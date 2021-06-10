High school baseball roundup: Tremper splits first two with Oak Creek, St. Joseph wins conference title

Indian Trail 11, Racine Park 2

Leadoff hitter Seth Koci went 2-for-3 with a double and three runs and Matt Felber went 3-for-3 with a double, a run and four RBI to lead the Hawks to an SEC victory Tuesday at Horlick Field in Racine.

"Seth Koci continues to bring a lot of juice to our team," Indian Trail coach Marty Pitts said. "He is a fearless kid that legitimately has fun playing baseball. It is clear that he comes from a great family and that Seth will be a great role model for his little brother, Brock."

Tanner Johnson also went 2-for-2 with a double, a run and two RBI for Indian Trail, Jackson Wilhelmson had two hits, scored three runs and drove in one and Noah Reeves struck out seven in five innings on the mound to earn the win.

Indian Trail (14-8 overall, 13-6 SEC) was scheduled to conclude its regular season Thursday at home against Park. That game ended too late to be included in Friday's edition of the News.

The Hawks received a No. 3 seed for the WIAA Divison-1 playoffs and host sixth-seeded Bradford in a regional semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Bradford 5, Racine Horlick 3

The Red Devils won their fourth game in their last five Tuesday in an SEC contest at Horlick Field.