High school baseball roundup: Tremper draws even with Franklin in key three-game SEC series

The game was tied 2-2 after two innings before Tremper seized the lead with three runs in the top of the third. Those turned out to be the last runs of the game.

"I'm really proud of our team for coming back after a tough loss (Tuesday)," Matera said. "Grabbing the lead in the third inning and making it stand up during the back half of the game says a lot about these kids."

Cal Adamczyk had two hits from the bottom of the order and scored a run for Tremper, Loyd drove in one from the leadoff spot, LaBreche went 2-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI, Joe Ricchio doubled and Dutton scored a run and drove in a run.

Indian Trail 6, Racine Horlick 0

The Hawks won their second against the Rebels in the teams' three-game series Wednesday at Horlick Field.

It was the fifth straight win overall for Indian Trail, which improved to 12-8 overall and was alone in fourth place at 11-6 in SEC play entering Thursday's games. The Hawks and Rebels conclude their series Friday at Indian Trail.