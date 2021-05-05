High school baseball roundup: Wilmot edges Central in Southern Lakes matchup

Jack Vozel's base hit over a drawn-in infield scored Leo Falletti with the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth inning, and the Wilmot baseball team held on for a 4-3 win over county and Southern Lakes Conference rival Central on Tuesday at Wilmot.
The Panthers improved to 2-2 overall and 2-1 in the SLC, while the Falcons dropped their first game of the season to fall to 3-1 and 2-1.
Falletti nearly went the distance on the mound for Wilmot, working 6.2 innings. He allowed three runs on six hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. Falletti, batting leadoff, also finished 4-for-4 with three runs at the plate.
Garret Luoma came in to record the final out of the game for the save.
"We knew it was going to be a tough night to put runs on the board," Wilmot coach Josh Pye said. "Leo did his job, scattering six hits on the night, and showed a lot of poise pitching out of some tight spots."
Marco Falletti finished 2-for-4 with triple, a run and two RBI for Wilmot, and Vozel drove in a pair of runs.
The Panthers took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Leo Falletti singled, Marco Falletti tripled and Vozel grounded out.
The Falcons retaliated with two runs in the top of the second and one in the top of the third to take a 3-2 lead before Leo Falletti scored on a throwing error in the bottom of the third to tie the game at 3-3.
Matt Felske had two hits and an RBI for Central, Kyle Mitchell tripled and scored a run and Adam Switalski tripled and drove in one.
On the mound, Michael Mulhollon pitched 5.2 innings for the Falcons, allowing four runs on eight hits with three walks and nine strikeouts. Keegan Kearby retired the lone batter he faced in relief.
The teams turn around for a quick rematch at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Paddock Lake.
Tremper 10, Racine Horlick 0 (5 inn.)
Torin Byrnes' scoreless streak reached 11 innings as the Trojans cruised to a Southeast Conference victory on Tuesday at Andy Smith Field to remain unbeaten at 4-0.
Byrnes, a junior right-hander, worked all five innings and allowed just two hits. He did walk four but also struck out eight to escape any damage on the scoreboard.
"Torin made big pitches and mixed really well again," Tremper coach John Matera said. "His composure on the mound is outstanding, and he just goes pitch to pitch on an even keel. His consistency is a strength."
Offensively, Joe Ricchio and Ivan Jake each homered and tripled for Tremper. Jake, who also doubled to finish a single shy of the cycle, went 3-for-4 with three runs and three RBI, while Ricchio went 2-for-3 with a run and two RBI.
Ryan McGonegle, meanwhile, had another big day at the plate, finishing 3-for-3 with a double, a triple, two runs and an RBI.
“We had better at-bats as the game moved along," Matera said. "Our hitters made great adjustments.
"Ivan and Ryan are squaring it up really well right now. We had a number of guys that hit the ball hard right at the defense, so I’m pleased with the way we’re swinging the bats."
Jalani Hudnall also doubled and drove in a run for the Trojans, Byrnes added an RBI and Will Esposito doubled and scored.
Tremper and Horlick were scheduled to play again Wednesday at Horlick Field. That game ended too late to be included in Thursday's edition of the News.
Indian Trail 13, Racine Case 6
Down 6-1 through the first three innings, the visiting Hawks stormed back with six runs in the top of the fourth, three in the fifth, one in the sixth and two more in the seventh en route to an SEC win on Tuesday.
Leadoff hitter Matt Felber finished 2-for-3 with a double and two runs for Indian Trail, which improved to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the SEC, and Seth Koci went 2-for-3 with three runs and an RBI from the No. 9 spot.
Tanner Johnson, meanwhile, finished 2-for-5 with a run and two RBI, Kris Podskarbi doubled and drove in three runs and Andon Wells also drove in three.
But the key was starting pitcher Lucas Mazanet, who struggled early but managed to get through 5.1 innings to give the Hawks' offense time to retaliate. Mazanet allowed six runs (four earned) on seven hits with four walks and six strikeouts.
"Lucas Mazanet showed huge signs of growth, which I am really proud of," Indian Trail coach Marty Pitts said. "Things weren't going his way out of the gate, but he never gave up and he kept fighting. While we were down, Lucas regrouped with our pitching coach, Jon Olson, and once we took the lead, he shut them down and finished with just one walk.
"Coach Olson, Lucas and the pitchers have done a phenomenal job. They have a lot of juice right now."
Indian Trail was scheduled to host Case on Wednesday. That game ended too late to be included in Thursday's edition of the News.
Oak Creek 6, Bradford 2
The Red Devils dropped an SEC game Tuesday at Wavro Field to drop to 0-5 overall and 0-4 in the conference.
No other details were available as of Wednesday morning.
The teams were scheduled to play again Wednesday at Oak Creek East Middle School.
St. Thomas More 13, Shoreland Lutheran 3 (5 inn.)
The Cavaliers had six-run innings in the third and fifth to send the Pacers to a Metro Classic Conference loss Tuesday at Carthage's Augie Schmidt Field.
Sawyer Smith finished 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI for Shoreland (2-1 overall and Metro Classic), Aaron Roslowski doubled and scored and David Ripke and Paul Otto each drove in a run.
Tyler Walker took the loss on the mound, allowing seven runs (five earned) on four hits with four walks and a strikeout.
The teams play again at Thomas More in Milwaukee on Thursday.
Brookfield Academy 7, Christian Life 2
The Eagles dropped a Midwest Classic Conference game Tuesday at Simmons Field to fall to 1-4 overall and 1-3 in the conference.
Lucas Hartmann drove in both runs for CLS and also took the loss on the mound, allowing five runs on six hits with a walk and five strikeouts over six innings.
The teams play again Thursday in Brookfield.