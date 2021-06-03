High school baseball roundup: Tremper draws even with Franklin in key three-game SEC series

Through two games, the key three-game Southeast Conference series between the Tremper and Franklin baseball teams has lived up to its billing.
After the Sabers handed the Trojans their first SEC defeat of the season by a 2-1 score on Tuesday at Franklin, Tremper returned the favor with a 5-2 victory on Wednesday, again at Franklin.
So the teams will enter their rubber match at Tremper's Andy Smith Field on Friday deadlocked at 1-1 in the series, with Tremper (18-2 overall) atop the SEC at 14-1, a game-and-a-half ahead of Franklin and Oak Creek, both 13-3 in conference play entering Thursday's games. The Trojans were ranked No. 5 in Division-1 in the latest Prep Baseball Report/state coaches poll, while the Sabers were No. 8 and the Knights were No. 13.
Tremper and Oak Creek play their three-game series next week to conclude the regular season.
On Wednesday, Kaileb Lyon delivered a strong pitching performance for the Trojans, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits with no walks and five strikeouts over six innings to get the win.
"Kaileb was outstanding (Wednesday)," Tremper coach John Matera said. "He had great stuff, mixed well, and his confidence was evident."
Riley Dutton worked a scoreless seventh for the save, getting some help from his defense when Ben Loyd snagged a sharp grounder up the middle and flipped to Austin LaBreche at second, who then thew to Ivan Jake at first for a game-ending double play.
The game was tied 2-2 after two innings before Tremper seized the lead with three runs in the top of the third. Those turned out to be the last runs of the game.
"I'm really proud of our team for coming back after a tough loss (Tuesday)," Matera said. "Grabbing the lead in the third inning and making it stand up during the back half of the game says a lot about these kids."
Cal Adamczyk had two hits from the bottom of the order and scored a run for Tremper, Loyd drove in one from the leadoff spot, LaBreche went 2-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI, Joe Ricchio doubled and Dutton scored a run and drove in a run.
Indian Trail 6, Racine Horlick 0
The Hawks won their second against the Rebels in the teams' three-game series Wednesday at Horlick Field.
It was the fifth straight win overall for Indian Trail, which improved to 12-8 overall and was alone in fourth place at 11-6 in SEC play entering Thursday's games. The Hawks and Rebels conclude their series Friday at Indian Trail.
In Wednesday's game, Indian Trail held a slim 2-0 lead after four innings before gaining some breathing room with two runs in the top of the fifth and two more in the top of the seventh. Senior Cole Ballard, who finished with three RBI overall, had a big two-strike hit that helped the Hawks extend their lead.
"Cole is the ultimate teammate," Indian Trail coach Marty Pitts said. "The whole team is excited to see him begin to have a regular role in the lineup as our designated hitter. He opened the season with a freshman playing his position, and he took the tough road to get regular at-bats.
"Cole is the kind of kid you want on your side with anything you are doing."
Matt Felber, meanwhile, went 3-for-4 with two RBI, leadoff hitter Seth Koci scored two runs, Kris Podskarbi tripled, scored a run and drove in one, Andon Wells doubled and Jackson Wilhelmson scored a run.
On the mound, Lucas Mazanet dominated with a complete-game, one-hit shutout, walking three and striking out 12.
Bradford 10, Racine Park 4
The Red Devils won their second straight against the Panthers on Wednesday at Wavro Field to improve to 3-17 overall and 3-14 in the SEC.
Logan Scuglik went 2-for-2 with a triple, a run and three RBI for Bradford, Noah Hansen doubled twice, scored two runs and drove in one, Jared Barden doubled and drove in two, Brock Lampe doubled and scored and Carson Widmar scored two runs.
Austin Loberger started on the mound and got the win, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Dylan Ricchio pitched two scoreless innings of relief.
Bradford and Park were scheduled to conclude their series Thursday at Horlick Field. That game ended too late to be included in Friday's edition of the News.