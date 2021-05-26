High school baseball roundup: St. Joseph off to great start in key week

Through two-thirds of its most important week of the regular season, the St. Joseph baseball team has done about as well as it could've imagined.
After rallying late Monday to beat Indian Trail, 6-4, in a non-conference matchup between county program at Indian Trail, the Lancers flexed their bats Tuesday in a key 15-8 Metro Classic Conference win at St. Thomas More.
St. Joseph (12-1 overall) improved to 10-1 in the Metro Classic and increased its lead over 8-2 Thomas More for first place to 1.5 games. The Lancers and Cavaliers play again Thursday at Simmons Field, and another win by St. Joseph — which has outscored its opponents by 97 runs in conference play — would put a stranglehold on the conference title.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, St. Joseph trailed Thomas More 4-0 after two innings before turning the tide with seven runs in the top of the third. Brady Davidson doubled in the inning, Frank McGuire had a two-run single and Luke Schuler had an RBI single.
McGuire added a two-run single in the top of the fifth, then Matt Schulte had a two-run single, Jack Davidson had an RBI single and Brady Davidson had a sacrifice fly for a four-run top of the sixth. Schuler then blasted a solo homer, his second of the year, and Peter Ruffalo had an RBI base hit as the Lancers put the game away in the top of the seventh.
McGuire and Schuler each had three hits and combined for five RBI and three runs. Jack Davidson had two hits and drove in two and Andrew Setter stole four bases and scored twice.
Setter got the win to improve to 6-0, allowing seven runs on nine hits with two walks and a strikeout over four innings.
In Monday's win against Indian Trail, Schuler hit a bases-loaded, two-out double in the top of the seventh to score three runs and turn a 4-3 deficit into a 6-4 lead.
Nick Kunst led off the inning for the Lancers by drawing a walk then moved to second on a flyout and to third on a groundout. Brady Davidson was intentionally walked and McGuire was hit by a pitch to load the bases, setting the stage for Schuler's big hit.
For the Hawks, Matt Felber hit a two-run double in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at 3-3, then Tanner Johnson singled in Felber for the lead.
Schuler also picked up the save for St. Joseph in Monday's win, while Jack Davidson got the win in 1.2 innings of scoreless relief.
Shoreland Lutheran 11, Burlington Catholic Central 1 (5 inn.)
Behind David Ripke's huge game, the Pacers cruised to a Metro Classic Conference win at Shoreland on Tuesday.
Ripke homered and tripled, finishing 3-for-3 with three runs and an RBI. He also pitched all five innings and allowed just a run on three hits with a walk and four strikeouts, as Shoreland improved to 8-3 both overall and in the Metro Classic. The Pacers were in third place through Tuesday's games, just a half-game back of second-place St. Joseph More and two back of first-place St. Joseph.
Also for Shoreland in Tuesday's game, Sawyer Smith went 2-for-3 with a double, a run and two RBI, Aaron Roslowski scored two runs and drove in one and Soren Smith was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI.
Wilmot 16, Cudahy 4
The Panthers jumped out to an 8-1 lead through two innings Tuesday for a non-conference win in Cudahy.
Wilmot, which improved to 8-5 overall, banged out 14 hits. Kaleb Gendron was 3-for-3 with a double, two runs and three RBI, Collin Hart went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a run and three RBI, Korik Klein doubled and drove in two, Parks Anderson had two hits and scored twice and Marco Falletti scored three runs.
The Panthers used three pitchers on the mound, as Garrett Luoma, Klein and Will Kunz combined to allow four runs (three earned) on five hits with five walks and eight strikeouts.
"We did a good job of putting the ball in play and making their defense make some plays," Wilmot coach Josh Pye said.
Lake Country Lutheran 12, Christian Life 0
The Eagles fell behind 4-0 in the first inning Tuesday and couldn't recover in a Midwest Classic Conference loss at Simmons Field.
Lake Country Lutheran was ranked No. 5 in Division-2 in the latest Prep Baseball Report/state coaches poll.
CLS had just three hits in the game, one each by Aiden Anderson, Lucas Hartman and Jordan Luhr. Anderson took the loss on the mound, allowing nine runs on 14 hits with no walks and a strikeout over four innings.