7, Wilmot 1
The Panthers had their own defensive struggles Tuesday, committing four errors in an SLC loss to the Badgers at Wilmot.
Trailing 2-0 after the top of the first, Wilmot halved its deficit in the bottom of the inning when Jack Vozel's double to left plated Leo Falletti. But that was all the Panthers, who had just three hits, managed to score as Badger pulled away with two runs in the top of the fifth and three in the top of the sixth.
Falletti struck out 10 in just 4.2 innings on the mound, but he was charged with four runs on five hits and two walks as Wilmot dropped to 5-5 overall and 3-4 in the SLC.
The teams are scheduled to play again Friday at Badger.
Palymra-Eagle 3, Christian Life 1
The Eagles dropped a non-conference game Wednesday on the road.
Aiden Anderson had a strong pitching performance for CLS (1-11), allowing three runs on seven hits with no walks and four strikeouts over six innings.
The Eagles were scheduled to play a Midwest Classic Conference doubleheader at Heritage Christian on Thursday. Those games ended too late to be included in Friday's edition of the News.