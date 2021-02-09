High school basketball roundup: Indian Trail defeats Racine Case

The Red Devils host Racine Park on Wednesday.

Wilmot 76, Delavan-Darien 66

Kevin Sandman poured in 35 points to lead the Panthers to a Southern Lakes Conference victory on the road Monday.

Sandman drained seven 3-pointers, including five in the first half. London Glass also scored 21 points for Wilmot, which improved to 12-6 overall and 9-4 in the SLC and was scheduled to play at Waterford on Tuesday night to wrap up the regular season.

That game ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News.

Erik Cesarz scored 19 points to lead the Comets (4-9, 3-8).

Girls

Bradford 52, Racine Case 46

Syderah Farmer scored 20 points to lead the Red Devils to an SEC win Monday night at the Bradford Fieldhouse to conclude the regular season.

Haley Christianson scored 16 points for Bradford, which improved to 5-5 and has a No. 2 seed in the WIAA Division-1 regionals.

The Red Devils had a bye in Tuesday's quarterfinals and host sixth-seeded Racine Park in a regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday.

Central 44, Stoughton 31