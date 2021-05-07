High school baseball roundup: St. Joseph off to 5-0 start

The St. Joseph baseball team is off to a great start.
Perfect, in fact.
With three victories in the last week, all of a different variety, the Lancers are now 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the Metro Classic Conference.
Last week Saturday, St. Joseph trailed Waukegan (Ill.) by seven runs in a non-conference game at Simmons Field but rallied for an 11-10 walk-off win in eight innings at Simmons Field. The Lancers then won a pair of Metro Classic games against Racine Lutheran/Prairie, 6-2 on Tuesday at Simmons Field and 10-0 in five innings on Thursday at Carthage's Augie Schmidt Field.
In Thursday's victory, St. Joseph pounded out 13 hits and Luke Schuler pitched a one-hit shutout. He faced the minimum of 15 batters over the game's five innings after inducing a double play following the only hit he gave up with one out in the top of the second.
Jacob Ashmus paced the offense with three hits, three runs and an RBI. Max McCarville, Frank McGuire and Matt Schulte each had two hits, with McCarville and Schulte each driving in a run and McGuire scoring two. Peter Ruffalo, meanwhile, drove in two runs, Brady Davidson, Schuler and Danny Santarelli each drove in one and the Lancers stole six bases.
In Tuesday's win, Andrew Setter tossed a complete game for St. Joseph, allowing two unearned runs and scattering seven hits. He also had two hits and scored twice on offense.
Schulte added two hits, scored one and drove in a run, Ruffalo drove in a run and scored one, Ashmus scored two runs, McCarville drove in two and McGuire added two hits.
The win over Waukegan last Saturday, meanwhile, required a comeback after the Lancers trailed 7-0 in the first inning.
They rallied, however, and in the bottom of the eighth scored the winning run when Setter walked and and stole second and Ashmus scored him with a base hit down the left-field line.
Santarelli had three hits and two RBI during the game and McGuire blasted a two-run homer to left as part of the comeback.
The Lancers are off this weekend and next face Burlington Catholic Central at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in a Metro Classic game at Simmons Field.
Tremper 3, Racine Horlick 2
The Trojans led 3-0 after three innings and held off a rally by the Rebels in the bottom of the seventh Wednesday for a Southeast Conference win at Horlick Field.
Kaileb Lyon was tossing a perfect game into the seventh inning for Tremper before walking the leadoff batter. He exited the game with two outs in the seventh after allowing one hit and two runs with eight strikeouts and two walks. The hit was a two-out triple that scored two runs to pull Horlick within 3-2.
Riley Dutton relieved Lyon to get the final out. He walked one batter but earned the save with a strikeout for the final out.
Tremper improved to 5-0 both overall and in the SEC going into Friday's rematch with Horlick at Andy Smith Field, which ended too late to be included in Saturday's edition of the News.
"I’m so proud of Kaileb’s performance, but even more proud of all the work he’s put in to become the pitcher he is today," Tremper coach John Matera said after Wednesday's victory. "It’s been a lot of time conditioning, hours in the weight room and committing to a throwing program in the offseason."
Offensively, Tremper had just four hits, with Ryan McGonegle and Austin LaBreche each driving in a run. It turned out to be just enough, though, because the Trojans didn't strike out once.
"I was really impressed that we went the whole game without striking out," Matera said. "Putting the ball in play puts pressure on the defense, and credit to Horlick, they made a lot of plays to keep the game close."
Indian Trail 3, Racine Case 0
Led by Noah Reeves on the mound, the Hawks shut out the Eagles in an SEC game Wednesday at Indian Trail.
Matt Felber led the offense for Indian Trail, which improved to 5-1 overall and 4-1 in the SEC entering Friday's game at Case, which ended too late to be included in Saturday's edition of the News.
"Noah had a heck of a game," Indian Trail coach Marty Pitts said. "He went right at hitters and kept them off-balance. The pitchers are doing a great job of building momentum off of each other's outings.
"... Matt Felber continues to be Matt Felber. He is a guy that makes his teammates a lot better, and he is a well-respected leader on our club."
Oak Creek 7, Bradford 0
The Red Devils lost to the Knights in an SEC game Wednesday at Oak Creek Middle School.
Bradford fell to 0-6 overall and 0-5 in the conference and was still seeking its first win Friday in a rematch against Oak Creek at Wavro Field. That game ended too late to be including in Saturday's edition of the News.
No other details of Wednesday's game were available.
Brookfield Academy 13, Christian Life 0
The Eagles dropped a Midwest Classic Conference game Thursday at Simmons Field to fall to 1-6 overall and 1-5 in conference play.
CLS was scheduled to play Burlington Catholic Central on Friday in Burlington. That game ended too late to be included in Saturday's edition of the News.