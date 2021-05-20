High school baseball roundup: Noah Reeves no-hits second-ranked Oak Creek in huge win for Indian Trail

After losing four straight games last week, the Indian Trail baseball team badly needed a pick-me-up.

Noah Reeves answered the call in a huge way.

In a splendid performance Tuesday at Indian Trail, Reeves no-hit Oak Creek as the Hawks came through with a 1-0 Southeast Conference victory to snap their skid. That came against no slouch opponent, either, as the Knights entered this week ranked No. 2 in Division-1 in the state coaches poll.

Reeves, a senior, was splendid on the mound, as he walked two and struck out three in his no-hit effort. He also got error-free defense behind him.

It was a much-needed win for Indian Trail, which improved to 7-5 overall and 6-4 in the SEC. The Hawks lost all three games of a three-game SEC set against crosstown rival Tremper last week before a non-conference loss to Burlington last Friday for an 0-4 week.

"What big-time performances by Noah Reeves, our defense and coach Billy Johnson calling pitches," first-year Indian Trail coach Marty Pitts said. "I think last week will end up being one of the best things that could have happened for our season. We learned a lot.