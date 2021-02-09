High school basketball roundup: Indian Trail defeats Racine Case

The Indian Trail boys basketball team featured a balanced attack Monday night in a 79-64 Southeast Conference home win over Racine Case.
Bryce Wallace led the Hawks with a game-high 23 points, Zack Neuman scored 14 of his 19 in the second half, Kyle Andrews scored 15 and Ezra Stargell added 13, as Indian Trail improved to 6-4 on its SEC-only schedule.
Terryon Brumby scored 16 points to lead the Eagles (2-6).
The Hawks wrap up their regular season Thursday against Racine Park.
Tremper 77, Racine Horlick 73
The Trojans notched an SEC home win over the Rebels on Monday to improve to 6-3 with their second straight win.
No scoring details were available for Tremper.
Darrien Long scored 23 points to lead Horlick (0-5).
Tremper is scheduled to host Racine Case on Wednesday.
Franklin 87, Bradford 44
The Red Devils had their four-game winning streak snapped Monday with a loss at Franklin, ranked No. 7 in Division-1 in last week's state coaches poll.
Bradford dropped to 5-6, while Franklin improved to 16-5.
No other details were available as of Tuesday morning.
The Red Devils host Racine Park on Wednesday.
Wilmot 76, Delavan-Darien 66
Kevin Sandman poured in 35 points to lead the Panthers to a Southern Lakes Conference victory on the road Monday.
Sandman drained seven 3-pointers, including five in the first half. London Glass also scored 21 points for Wilmot, which improved to 12-6 overall and 9-4 in the SLC and was scheduled to play at Waterford on Tuesday night to wrap up the regular season.
That game ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News.
Erik Cesarz scored 19 points to lead the Comets (4-9, 3-8).
Girls
Bradford 52, Racine Case 46
Syderah Farmer scored 20 points to lead the Red Devils to an SEC win Monday night at the Bradford Fieldhouse to conclude the regular season.
Haley Christianson scored 16 points for Bradford, which improved to 5-5 and has a No. 2 seed in the WIAA Division-1 regionals.
The Red Devils had a bye in Tuesday's quarterfinals and host sixth-seeded Racine Park in a regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday.
Central 44, Stoughton 31
The Falcons concluded their regular season Saturday with a non-conference win in Paddock Lake.
Jilian Adams led Central (12-7) with nine points, Ellie Reynolds and Kialis Anderson scored eight each and Maggie Kimpler added six.
The Falcons are in the Division-1 field for the WIAA postseason and received a No. 3 seed and a first-round bye in Tuesday's regional quarterfinals. They'll play at second-seeded Waterford in a regional semifinal on Friday.
St. Joseph 66, Racine Prairie 38
Jayden Hill had 22 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists to lead the Lancers to a Metro Classic Conference win Saturday at the Madrigrano Gymnasium to finish the regular season.
Nazyia Bobo scored 13 points for St. Joseph and Sarah Ryan added 12.
St. Joseph coach Jason Coker also pointed out the play of Mackenzie Mattox, the team's lone senior, in her final regular-season game.
The Lancers got a No. 1 seed in the WIAA Division-4 playoff field and a bye in Tuesday's regional quarterfinals. They'll host either fourth-seeded Prairie again or fifth-seeded Williams Bay in a regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday.