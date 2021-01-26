High school basketball roundup: Central boys snap two-game slide

The Central boys basketball team snapped its two-game losing streak in dominant fashion Monday night.
With four players scoring in double figures, the Falcons rolled to a an 82-51 Southern Lakes Conference win at Delavan-Darien to pull a full game ahead of second-place Burlington atop the SLC with three conference games remaining.
Central (11-3 overall, 10-1 SLC) was coming off a tough weekend in which it lost at Burlington on Friday and at home to Racine St. Catherine's — the top-ranked team in Division-3 — in a non-conference game on Saturday.
But the Falcons bounced back Monday, led by 18 points from Jack Rose, 15 each from Kenny Garth and Devin Griffin and 10 from Eddie Menarek.
Forward Michael Mulhollon also got into the act, returning from a several-game absence due to a hand injury with four points, while Alex Sippy scored nine points and Wyatt Anderson added seven.
Erik Cesarz led the Comets (1-6, 1-5) with 14 points.
Central plays at Union Grove on Wednesday.
Wilmot 62, Fort Atkinson 47
The Panthers stayed red hot with a non-conference home win Saturday, their seventh victory in their last eight games.
London Glass scored 22 points to lead Wilmot (9-5), Kevin Sandman scored 12, Mason Cummings added 11 and Kieran Kendall and Cy Turner chipped in six apiece.
The Panthers made 12 3-pointers.
Wilmot returns to Southern Lakes Conference play Friday at Lake Geneva Badger.
Racine St. Catherine's 90, Shoreland Lutheran 50
The Angels increased their winning streak to 42 games dating back to the start of last season with a Metro Classic Conference win at Shoreland on Monday.
Quentin Bolton led the Pacers (5-9, 3-8 Metro Classic) with 21 points and five rebounds, Sawyer Smith scored 11 points and Ryan Strutz and Eddie McFarland added five each.
Jameer Barker scored a game-high 27 points to lead St. Catherine's (17-0, 10-0), while Calvin Hunter made five 3-pointers and scored 26 points. Kamari McGee, an NCAA Division I UW-Green Bay recruit, scored 18 points.
Tyrese Hunter, a commit to NCAA Division I Iowa State, didn't play for the Angels on Monday night. He left Saturday's game at Central in the second half due to an apparent leg injury.
St. Catherine's was ranked No. 1 in Division-3 in the latest state coaches and Associated Press state polls.
Shoreland hosts Whitefish Bay Dominican on Wednesday.
University School 74, Christian Life 44;
Racine Prairie 87, Christian Life 34
The Eagles dropped a pair of games recently, losing a Midwest Classic Conference game at home to University School on Saturday and a non-conference game at Prairie — ranked No. 2 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll — on Monday.
In Monday's game, Nolan Carroll led CLS (0-13 overall, 0-10 Midwest Classic) with 10 points, William Barris scored eight and Jack Helzer added seven.
Prairie (12-2 overall) was led by 16 points from Jayce Jaramillo and 14 points and five assists from Antuan Nesbitt.
"Christian life is a young team and will certainly be an improved team in years to come," said Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff, a St. Joseph graduate. "We are just thankful they were willing to play and get a game in after we had a few cancellations and heard 'no' from countless schools."
No stats were available for Saturday's game.
The Eagles host Heritage Christian on Friday.
Girls
Central 52, Racine Prairie 34
The Falcons reached 10 wins in a season for the first time in 12 years, according to the Central girls basketball program's Twitter feed, with a non-conference win at Prairie on Saturday.
Ellie Reynolds scored 14 points to lead the Falcons (10-6), Reese Rynberg scored 12 and Riley Spencer added nine.
Central was scheduled to play a Southern Lakes Conference game at Union Grove on Tuesday. That game ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News.
St. Joseph 45, Burlington Catholic Central 28
The Lancers notched a Metro Classic Conference win at Catholic Central on Saturday.
Arianna Jenkins scored 11 points to lead St. Joseph (6-6 overall, 6-5 Metro Classic), Jayden Hill scored seven and Nazyia Bobo and Deja Rivers added six each.
Julia Klein scored a game-high 15 points to lead the Hilltoppers (3-12, 2-9).
St. Joseph plays at Greendale Martin Luther on Wednesday.