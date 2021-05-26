High school baseball roundup: St. Joseph off to great start in key week

Through two-thirds of its most important week of the regular season, the St. Joseph baseball team has done about as well as it could've imagined.

After rallying late Monday to beat Indian Trail, 6-4, in a non-conference matchup between county program at Indian Trail, the Lancers flexed their bats Tuesday in a key 15-8 Metro Classic Conference win at St. Thomas More.

St. Joseph (12-1 overall) improved to 10-1 in the Metro Classic and increased its lead over 8-2 Thomas More for first place to 1.5 games. The Lancers and Cavaliers play again Thursday at Simmons Field, and another win by St. Joseph — which has outscored its opponents by 97 runs in conference play — would put a stranglehold on the conference title.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, St. Joseph trailed Thomas More 4-0 after two innings before turning the tide with seven runs in the top of the third. Brady Davidson doubled in the inning, Frank McGuire had a two-run single and Luke Schuler had an RBI single.

McGuire added a two-run single in the top of the fifth, then Matt Schulte had a two-run single, Jack Davidson had an RBI single and Brady Davidson had a sacrifice fly for a four-run top of the sixth. Schuler then blasted a solo homer, his second of the year, and Peter Ruffalo had an RBI base hit as the Lancers put the game away in the top of the seventh.