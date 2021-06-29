High school baseball: Senior-led St. Joseph rolls into State Tournament one year after lost season

When Ryan Gavinski met his team for the first time as the new St. Joseph baseball coach prior to the 2020 season, he remembered what his then-junior catcher, Frank McGuire, and his teammates said about the Lancers’ expectations for that season.
“They thought last year was going to be the year, because we were deep,” Gavinski recalled in a phone interview Monday morning.
McGuire was sure of that, too.
“We thought last year’s team was going to be the best team we’ve ever seen at our school,” he said Monday.
Of course, the Lancers never got to find that out, because the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So Gavinski had another thought for his players who’d be returning in 2021.
“I’m just like, ‘Why this year (2020)? Why not your senior year (2021)?’” Gavinski said. “(They said), ‘Well, we’re still going to be good (in 2021), but this is our year.’
“Well, guess what?”
Indeed, nobody knows if 2020 would’ve been “the year,” but 2021 has sure turned out to be a pretty fantastic one, and the Lancers will conclude it Tuesday in the WIAA Division-3 State Tournament at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.
St. Joseph enters state with a 23-1 record and has won 15 games in a row, including last week’s victories over Palmyra-Eagle (20-3) and Ozaukee (6-4) in a sectional doubleheader in Random Lake. The Lancers were ranked No. 7 in Division-3 in the final state coaches poll.
St. Joseph received the No. 2 seed in the four-team State Tournament field and will face third-seeded Marathon (19-7) in the semifinals at approximately 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The winner advances to Tuesday’s 6:05 p.m. state title game against either top-ranked and top-seeded Coleman (24-2) or fourth-seeded Eau Claire Regis (16-6). Those teams play in Tuesday’s first semifinal at 11:05 a.m.
This is the Lancers’ sixth WIAA State Tournament appearance and their first since 2018. They won the Division-2 title in 2005 and the Division-3 title in 2006 and 2009.
Coming back strong
It’s certainly gratifying for a team that lost what could’ve been a run to state in 2020.
“It really means a lot,” senior outfielder Jack Davidson said. “We’ve been working hard since last year. We’ve put in tons of time, and to have our season cancelled and to rebound like this and to make a run like this, it’s really special. Especially for us seniors who have been working the last four years for it.
“... We had really high hopes for (last) season, and to have it taken away, it really stunk. But this season we’ve shown a ton of resilience, and we’ve played hard and played for each other. We’re really happy to be where we’re at right now.”
McGuire started at catcher as a freshman in 2018 when St. Joseph last made it to state. He said this year’s team has continued to work hard, no matter the circumstances.
“I think it really came down to us (working) all the time in the weight room, months and months and months before the season,” McGuire said. “I think it’s just all the hard work paying off, getting stronger, getting focused. It’s all just coming into play now.”
For Gavinski, who’s technically in his first season coaching the team, little was required to motivate his returning players to recover from a lost season.
“The group that we have now, they still played baseball (last) summer,” said Gavinski, who stressed the importance of the 15 contact days the WIAA allowed coaches with their teams before this season started. “They still had their opportunities. Honestly, it didn’t take much for me to get these guys going.
“The senior class right now is phenomenal, again. Really good group of guys. They were ready to go. They had to learn me more than I had to learn them, for the most part. These guys know baseball. They’ve played baseball their whole lives. Truthfully, at the end of the day, I didn’t have to really motivate them.”
Led by seniors
Gavinski could not stress enough how much the Lancers’ six seniors have meant to his team. Four of them, McGuire at catcher, Davidson in the outfield, Max McCarville at shortstop and Peter Ruffolo at first base and pitcher, start every game. The other two, Danny Santarelli and Joey Istvanek, are utility players who Gavinski said fill whatever role is needed.
“That senior class makes us go, it really does,” Gavinski said. “... That’s the main reason this group is doing very, very well. Minus the baseball side of things — I know how good they are — those seniors take charge of the whole group.
“They’re not going to get in your face, but they just lead by example, in practice, everywhere. I know a lot of us coaches say that stuff, but that’s the truth. ... The reason why we’re what we are is those six seniors.”
St. Joseph has rolled through most of its opponents this season, winning the Metro Classic Conference title with a 13-1 conference record and outscoring its Metro Classic opponents by 131 runs, 162-31. The Lancers also went 4-0 against Division-1 opponents this season, outscoring them 52-20, and then outscored their four postseason foes, 42-7, to reach state.
The competition, in theory, becomes the toughest now, but St. Joseph isn’t worried about that. The Lancers respect their state opponents, of course, but it doesn’t do much good to dig too deep into them.
St. Joseph held a final practice Monday morning, then the team headed up to Grand Chute to enjoy the rest of the day before getting back to work on Tuesday morning.
“We just had a practice just now (on Monday), and we just talked about being ourselves, just doing what we do,” Gavinski said. “That makes us the best team that we are.
“Yes, we’re playing against another team that’s made it this far, but we have played against a couple good teams, and we played good baseball. If we worry about ourselves, we have just as good of a chance as everybody else.”
With a state experience already under his belt from 2018, McGuire can tell his teammates what to expect.
“Obviously, it’s a big stadium,” he said. “We haven’t played in a stadium that big. There’s a lot of people watching. But it’s still the game of baseball. It’s nothing that we haven’t played before. It’s just a couple more eyes watching you. It only makes it seem a little more real. But it’s awesome.
“You’ll remember it for the rest of your life.”
Team leaders
The Lancers have a lot of gaudy offensive numbers, led by sophomore Brady Davidson, who tops the team with a .500 batting average (30-for-60), 29 RBI, seven doubles, four triples and a .750 slugging percentage.
Brady Davidson is Jack Davidson’s younger brother.
“It’s so awesome to be able to play with your brother, especially hitting back-to-back in the order,” Jack said. “It’s super awesome. ... It’s just super cool to be on the field with him at all times.”
Junior Andrew Setter, junior Jacob Ashmus and McGuire are batting .455, .432 and .400, respectively, while McGuire and Jack Davidson each have 20 RBI and sophomore Luke Schuler leads the team with two homers. St. Joseph also has an incredible 126 stolen bases in 136 attempts, led by Jack Davidson’s 33 in 34 tries.
On the mound, Setter (7-0, 3.60 ERA, 34 strikeouts, eight walks) and Schuler (5-0, 1.50 ERA, 22 strikeouts, three walks) are St. Joseph’s top two options.
Gavinski said that, as of Monday, he was planning to start Setter in Tuesday’s semifinals and Schuler in the state title game if the Lancers get there, but it’ll certainly be all hands on deck for whoever St. Joseph needs on the mound to get past Marathon.