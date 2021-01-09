High school basketball roundup: Alia reaches 1,000 career points for Lancers

After a win over Shoreland Lutheran on Friday night, St. Joseph boys basketball coach Jose Garcia promised that standout junior wing Andrew Alia would reach the 1,000-point milestone for his career a night later.

"He's going to get it tomorrow," Garcia said after the Lancers' victory over the Pacers, in which Alia scored 23 points, leaving him 23 short of 1,000. "I asked him if he wanted it, and we said we're going to get it to him."

Garcia is a man of his word.

Alia reached the milestone, and then some, in Saturday night's 72-59 non-conference win over Palmyra-Eagle at the Madrigrano Gymnasium, scoring 29 points to give him 1,006 for his high school career, which still has one full season plus the rest of this one.

Alia said he wasn't aware of how close he was to 1,000 until his dad, Gino, told him going into the weekend.

"I didn't know it until, actually, (Thursday) night my dad told me that I was like 40 points (actually 46) away," Alia said.

"That stuff doesn't really matter to me. It's definitely an accomplishment that I'm happy to be able to achieve, because not many people get to do that. But it's definitely just hard work put in."