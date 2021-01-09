High school basketball roundup: Alia reaches 1,000 career points for Lancers

After a win over Shoreland Lutheran on Friday night, St. Joseph boys basketball coach Jose Garcia promised that standout junior wing Andrew Alia would reach the 1,000-point milestone for his career a night later.
"He's going to get it tomorrow," Garcia said after the Lancers' victory over the Pacers, in which Alia scored 23 points, leaving him 23 short of 1,000. "I asked him if he wanted it, and we said we're going to get it to him."
Garcia is a man of his word.
Alia reached the milestone, and then some, in Saturday night's 72-59 non-conference win over Palmyra-Eagle at the Madrigrano Gymnasium, scoring 29 points to give him 1,006 for his high school career, which still has one full season plus the rest of this one.
Alia said he wasn't aware of how close he was to 1,000 until his dad, Gino, told him going into the weekend.
"I didn't know it until, actually, (Thursday) night my dad told me that I was like 40 points (actually 46) away," Alia said.
"That stuff doesn't really matter to me. It's definitely an accomplishment that I'm happy to be able to achieve, because not many people get to do that. But it's definitely just hard work put in."
Alia has displayed his knack for scoring since playing at the varsity level his freshman year. He can score outside or work in the post, and like all great scorers, he gets to the free-throw line often.
"He's a great kid," Garcia said Friday. "He's a hard worker, and he's one of our best offensive players. So we run things through him when teams play man. We try to get him open looks.
"I put him in the post for a reason, because I think he can catch it, turn and score, or kick it out. He makes good decisions. He's a great scorer, and we use him to our advantage every night."
The Lancers, meanwhile, improved to 5-2 with their second straight win. They received 10 votes in Division-4 in the latest Associated Press state poll.
Jacob Ashmus scored 12 points for St. Joseph on Saturday to complement Alia, while Caiden Lecce and Peter Stapleton added eight apiece.
The Lancers return to Metro Classic Conference play when they host Racine Lutheran on Tuesday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.
Girls
Wilmot 49, Big Foot 26
One day after scoring 36 points in a win over Delavan-Darien on Friday night, freshman McKenna Johnson scored another 29 in the Panthers' non-conference home victory Saturday.
Johnson combined to make 12 3-pointers over the weekend, seven on Friday and five on Saturday. She's already set the single-game school scoring record with a 39-point game against Watertown on Dec. 28.
Saturday's win was the second straight for Wilmot after having its six-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday. The Panthers improved to 8-2 overall and return to Southern Lakes Conference play Tuesday at Union Grove.
Abbey Grumbeck added six points for Wilmot on Saturday.
Central 49, Delavan-Darien 38
The visiting Falcons extended their winning streak to five games, their longest since at least 2009, with a Southern Lakes Conference road victory Saturday.
Central improved to 6-3 overall and 4-3 in the SLC and plays at Lake Geneva Badger on Tuesday night.
Ellie Reynolds led the Falcons on Saturday with 12 points, Taya Witt scored seven, Reese Rynberg added six and Riley Spencer chipped in five.
The Falcons limited the Comets (0-4 overall and SLC) to 12 made field goals.
Whitefish Bay Dominican 48, Shoreland Lutheran 33
The host Pacers dropped a Metro Classic Conference game to the Knights on Saturday.
Shoreland, which had won four of five entering the game, dropped to 4-5 overall and in the conference.