High school baseball roundup: Tremper rolls past Marquette

The Tremper baseball team ventured out of the Southeast Conference on Saturday night and continued on its season-long roll.
Playing at Franklin against Marquette, the Trojans broke a 3-3 tie with four runs in the sixth inning and three more in the seventh en route to a 10-3 victory.
The win improved Tremper to 11-1 overall. The Trojans remain unbeaten in the SEC at 9-0.
Tremper trailed twice in the early innings before key hits by Will Esposito (hit, run, two RBI) and Austin LaBreche (two hits, four RBI) that drove in four of the Trojans’ late runs.
“We hit the ball solid again,” Tremper coach John Matera said. “There’s a rhythm through our lineup where we just keep moving the line along, with one hitter picking up another.”
Joe Richhio addd two hits, two runs scored and one RBI, while Ben Loyd and Torin Byrnes each had a hit and two runs scored.
Byrnes worked the first 1-1/3 innings on the mound, and allowed one hit, one earned run, one walk and struck out four. Kaileb Lyon pitched 1-2/3 innings, and allowed one hit, one earned run and struck out three before he gave way to Cam Prickett for the final four innings.
Prickett allowed three hits, three walks and struck out two to pick up the win.
“It was a bullpen game for Torin and Kaileb to get ready for this week,” Matera said. “Cam then did an awesome job of attacking the zone and mixing pitches.”
Wilmot 7, Richmond-Burton (Ill.) 3
The visiting Panthers scored two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to break a 3-3 tie en route to the nonconference win Saturday.
A single by Wilmot’s Jake Christiansen (three hits) drove in Kaleb Gendron (four hits, two runs, RBI) in the sixth inning to break the tie, followed by a balk that chased home Caleb Cox, who had walked.
A double by Gendron and a single by Parks Anderson in the seventh gave the Panthers two more insurance runs.
Leo Falletti added two hits and a run scored for the Panthers (5-4), while Jack Vozel homered, scored twice and drove in three.
Freshman Colin Hart earned the win, as he pitched six innings, and allowed six hits, three earned runs, one walk and struck out five. Garrett Louma struck out one in his inning of work.
St. John’s Northwestern Military 13, Christian Life 11
Christian Life’s Aidan Anderson and Perry Foster each had multiple hits for the Eagles, who fell to 1-10 in a non-conference matchup at Simmons Field on Thursday.