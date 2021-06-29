High school baseball: Senior-led St. Joseph rolls into State Tournament one year after lost season

“I think it really came down to us (working) all the time in the weight room, months and months and months before the season,” McGuire said. “I think it’s just all the hard work paying off, getting stronger, getting focused. It’s all just coming into play now.”

For Gavinski, who’s technically in his first season coaching the team, little was required to motivate his returning players to recover from a lost season.

“The group that we have now, they still played baseball (last) summer,” said Gavinski, who stressed the importance of the 15 contact days the WIAA allowed coaches with their teams before this season started. “They still had their opportunities. Honestly, it didn’t take much for me to get these guys going.

“The senior class right now is phenomenal, again. Really good group of guys. They were ready to go. They had to learn me more than I had to learn them, for the most part. These guys know baseball. They’ve played baseball their whole lives. Truthfully, at the end of the day, I didn’t have to really motivate them.”

Led by seniors