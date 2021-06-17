High school baseball: Setter fires no-hitter as St. Joseph blanks Shoreland in D-3 regional final

Was Andrew Setter up to the task for the St. Joseph baseball team on Wednesday?
You bet he was.
In a splendid performance, the junior fired a no-hitter as the top-seeded Lancers blanked second-seeded Shoreland Lutheran, 7-0, in a WIAA Divison-3 regional final between Metro Classic Conference and county rivals at Carthage's Augie Schmidt Field.
Only a walk and an error kept Setter from a perfect game, as he struck out three and needed just 84 pitches to navigate through seven innings. Including Tuesday's 9-0 regional semifinal win over Whitefish Bay Dominican, in which Peter Ruffolo tossed a complete-game, four-hit shutout, St. Joseph has not allowed a runner past second base so far this postseason.
Only seven batters have reached base overall against the Metro Classic champion Lancers, who improved to 21-1 and were ranked No. 7 in Division-3 in the latest state coaches poll.
"Our pitching and defense have been stellar in the regional games," St. Joseph coach Ryan Gavinski said after Wednesday's game. "(Wednesday) it was Setter, and he was nearly perfect.
"... I'm very proud of their effort and performance. Our hitting has been very timely, and we've scored runs in bunches late in the games. I'm also very proud of our senior leadership. Our seniors have worked hard for two years now, and I'm happy to see their hard work paying off. We look forward to the opportunity we have in front of us in the sectional next week."
Indeed, the Lancers will head into Tuesday's sectional doubleheader at Random Lake with a great chance to advance to the State Tournament for the first time since 2018, where they would be seeking their fourth WIAA state title and their first since 2009, when they captured the Division-3 championship.
First, St. Joseph has to get past second-seeded Palmyra-Eagle in a sectional semifinal at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. If the Lancers win that game, they would play in the sectional final at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against either top-seeded Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs or top-seeded and fifth-ranked Ozaukee.
On Wednesday against Shoreland, meanwhile, St. Joseph took a 1-0 lead in the third when Brady Davidson drove in Max McCarville with a sacrifice fly. The Lancers added three more in the fifth when Jack Davidson and Brady Davidson led off with back-to-back doubles, then Ruffolo later tripled to right to score Brady Davidson and courtesy runner Eric Kenesie.
St. Joseph then tacked on three more in the sixth, as Jack Davidson singled and scored on Brady Davidson's double, Brady Davidson scored on a wild pitch and Setter drove in Nick Kunst, who was running for catcher Frank McGuire, with a base hit.
Jack Davidson had three of the Lancers' 11 hits, while Brady Davidson and Setter each had two.
No stats were submitted for Shoreland, which finished with a 13-5 record.
The WIAA baseball postseason continued Thursday with Division-1 regional final games, as top-seeded Tremper hosted fifth-seeded Racine Case, sixth-seeded Bradford played at second-seeded Muskego, third-seeded Wilmot played at second-seeded Burlington and fifth-seeded Central played at top-seeded Union Grove.
Those games all ended too late to be included in Friday's edition of the News. See kenoshanews.com/sports and pick up Saturday's edition of the News for more.