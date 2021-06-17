High school baseball: Setter fires no-hitter as St. Joseph blanks Shoreland in D-3 regional final

Was Andrew Setter up to the task for the St. Joseph baseball team on Wednesday?

You bet he was.

In a splendid performance, the junior fired a no-hitter as the top-seeded Lancers blanked second-seeded Shoreland Lutheran, 7-0, in a WIAA Divison-3 regional final between Metro Classic Conference and county rivals at Carthage's Augie Schmidt Field.

Only a walk and an error kept Setter from a perfect game, as he struck out three and needed just 84 pitches to navigate through seven innings. Including Tuesday's 9-0 regional semifinal win over Whitefish Bay Dominican, in which Peter Ruffolo tossed a complete-game, four-hit shutout, St. Joseph has not allowed a runner past second base so far this postseason.

Only seven batters have reached base overall against the Metro Classic champion Lancers, who improved to 21-1 and were ranked No. 7 in Division-3 in the latest state coaches poll.

"Our pitching and defense have been stellar in the regional games," St. Joseph coach Ryan Gavinski said after Wednesday's game. "(Wednesday) it was Setter, and he was nearly perfect.