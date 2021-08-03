High school basketball: Al Anderson steps down as head boys coach at Indian Trail

Perhaps the finest game Al Anderson coached in his tenure as the head coach of the Indian Trail boys basketball team turned out to be his last.

Anderson, who led the Hawks for seven seasons as the second coach in program history, has stepped down from the position. Mark Miller of Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook first tweeted the news Tuesday morning, and Indian Trail Athletic Director Eric Corbett confirmed it to the News shortly after.

Al Anderson Mug Anderson

Corbett said the position was posted by the Kenosha Unified School District on Monday.

Anderson finished with an 84-66 record, a winning percentage of .560, during his tenure. His last game turned out to be Feb. 25, when Indian Trail nearly pulled off a huge upset at Wauwatosa East before falling, 57-53, in a WIAA Division-1 sectional semifinal. Wauwatosa East went on to win the Division-1 state title and wasn't challenged by anyone as tightly in the playoffs as the Hawks, who were even short-handed that game.

In addition to Anderson, Corbett wanted to thank Mark Zuehlsdorf, who served as Anderson's top assistant during his tenure.

"It's sad to see him and Mark go," Corbett said. "They've both done really a great job for us. They've been doing it a long time.

