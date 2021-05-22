High school baseball roundup: Tremper completes three-game sweep of Racine Case

In Friday's loss for Shoreland, Smith went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and an RBI and Konnor Hill was 2-for-3 with a run.

The Pacers moved to 7-3 both overall and the Metro Classic with the 1-2 record last week.

Wilmot 13, Lake Geneva Badger 9

In a Southern Lakes Conference game played in rain and on wet turf Friday at Badger, the Panthers scored seven runs without the benefit of a hit in the top of the first, only to see the Badgers score six runs in the bottom of the inning.

But Wilmot added two more in the third and one in the fourth and stabilized things defensively to pick up the win and improve to 6-5 overall and 4-4 in the SLC.

Jack Vozel blasted a solo homer to left to lead off the top of the sixth for the Panthers, leadoff hitter Leo Falletti drew three of the the team's 11 walks and scored a run, Kaleb Gendron scored twice and drove in a run, Jake Christiansen drove in two and Briggs Kafar scored three times.

"I liked our approach at the plate," Wilmot coach Josh Pye said. "We took walks and ran the bases aggressively to produce runs. We only had four hits, but we didn't waste any scoring opportunities."