High school basketball roundup: Hill has big night for St. Joseph girls

The St. Joseph girls basketball team improved to 2-0 with a 64-53 Metro Classic Conference victory at Whitefish Bay Dominican on Monday.
Jayden Hill had a big night for the Lancers with 19 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and six steals, Paige Trachte scored 12 points and Anna Jenkins and Ava Rizzatano scored eight apiece.
The Lancers led just 29-27 at halftime after being out-rebounded by the Knights, 22-11, but St. Joseph flipped the rebounding edge to 19-15 in its favor to pull away in the second half.
St. Joseph coach Jason Coker offered praise for Hill's performance.
"If she keeps this up, she could be Player of the Year of the conference," Coker said. "We have had several conversations about her ability to change games and this becoming her breakout season. So far she is doing just that.
"She is so athletic, competitive and versatile. She really is a special talent."
St. Joseph had a key Metro Classic game against Greendale Martin Luther scheduled for Tuesday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium. The teams entered tied atop the early conference standings.
That game ended too late to be included in this edition. See kenoshanews.com/sports and Thursday's print edition of the News for more.
Living Word Lutheran 74, Christian Life 38
Melaney Smith led the host Eagles with 14 points, six rebounds and two assists in a Midwest Classic Conference defeat Monday night.
Phoebe Manring notched seven points and eight rebounds and Khloe Pulkstenis scored nine points for CLS, which dropped to 0-2.
Boys
Shoreland Lutheran 66, Christian Life 23
The Pacers opened their season with a non-conference rout Monday at Shoreland.
Support Local Journalism
Quentin Bolton led the Pacers with 18 points, going 6-of-13 from the field. Sawyer Smith hit a pair of 3-pointers and added 12 points, Konnor Hill scored eight points and Mychae'L Hendricks chipped in seven.
The Eagles, who dropped to 0-2, got a team-high eight points from Samuel Jennings, while Jack Helzer added five.
The Pacers led at halftime, 42-8.
Here are some brief highlights from other high school basketball action last week:
Boys
Central 68, Lake Geneva Badger 42
Jack Rose (19 points), Kenny Garth (15) and Devin Griffin (12) led the visiting Falcons to a win in a season and Southern Lakes Conference opener.
Central plays at county rival Wilmot in SLC action on Friday night.
Girls
Lake Geneva Badger 48, Central 42
Ave Viirre and Riley Spencer scored 12 points each and Ellie Reynolds added nine in the host Falcons' defeat in a season and SLC opener.
Central hosts county rival Wilmot in SLC play on Friday night.
Greendale Martin Luther 77, Shoreland Lutheran 34
Sarah Koestler scored 12 points, Natalie Brug added six and Yasmine Van De Water and Shay Lange chipped in five apiece in the visiting Pacers' defeat in a season and Metro Classic Conference opener.
Shoreland plays at crosstown rival St. Joseph on Thursday in Metro Classic action.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!