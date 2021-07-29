 Skip to main content
High school baseball: Tremper earns prestigious team academic award
High School Baseball

High school baseball: Tremper earns prestigious team academic award

On the field, the Tremper baseball team had a memorable 2021 season, winning a share of the Southeast Conference title.

It was a memorable season in the classroom, too.

Recently, the Trojans were named a recipient of the American Baseball Coaches Association Team Academic Excellence Award.

High school and college teams were eligible to be nominated by their coaches for the award, and each head coach must be a member of the ABCA. Teams must also have garnered a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale during the 2020-21 academic year.

Tremper met all those requirements to become one of just 202 high school baseball teams in the country and one of only eight in Wisconsin to receive the ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award.

"I'm incredibly proud of the dedication and hard work that the student-athletes put into succeeding in their coursework," Tremper coach John Matera said in an email. "This past school year was extremely challenging. The success of the kids speaks volumes about their commitment, the outstanding efforts of their teachers and the encouragement and support that their parents provided.

John Matera

John Matera

Matera

"We are extremely proud of our students and school community."

Tremper team members this season were Cal Adamczyk, Torin Byrnes, Richie Dibble, Riley Dutton, Rory Dutton, Will Esposito, Jalani Hudnall, Ivan Jake, Simon Koziol, Austin LaBreche, Ryne Lesnik, Ben Loyd, Kaileb Lyon, Ryan McGonegle, Wyatt Modory, Cameron Prickett, Joe Ricchio, Rylan Taylor and Tanner White.

Tremper hosts Bradford in Southeast Conference baseball action.
