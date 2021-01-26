High school basketball roundup: Central boys snap two-game slide

The Eagles dropped a pair of games recently, losing a Midwest Classic Conference game at home to University School on Saturday and a non-conference game at Prairie — ranked No. 2 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll — on Monday.

In Monday's game, Nolan Carroll led CLS (0-13 overall, 0-10 Midwest Classic) with 10 points, William Barris scored eight and Jack Helzer added seven.

Prairie (12-2 overall) was led by 16 points from Jayce Jaramillo and 14 points and five assists from Antuan Nesbitt.

"Christian life is a young team and will certainly be an improved team in years to come," said Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff, a St. Joseph graduate. "We are just thankful they were willing to play and get a game in after we had a few cancellations and heard 'no' from countless schools."

No stats were available for Saturday's game.

The Eagles host Heritage Christian on Friday.

Girls

Central 52, Racine Prairie 34

The Falcons reached 10 wins in a season for the first time in 12 years, according to the Central girls basketball program's Twitter feed, with a non-conference win at Prairie on Saturday.