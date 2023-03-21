MADISON — She is the team’s biggest cheerleader.

But she’s also the assistant coach.

And oh yeah, she’s also the mom of the best player and the school’s athletic director.

Jenny Knight-Kenesie wears many hats for St. Joseph Catholic Academy, and they were on full display during last weekend’s WIAA state boys basketball tournament.

Jenny’s son, junior point guard Eric Kenesie, set a state record for points in a tournament game with 51 points in a semifinal victory March 16, and the Lancers eventually fell in Saturday’s Division 4 state championship game.

Mom was right there on the bench, on the court at times, and in her son’s grill when necessary — all in love — with an up-close view of the team’s best ever performance since joining the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association.

WISAA, the state’s association for private schools, used to have its own state tournament up until 2000. St. Joseph reached the Division 2 WISAA state championship game in the 1999-2000 season, but lost in the title game.

Fast forward 25 years, and the magic is back, thanks in part to Jenny and Eric, a dynamic mother-son duo that lives, breathes, eats and sleeps hoops.

It started with Jenny and her husband Eric, who both excelled at sports and went on to illustrious college athletics careers. Jenny started for Division 1 basketball “blue blood” Louisville University for three years as a guard, and she wasn’t done after graduation. She went on to coach the UW-Parkside women’s basketball team to a bunch of success, including five Division 2 NCAA Tournament appearances in 10 years.

She stepped down in 2013 with a 195-125 overall record with the Rangers, guiding the squad to two Sweet 16 appearances and a pair of Great Lakes Valley Conference divisional crowns, winning the North Division in 2010-11 and the East Division in 2011-12. She was the GLVC Coach of the Year during the 2011-12 season while earning Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Women’s College Division 1-2 Coach of the Year accolades in 2012-13 after directing the Rangers to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season.

And Eric Sr., if you will, excelled on the football field as a defensive back, much like his son for the Lancers football team. Dad was an All-American at Valparaiso University, where he was named an AP Second Team All-American at safety, and was also a Coaches All-American selection, finishing the year with seven interceptions — best in the PFL and tied for second nationally in I-AA. He added 90 tackles, forced six fumbles and recovered five fumbles.

Kenesie helped lead Valpo to a nine-win season in 1999, tying the program’s single-season wins record. He was named Valparaiso University’s Male Athlete of the Year for the 1999-2000 academic year.

It almost seems like destiny that Eric will follow in mom and dad’s shoes and play something at a Division 1 university, and last weekend’s performance may have moved the needle toward basketball, at least for now.

The baseball, football and basketball standout went off for 69 points, 11 assists, six rebounds and six steals in two games — one of the single greatest performances in state history.

He shot 22-39 overall, about 56 percent, and hit 8 of 14 (57%) from 3-point land, with a staggering 17-for-21 free throws (81%).

With plans to start playing AAU, or high-level club, basketball this summer, the future is bright for the 6-foot, 175-pound budding star, who should only get better by next season. Though the Lancers lose three seniors, including the team’s second-leading scorer, Peter Stapleton, there’s no reason to believe they can’t get back to the state tournament and battle for the Gold ball one year from now.

The Kenosha News recently caught up with Jenny, hot on the trails of perhaps the school’s greatest boys basketball season in school history, to talk about her big family, this year’s magical run and the future of Lancer athletics.

Kenosha News: How did it feel to get the school’s first victory at a state tournament in nearly 25 years?

Jenny Knight-Kenesie: Last night’s win felt great. We couldn’t be prouder of this team! They are a very unselfish group who thrives off one another and the team’s success. This team has so much trust among the group and it shows every time they step on the court. They believe in one another and have fun playing together. Very proud Mom watching my son play with his best friends in such a special game.

KN: What do you say to Eric on the sidelines during timeouts?

JK: Most of the time you see me talking to Eric, I am talking about the adjustments that he may need to make to put us in position to be successful. As a point guard he has to lead, and from the sidelines I just remind him of that and encourage him along with the other boys.

KN: When did Eric get into sports, being around such athletic parents?

JK: Eric is my oldest of six children so has always been the leader of our “kid crew” in our household. We are a very close family who do everything together, so I feel very thankful to be on the sidelines with him. When I coached at UW-Parkside he was always the little guy running around the gym and always around the team, so he has been in the gym his entire life. He is the most quiet and mellow of all my children, but we have a lot of fun enjoying family time together and watching and all sports. We are sports junkies, so it is always loud and a bit crazy around our house. We also love our annual family trip to Disney World!! This is the one time during the year we can take a break from the busy life of a family of eight. It is always the highlight of our year.

KN: Speak a little about the sports history of you and your husband. Where did Eric’s skills come from?

JK: Eric and I played college sports. Eric played football at Valparaiso University, and he was an All American. I played at University of Louisville, three-year starter. We both grew up playing all sports with our siblings. I am one of nine and my husband is one of four. All of our siblings played sports so we were born into a sports family. My Dad and my husband’s Dad coached their kids growing up. Both our Dad’s were great teachers of sports and we learned so many life lessons from our Father’s coaching us.

KN: What’s it like to have six kids?

JK: I always dreamed of having a big family. My family is the world to me and growing up in such a large family was such a blessing. My mom is amazing, and I always wanted to emulate her and have a large family of my own. Eric and I are very thankful to have six kids, and we absolutely love being parents. It’s obviously a lot of work but it’s worth it.

KN: What was your role this year with the Lancers boys basketball team?

JK: I am an assistant coach for the program. I am always willing to help with any part of the program necessary. All of our coaching staff works very well together and feeds off of one another. Coach Jose does a great job giving our staff an opportunity to discuss and scheme as one. The head coach has the toughest job, and as an assistant we try to do everything possible to help put our team in position to be successful.

KN: How much did this year’s state tournament, and obviously Eric’s state-record 51-point performance, mean for the St. Joseph community?

JK: It means so much to our community. The basketball program has tons of history, so we have had many alumni calling and texting. Our school community has always had a ton of pride in being a Lancer, so they are all in this fight with us. Our current student body and families have been so supportive, and we couldn’t ask for better students. They show up to anything and everything, sports. “Best student section,” they bring the love every night. Our school community is one big, extended family, and we are beaming with pride for our boys basketball players. They have showed how heart and determination can persevere.