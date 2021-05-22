High school baseball roundup: Tremper completes three-game sweep of Racine Case

Another week, another three-game Southeast Conference sweep for the Tremper baseball team.
Behind the pitching of Jalani Hudnall, strong defense yet again and a six-run fourth inning, the Trojans defeated Racine Case, 6-2, on Friday at Andy Smith Field to complete a three-game sweep of the Eagles last week.
Tremper improved to 15-1 overall and remained perfect in the SEC at 12-0. The Trojans have played three-game SEC series so far against Bradford, Racine Horlick, Indian Trail and Case and have swept all four. Going into next week's three-game set against Racine Park, Tremper held a one game lead on 11-1 Oak Creek — ranked No. 2 in Division-1 in the latest state coaches poll — atop the SEC standings.
The Trojans and Knights are on a collision course for the final three-game set of the regular season, scheduled for June 8-10.
In the meantime, on Friday, Hudnall worked six scoreless innings for Tremper, allowing just three hits with two walks and four strikeouts. The Trojans played error-free defense behind him and turned a key 1-4-6-3 double play in the top of the fourth when Hudnall tipped a line drive back to the mound, Austin LaBreche fielded it with a barehand and flipped it to Ben Loyd at second base, who fired to Ivan Jake at first to complete the twin killing.
Offensively, Joe Ricchio went 2-for-3 with a double an an RBI, LaBreche tripled, scored a run and drove in one and Loyd, Jake, Torin Byrnes and Hudnall each had an RBI in the six-run bottom of the fourth.
"The biggest difference in our offense from the early-season to now isn’t anything mechanics-wise," Tremper coach John Matera said. "It's just that our hitters have a ton of confidence."
Cam Prickett pitched the seventh inning in relief of Hudnall.
Before returning to SEC play, Tremper was scheduled to host Burlington on Saturday morning in non-conference play. That game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.
Shoreland Lutheran 7, St. Joseph 5;
Racine Lutheran/Prairie 4, Shoreland Lutheran 3
The Pacers split a pair of Metro Classic Conference games, including a victory over the county rival Lancers on Thursday at Simmons Field to even the score after St. Joseph defeated Shoreland on Tuesday, before losing to the Crusaders on Friday at Shoreland.
In Tuesday's game, St. Joseph led 5-1 going into the sixth inning before Shoreland plated six runs to take the lead for good.
For the Lancers, who dropped to 8-1 overall and 7-1 in the conference, Brady Davidson went 4-for-4 with an RBI and a run and Frank McGuire was 3-for-4 with an RBI.
For the Pacers, Sawyer Smith started and allowed five runs on eight hits with a walk and seven strikeouts in 4.2 innings. David Ripke then got the win in 2.1 innings of scoreless relief, striking out two.
In Friday's loss for Shoreland, Smith went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and an RBI and Konnor Hill was 2-for-3 with a run.
The Pacers moved to 7-3 both overall and the Metro Classic with the 1-2 record last week.
Wilmot 13, Lake Geneva Badger 9
In a Southern Lakes Conference game played in rain and on wet turf Friday at Badger, the Panthers scored seven runs without the benefit of a hit in the top of the first, only to see the Badgers score six runs in the bottom of the inning.
But Wilmot added two more in the third and one in the fourth and stabilized things defensively to pick up the win and improve to 6-5 overall and 4-4 in the SLC.
Jack Vozel blasted a solo homer to left to lead off the top of the sixth for the Panthers, leadoff hitter Leo Falletti drew three of the the team's 11 walks and scored a run, Kaleb Gendron scored twice and drove in a run, Jake Christiansen drove in two and Briggs Kafar scored three times.
"I liked our approach at the plate," Wilmot coach Josh Pye said. "We took walks and ran the bases aggressively to produce runs. We only had four hits, but we didn't waste any scoring opportunities."
On the mound, Vozel started and worked just 1.1 innings before Colin Hart entered the game with one out in the bottom of the second and went the rest of the way to earn the win, allowing three runs on three hits with four walks and eight strikeouts.
Burlington 11, Central 3
The Falcons' losing streak reached five games Thursday with an SLC loss in Burlington.
Kyle Mitchell had two hits for Central (5-7 overall, 4-4 SLC) and Dakota Veium and Chase Kerkman each drove in a run.
Adam Switalski took the loss on the mound, allowing six runs on four hits with four walks and five strikeouts. But just two of those runs were earned, as the Falcons committed four errors in the game.
Christian Life 22, Heritage Christian 2;
Christian Life 10, Heritage Christian 2
The Eagles rolled to a Midwest Classic Conference doubleheader sweep on the road Thursday.
In the opener for CLS, Perry Foster hit a two-run homer and had multiple hits, while Lucas Hartman, Noah Foster, Aiden Anderson, Cooper Beck and Nathan Gowey all had multiple hits as part of the Eagles' 19-hit attack.
Hartman got the win on the mound, allowing two runs on five hits with a walk and seven strikeouts in four innings.
In the second game, Noah Foster had two hits and Anderson, Gowey and Travis Gee all had RBI.
Perry Foster earned the win, allowing two runs on just one hit with five strikeouts and a walk, as CLS improved to 3-11 overall and 3-7 in the Midwest Classic.