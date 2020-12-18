High school basketball roundup: Central boys storm past Union Grove in second half

Whatever Jack Rose and the Central boys basketball team did at halftime Friday night, it worked.

After a first half in which he scored just four points and the Falcons trailed Union Grove 35-24, Rose erupted for 23 points in the second half and his teammates followed suit as Central stormed back for a 75-58 Southern Lakes Conference victory in Paddock Lake.

"I wasn't happy with our turnovers in the first half," Central coach James Hyllberg said via text late Friday night. "Besides our poor over-play, our defense wasn't that bad. Grove didn't miss and came out ready to play. They hit some contested shots and played well.

"We took better control of the ball in the second half and played much better defense."

It was the second straight 27-point game for Rose, who reached that number in Tuesday's win over Burlington.

He had plenty of help, as the Falcons (4-1 overall) improved to 3-0 in the SLC and moved a game ahead of Burlington and Waterford, which lost at Wilmot on Friday.

Devin Griffin scored 19 points, 11 in the second half, Kenny Garth scored 17 and Michael Mulhollon chipped in eight. Rose made three 3-pointers and went 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.