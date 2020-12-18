High school basketball roundup: Central boys storm past Union Grove in second half

Whatever Jack Rose and the Central boys basketball team did at halftime Friday night, it worked.
After a first half in which he scored just four points and the Falcons trailed Union Grove 35-24, Rose erupted for 23 points in the second half and his teammates followed suit as Central stormed back for a 75-58 Southern Lakes Conference victory in Paddock Lake.
"I wasn't happy with our turnovers in the first half," Central coach James Hyllberg said via text late Friday night. "Besides our poor over-play, our defense wasn't that bad. Grove didn't miss and came out ready to play. They hit some contested shots and played well.
"We took better control of the ball in the second half and played much better defense."
It was the second straight 27-point game for Rose, who reached that number in Tuesday's win over Burlington.
He had plenty of help, as the Falcons (4-1 overall) improved to 3-0 in the SLC and moved a game ahead of Burlington and Waterford, which lost at Wilmot on Friday.
Devin Griffin scored 19 points, 11 in the second half, Kenny Garth scored 17 and Michael Mulhollon chipped in eight. Rose made three 3-pointers and went 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.
Tyson Skalecki scored 20 points to lead Union Grove (2-3 overall, 2-2 SLC), while Kaden Pfeffer added 18.
Wilmot 74, Waterford 57
Echoing Rose's performance in Paddock Lake, London Glass poured in 28 points at Wilmot on Friday night to lead the Panthers to a big SLC win over the Wolverines.
It was the second straight win for Wilmot, which is now 2-3 overall and in the conference after an 0-3 start.
Glass canned three 3-pointers during his 15-point first half, and the Panthers led 33-27 at the break.
They extended their lead in the second half, as Anthony Corona scored 13 points, Isaiah Hoyt added 11 and Jackson Ticha and Kieran Kendall chipped in seven apiece.
Wilmot was without leading scorer Kevin Sandman, who was quarantined beginning Monday, for the second straight game, but the Panthers have won both.
Support Local Journalism
Jack Brekke led Waterford, which dropped to 3-3 overall (3-1 SLC) and had no players score in double figures, with eight points.
Shoreland Lutheran 67, Burlington Catholic Central 49
Quentin Bolton scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Sawyer Smith followed up a career-high 34-point game with 18 more as the visiting Pacers notched a Metro Classic Conference win Friday night.
Smith, who scored 34 in a loss to Greendale Martin Luther on Monday, added three steals against the Hilltoppers. Bolton made three 3-pointers and Konnor Hill chipped in 10 points as Shoreland improved to 2-2 overall and 1-2 in the Metro Classic.
Maxwell Robson scored 12 points to lead Catholic Central (0-5 overall and Metro Classic).
Girls
Union Grove 56, Central 43
The host Falcons hung tough against the state-ranked Broncos but ultimately fell in a Southern Lakes Conference game Friday night in Paddock Lake.
Ellie Reynolds paced Central (3-1 overall and SLC) with 14 points, Riley Spencer and Kialis Anderson scored six each and Reese Rynberg chipped in five.
The Falcons were within 29-22 at halftime against the Broncos, who improved to 7-0 overall (5-0 SLC) and were ranked No. 6 in Division-2 in the latest state coaches poll.
Angela Slattery scored 18 points and Sydney Ludvigsen scored 16 to lead Union Grove.
Shoreland Lutheran 56, Burlington Catholic Central 25
Natalie Brug scored 15 points and Sarah Koestler scored 14 to lead the visiting Pacers to a Metro Classic Conference win Friday night.
Shay Lange chipped in eight points for Shoreland, which won its second straight to improve to 2-3 overall and in the conference.
Madeline Von Rabenau led the Hilltoppers (0-3 overall and Metro Classic) with 13 points.
