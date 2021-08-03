High school basketball: Al Anderson steps down as head boys coach at Indian Trail

Perhaps the finest game Al Anderson coached in his tenure as the head coach of the Indian Trail boys basketball team turned out to be his last.
Anderson, who led the Hawks for seven seasons as the second coach in program history, has stepped down from the position. Mark Miller of Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook first tweeted the news Tuesday morning, and Indian Trail Athletic Director Eric Corbett confirmed it to the News shortly after.
Al Anderson Mug
Anderson
Corbett said the position was posted by the Kenosha Unified School District on Monday.
Anderson finished with an 84-66 record, a winning percentage of .560, during his tenure. His last game turned out to be Feb. 25, when Indian Trail nearly pulled off a huge upset at Wauwatosa East before falling, 57-53, in a WIAA Division-1 sectional semifinal. Wauwatosa East went on to win the Division-1 state title and wasn't challenged by anyone as tightly in the playoffs as the Hawks, who were even short-handed that game.
In addition to Anderson, Corbett wanted to thank Mark Zuehlsdorf, who served as Anderson's top assistant during his tenure.
"It's sad to see him and Mark go," Corbett said. "They've both done really a great job for us. They've been doing it a long time.
"Talking to Al, it's a combination of he's been doing it forever and he also is not in Unified. He works down in Illinois. So from a work standpoint, that was becoming more difficult. Al just kind of felt like, 'Man, I don't know if I'm going to be able to make both of them work.'"
Corbett pointed out how much time Anderson and his staff put into leading the program and that Anderson felt he could not continue to do that like he wanted to for his players.
"Those guys live in the school in the offseason," Corbett said. "They're always there for open gym, they're always there for getting the guys in the weight room and stuff like that. It's sad to see those guys go, but I understand it.
"They've done a great job. Those guys will come back and watch games. We'll see them around."
Anderson's tenure included four winning records in seven seasons, one Southeast Conference title and two sectional appearances. In his first season, 2014-15, the Hawks finished 21-5, won a share of the SEC title and advanced to the sectional finals, falling a win shy of the State Tournament.
Corbett said the school hopes to find a new head coach as soon as possible. The WIAA officially began its 2021-22 sports calendar on Tuesday with the start of high school football practice. Boys basketball practice can officially begin on Nov. 15.
"It's going to remain posted here for a while, and we'll just see how many applicants we get," Corbett said. "We'd like to get it filled as soon as we can. By (the start of) school would be great, but we'll just see how many applicants we have for it."