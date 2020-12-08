High school basketball roundup: Hill has big night for St. Joseph girls

The St. Joseph girls basketball team improved to 2-0 with a 64-53 Metro Classic Conference victory at Whitefish Bay Dominican on Monday.

Jayden Hill had a big night for the Lancers with 19 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and six steals, Paige Trachte scored 12 points and Anna Jenkins and Ava Rizzatano scored eight apiece.

The Lancers led just 29-27 at halftime after being out-rebounded by the Knights, 22-11, but St. Joseph flipped the rebounding edge to 19-15 in its favor to pull away in the second half.

St. Joseph coach Jason Coker offered praise for Hill's performance.

"If she keeps this up, she could be Player of the Year of the conference," Coker said. "We have had several conversations about her ability to change games and this becoming her breakout season. So far she is doing just that.

"She is so athletic, competitive and versatile. She really is a special talent."

St. Joseph had a key Metro Classic game against Greendale Martin Luther scheduled for Tuesday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium. The teams entered tied atop the early conference standings.