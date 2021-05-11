High school baseball roundup: Tremper wins in extras to open big three-game series with Indian Trail

Riley Dutton drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning and pitched a scoreless bottom of the eighth as the Tremper baseball team nipped Indian Trail, 2-1 in extra innings, on Monday at Indian Trail to open a key three-game series between the county and Southeast Conference rivals.
Austin LaBreche started the go-ahead rally in the top of the eighth with a two-out single, then he stole second. On an 0-1 pitch, Dutton ripped a base hit to center to score LaBreche.
The Trojans improved to 7-1 overall and 7-0 in the SEC with the win, while the Hawks dropped to 6-2 and 5-2. The teams played again Tuesday at Indian Trail in a game that ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News.
They will then conclude their three-game series Wednesday at Tremper's Andy Smith Field.
"It was a great game, well played by both teams," Tremper coach John Matera said of Monday's opener. "These are the kind of games that help a team as (it) gets closer to the playoffs."
Tremper starter Torin Byrnes had another strong outing on the mound Monday, as he allowed just a run on four hits with a walk and eight strikeouts over seven innings in the no-decision.
"Torin's command was sharp again, and he got even better as the game progressed," Matera said. "He's showing maturity as a pitcher beyond his years, and I’m excited to watch him continue to improve."
Indian Trail also got some strong outings on the mound, as starter Lucas Mazanet went 5.1 innings and gave up an unearned run on three hits with four walks and six strikeouts. Nathaniel Smith then worked 2.2 innings of relief and surrendered a run on two hits with no walks and a strikeout.
"Tremper is a good team," Indian Trail coach Marty Pitts said. "Byrnes gave them a great start and their defense played a clean game. Our pitching was very good (Monday) night. Mazanet and Smith gave us a real shot to win.
"Unfortunately, you can never afford to make a couple mistakes and expect to beat good teams. I am confident our kids will bounce back and learn from the game rather than allowing it to put them in hole."
Joe Ricchio had two hits for Tremper, and Ivan Jake singled and scored in the top of the first to give the Trojans a 1-0 lead. LaBreche also had two hits in addition to scoring the winning run.
Tanner Johnson went 2-for-3 with a double for Indian Trail and drove in Seth Koci in the bottom of the sixth for the Hawks' lone run.
Dutton gave up one hit in the bottom of the eighth but worked around it, including a strikeout, to slam the door for Tremper.
Wilmot 3, Elkhorn 1
Leo Falletti delivered on the mound and at the plate for the Panthers in their Southern Lakes Conference victory over the Elks on Monday at Wilmot.
Falletti pitched six strong innings, allowing an unearned run on just one hit with three walks and five strikeouts. He also batted leadoff and went 2-for-3 with two runs as Wilmot improved to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in the SLC.
"Leo has been an absolute workhorse for us on the mound, in the field and at the plate," Wilmot coach Josh Pye said. "He put us in position for the win going into the seventh inning."
That's when Connor Luoma came on to get the final three outs. After Elkhorn's leadoff hitter singled to start the inning, Wilmot's Will Kunz made a nice play up the middle for an unassisted double play, then Luoma struck out the final batter to end the game and get the save.
Jack Vozel drove in Falletti with a single in the first inning and plated him again in the third with a groundout. Briggs Kafar also scored in the third when he led off with a walk, stole second, advanced to third on a Leo Falletti base hit and scored on Marco Falletti's sacrifice fly.
The teams are scheduled to play again Thursday at Elkhorn.
Central 8, Waterford 4
The Falcons scored four runs in the top of the sixth and added one in the top of the seventh to pull away for an SLC road victory Monday.
Nick Argersinger went 3-for-5 with three runs for Central (6-2 overall, 4-1 SLC), Michael Mulhollon went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI and Kyle Mitchell was 2-for-5 with two runs and an RBI.
Mulhollon started and worked 5.1 innings, allowing a run on just one hit with three walks and nine strikeouts. Keegan Kearby got two outs in relief, then when he got in trouble in the seventh, Argersinger came on to get the final three outs.
Racine Lutheran/Prairie 17, Christian Life 2
The Eagles dropped a non-conference game to the Crusaders at Simmons Field on Monday.
Cooper Beck, Drew Dolphin and Perry Foster II each had two hits for CLS, which dropped to 1-8.
The Eagles were scheduled to play at St. John's Military Academy on Tuesday. That game ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News.