High school baseball roundup: St. Joseph off to 5-0 start

Riley Dutton relieved Lyon to get the final out. He walked one batter but earned the save with a strikeout for the final out.

Tremper improved to 5-0 both overall and in the SEC going into Friday's rematch with Horlick at Andy Smith Field, which ended too late to be included in Saturday's edition of the News.

"I’m so proud of Kaileb’s performance, but even more proud of all the work he’s put in to become the pitcher he is today," Tremper coach John Matera said after Wednesday's victory. "It’s been a lot of time conditioning, hours in the weight room and committing to a throwing program in the offseason."

Offensively, Tremper had just four hits, with Ryan McGonegle and Austin LaBreche each driving in a run. It turned out to be just enough, though, because the Trojans didn't strike out once.

"I was really impressed that we went the whole game without striking out," Matera said. "Putting the ball in play puts pressure on the defense, and credit to Horlick, they made a lot of plays to keep the game close."

Indian Trail 3, Racine Case 0

Led by Noah Reeves on the mound, the Hawks shut out the Eagles in an SEC game Wednesday at Indian Trail.