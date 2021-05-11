High school baseball roundup: Tremper wins in extras to open big three-game series with Indian Trail

Falletti pitched six strong innings, allowing an unearned run on just one hit with three walks and five strikeouts. He also batted leadoff and went 2-for-3 with two runs as Wilmot improved to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in the SLC.

"Leo has been an absolute workhorse for us on the mound, in the field and at the plate," Wilmot coach Josh Pye said. "He put us in position for the win going into the seventh inning."

That's when Connor Luoma came on to get the final three outs. After Elkhorn's leadoff hitter singled to start the inning, Wilmot's Will Kunz made a nice play up the middle for an unassisted double play, then Luoma struck out the final batter to end the game and get the save.

Jack Vozel drove in Falletti with a single in the first inning and plated him again in the third with a groundout. Briggs Kafar also scored in the third when he led off with a walk, stole second, advanced to third on a Leo Falletti base hit and scored on Marco Falletti's sacrifice fly.

The teams are scheduled to play again Thursday at Elkhorn.

Central 8, Waterford 4

The Falcons scored four runs in the top of the sixth and added one in the top of the seventh to pull away for an SLC road victory Monday.