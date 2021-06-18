High school baseball: Wilmot falls in regional final, Pye steps down after 16 seasons

"I wanted to be with these guys and give it one last go-round. I’ve coached high school baseball for 23 years."

Josh has a son playing baseball at UW-La Crosse. With the later start to this season, he was able to attend some of his son’s games. His oldest daughter is going to the University of Minnesota next fall, and another daughter is a sophomore playing softball for Wilmot. And his youngest is now playing 10U baseball.

But Pye may not be done coaching forever, though.

"It was a crossroads, and I had to pick one, and I have to go to family right now and be a dad," Pye said. "I’m hoping I can be on the sidelines again soon."

Pye said the extra-innings loss to Bay Port in the state championship game in 2009 still keeps him up at night, and the Panthers were also among the final four teams at state in 2014.

Additionally, Pye won four Southern Lakes Conference championships.

He said the program has had some great players come through during his tenure, and he'll remember the people the most.

