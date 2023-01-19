High school basketball roundup: Farmer surpasses 1,000-point milestone as Bradford girls cruise

Syderah Farmer had her moment in the sun Wednesday night for the Bradford High School girls basketball team.

The senior forward scored 20 points for the Red Devils and eclipsed the 1,000 point milestone in her career. Farmer's career total sits at 1,005 points — for now.

Her efforts helped lift the Bradford at home against county foe Central. The Red Devils built a 38-13 halftime lead before cruising to a 65-27 nonconference victory.

"I am so proud of all her hard work," Bradford coach Nicole Ferrille said. "This was a goal of hers coming into this season, and I am so glad she was able to hit it."

Farmer added seven rebounds, two assists and three steals in a complete performance for Bradford (12-5).

Nevaeh Thomas, the school's all-time leading scorer, led all players with 28 points and 16 rebounds. Thomas added two assists and two steals.

Iyanna Green chipped in nine points, five rebounds, six steals and two assists for the Red Devils.

Central (5-11) was led by Reese Rynberg, the only Falcon in double figures with 17 points.

"We had a tough night producing offense," Central head coach Sarah Vozel said. "Thomas and Farmer played great games. We couldn’t find a way to get stops."

Boys basketball

CHRISTIAN LIFE 85, REUTHER 46: The Eagles overcame key injuries to Will Barris and Mason Gardner to snap a four-game losing streak in a nonconference game on Wednesday in Kenosha.

Christian Life team captain Sam Jennings led the Eagles with 26 points, five steals and five assists. Fellow team captain Camren Simpson added 21 points.

Junior Nolan Carrol scored 18 points and snagged 14 rebounds, and freshman Matthew Reyes scored 12 points off the bench to spark the Eagles.

Christian Life improved to 5-4 overall, and Reuther dropped to 7-8.

CENTRAL 63, MILTON 58: Despite nine 3-pointers from the host Red Hawks, the Falcons were able to hold onto a strong halftime lead for another nonconference victory on Wednesday at Milton.

Central improved to 11-2 overall this season and picked up their third consecutive nonconference victory (Racine St. Catherine's, Howards Grove). Milton dropped to 8-7.

Sophomore center Liam Lubkeman led the Falcons with 14 points, and Elijah Griffin scored all 13 of his points in the second half.

Wyatt Anderson added 13 points for Central.

Junior Carson Schultz, who doesn't appear much in the scoring column, had a big game with 13 points, including 11 points on three 3-pointers in the first half.

Milton outscored Central, 36-31, in the second half, thanks to five triples, but the Falcons were able to hang on for the victory.

The Falcons return home Friday night at 7 p.m. against Union Grove.