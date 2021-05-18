High school baseball roundup: Tremper rolls past Marquette

The Tremper baseball team ventured out of the Southeast Conference on Saturday night and continued on its season-long roll.

Playing at Franklin against Marquette, the Trojans broke a 3-3 tie with four runs in the sixth inning and three more in the seventh en route to a 10-3 victory.

The win improved Tremper to 11-1 overall. The Trojans remain unbeaten in the SEC at 9-0.

Tremper trailed twice in the early innings before key hits by Will Esposito (hit, run, two RBI) and Austin LaBreche (two hits, four RBI) that drove in four of the Trojans’ late runs.

“We hit the ball solid again,” Tremper coach John Matera said. “There’s a rhythm through our lineup where we just keep moving the line along, with one hitter picking up another.”

Joe Richhio addd two hits, two runs scored and one RBI, while Ben Loyd and Torin Byrnes each had a hit and two runs scored.

Byrnes worked the first 1-1/3 innings on the mound, and allowed one hit, one earned run, one walk and struck out four. Kaileb Lyon pitched 1-2/3 innings, and allowed one hit, one earned run and struck out three before he gave way to Cam Prickett for the final four innings.