High school baseball roundup: Wilmot edges Central in Southern Lakes matchup

Jack Vozel's base hit over a drawn-in infield scored Leo Falletti with the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth inning, and the Wilmot baseball team held on for a 4-3 win over county and Southern Lakes Conference rival Central on Tuesday at Wilmot.

The Panthers improved to 2-2 overall and 2-1 in the SLC, while the Falcons dropped their first game of the season to fall to 3-1 and 2-1.

Falletti nearly went the distance on the mound for Wilmot, working 6.2 innings. He allowed three runs on six hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. Falletti, batting leadoff, also finished 4-for-4 with three runs at the plate.

Garret Luoma came in to record the final out of the game for the save.

"We knew it was going to be a tough night to put runs on the board," Wilmot coach Josh Pye said. "Leo did his job, scattering six hits on the night, and showed a lot of poise pitching out of some tight spots."

Marco Falletti finished 2-for-4 with triple, a run and two RBI for Wilmot, and Vozel drove in a pair of runs.

The Panthers took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Leo Falletti singled, Marco Falletti tripled and Vozel grounded out.