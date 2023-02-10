Mannaseh "MJ" Stackhouse got back to his scoring ways Thursday night at Indian Trail Academy High School.

That meant yet another win for the red-hot Hawks.

Thanks to a 75-45 drubbing of visiting Milwaukee Academy of Excellence, one of the state's highest-performing schools academically, the Hawks won nine of 10 games heading into a Southeast Conference showdown at first place Franklin Friday night.

The Hawks (9-3 SEC) sat one game behind the conference-leading Sabers as of Friday morning.

The results of that contest will be in the Sunday edition of the Kenosha News.

As for Thursday night, Stackhouse followed up a season-low 11-point performance Wednesday with 22 points, including 13 at halftime.

Indian Trail was in control the entire game, taking a 42-21 lead at the half.

Kayden Johnson stepped up with 18 points, with 13 in the first half.

Jackson Wilhelmson added eight points for the Hawks, and both Grant Cornell and Payton Mancusi tallied six points.

Zacchaeus Towns led Milwaukee with 17 points.

Girls basketball

GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 62, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 34: The Lady Pacers were no match for the Spartans Thursday night.

Although the Pacers hung tough for the first 18 minutes, trailing only 33-22, Martin Luther was able to pull away with ease in the second half.

Anna Koestler led Shoreland with 11 points, a couple above her season average.

But Pacers leading scorer Amanda Heusterberg, who averages 17.7 points per game, was held to only 10 points Thursday night.

Shoreland dropped to 5-17 overall and 2-12 in the Metro Classic.

The Pacers return home to battle Racine Lutheran Tuesday night at 7 p.m.