High school baseball roundup: Tremper splits first two with Oak Creek, St. Joseph wins conference title

The Southeast Conference baseball title is all coming down to the final games of the regular season.
And Tremper is right in the mix.
In the first two games of a critical three-game SEC series this week, Tremper — ranked No. 8 in Division-1 in the latest Prep Baseball Report/state coaches poll — and 17th-ranked Oak Creek whacked away at each other, with the Knights winning 10-0 on Tuesday at Oak Creek East Middle School and the Trojans winning 9-2 on Wednesday at Andy Smith Field.
The teams concluded their series Thursday at Oak Creek East. That game ended too late to be included in Friday's edition of the News. For more, see kenoshanews.com/sports and pick up Saturday's edition of the News.
Entering play Thursday, third-ranked Franklin was 17-3 in SEC play and held a half-game lead on Tremper, which was 16-3 (20-4 overall). Oak Creek was in third place at 15-5.
The Sabers were scheduled to wrap up their 21-game SEC slate Thursday at Racine Case, while the Knights wrapped up theirs Thursday against the Trojans.
Tremper, however, has one more SEC game left after Thursday, a make-up game with last-place Racine Park on Friday at Andy Smith Field.
The Trojans' win over the Knights on Wednesday was a big one, especially considering it came after Tuesday's ugly loss. Kaileb Lyon came up big on the mound with a complete game, scattering seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts, while Tremper's offense had three-run innings in the first, fourth and sixth.
"I'm so proud of the energy and composure that Kaileb brings to the mound with each outing," Tremper coach John Matera said. "He understands that being great is about having a consistent approach.
"We had some big hits with runners on and were able to apply some pressure. Putting pressure on Oak Creek early and jumping ahead to a lead gave us some flexibility on offense as we moved to the back half of the game."
Jalani Hudnall had an RBI triple down the right-field line for the Trojans to score Will Esposito from first base, leadoff hitter Ben Loyd had two hits and scored three runs, Joe Ricchio had two hits and scored twice, Austin LaBreche had two hits and drove in a run and Ivan Jake scored twice and drove in one.
On Tuesday, Tremper had just two hits in a game that ended after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
"It was one of those games where not much went right for us," Matera said. "Oak Creek did a good job putting the bat on the ball, finding holes and keeping us off base."
Tremper has received a No. 1 seed in the WIAA Division-1 playoff bracket and a bye through the regional semifinals. The Trojans will host a regional final next week Thursday against either fourth-seeded Racine Horlick or fifth-seeded Case.
St. Joseph 14, St. Thomas More 0 (5 inn.)
The Lancers, who jumped up to No. 7 in Division-3 in the latest Prep Baseball Report/state coaches poll, polished off their Metro Classic Conference title outright Wednesday by finishing off a win over the Cavaliers at Carthage's Augie Schmidt Field.
It was the continuation of a May 27 game that was postponed by rain in the bottom of the third with St. Joseph leading 10-0.
The Lancers (18-1 overall) finished with a 13-1 record in the conference, two games ahead of 11-3 Thomas More and Shoreland Lutheran, for their second straight Metro Classic title. St. Joseph outscored its conference opponents this season by a remarkable 131 runs, 162-31.
Luke Schuler picked up where he left off on the mound in Wednesday's continuation against Thomas More and wound up facing just one batter over the minimum in working all five innings. He allowed one hit, struck out two and only used 41 pitches in improving to 4-0 on the season.
Offensively, Matt Schulte, Frank McGuire and Brady Davidson each drove in two runs, while Schulte, Max McCarville, Jack Davidson, Andrew Setter and Jacob Ashmus each scored two runs. Ashmus also had two hits, a walk and an RBI, and the Lancers stole 10 bases in the game, with Jack Davidson swiping five.
St. Joseph has one more regular-season game, a non-conference contest Friday against Racine Horlick at Horlick Field. The Lancers will then begin postseason play, in which they're a No. 1 seed in the WIAA Division-3 draw and will play either fourth-seeded Whitefish Bay Dominican or fifth-seeded Williams Bay in a regional semifinal 7 p.m. Tuesday at Carthage.
Indian Trail 11, Racine Park 2
Leadoff hitter Seth Koci went 2-for-3 with a double and three runs and Matt Felber went 3-for-3 with a double, a run and four RBI to lead the Hawks to an SEC victory Tuesday at Horlick Field in Racine.
"Seth Koci continues to bring a lot of juice to our team," Indian Trail coach Marty Pitts said. "He is a fearless kid that legitimately has fun playing baseball. It is clear that he comes from a great family and that Seth will be a great role model for his little brother, Brock."
Tanner Johnson also went 2-for-2 with a double, a run and two RBI for Indian Trail, Jackson Wilhelmson had two hits, scored three runs and drove in one and Noah Reeves struck out seven in five innings on the mound to earn the win.
Indian Trail (14-8 overall, 13-6 SEC) was scheduled to conclude its regular season Thursday at home against Park. That game ended too late to be included in Friday's edition of the News.
The Hawks received a No. 3 seed for the WIAA Divison-1 playoffs and host sixth-seeded Bradford in a regional semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Bradford 5, Racine Horlick 3
The Red Devils won their fourth game in their last five Tuesday in an SEC contest at Horlick Field.
Bradford (5-18 overall, 5-14 SEC) had just two hits but drew six walks and used a four-run inning in the top of the second to take the lead for good. Ben Massoglia earned the win with a strong start, allowing just an unearned run on four hits with no walks and nine strikeouts over six innings.
Wilmot 16, Waterford 5 (5 inn.)
The Panthers rolled to a Southern Lakes Conference win Tuesday at Wilmot to improve to 11-7 overall and 7-6 in conference play.
Wilmot pounded out 15 hits, led by Marco Falletti and Kaleb Gendron, who had three apiece. Falletti also doubled, scored three runs and drove in three, while Gendron scored a run and drove in two. Leadoff hitter Leo Falletti finished 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and two RBI, Jake Christiansen scored two runs and Caleb Cox scored two runs and drove in two.
"The bottom half of our order has really come on strong for us in the last couple of weeks, doing a better job of putting the ball in play and having good at-bats," Wilmot coach Josh Pye said.
On the mound, Leo Falletti started and worked through four innings in the hot, humid conditions, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits with three walks and five strikeouts.
The Panthers were scheduled to play at Waterford on Thursday, a game that ended too late to be included in Friday's edition of the News, and then as the No. 3 seed will host sixth-seeded Elkhorn at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the WIAA Division-1 regional semifinals.
Central 5, Lake Geneva Badger 3;
Muskego 4, Central 3
The Falcons continued their SLC slate Tuesday with a win over the Badgers in Paddock Lake before a narrow non-conference road loss to the Warriors on Wednesday.
Central ripped five doubles in Tuesday's win, one each by Matt Felske, Jake Roberts, Adam Switalski, Michael Mulhollon and Nick Argersinger. Mulhollon, Felske and Argersinger each drove in a run, while Roberts and Keegan Kearby each scored twice.
Mulhollon also worked all seven innings on the mound, allowing three runs on six hits with a walk in the complete-game effort. He overpowered Badger's hitters with 12 strikeouts.
In Wednesday's defeat, Felske went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI and Scotty Schulz struck out eight in just four innings on the mound.
Central (11-13 overall, 7-6 SLC) wraps up its regular season with another SLC game against Badger on Thursday in Paddock Lake, which ended too late late to be included in Friday's edition of the News, before a non-conference game against Bradford at Wavro Field on Saturday morning. The Falcons will then open WIAA Division-1 postseason play as the No. 5 seed with a regional semifinal at fourth-seeded Waterford at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.