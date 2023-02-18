The St. Joseph High School boys basketball team was down late to Racine Prairie during Friday's Metro Classic Conference game at Wind Point.

The Lancers trailed by four points with a minute left in the second half, but stayed calm and flipped the tables in the closing seconds, thanks to Eric Kenesie, to steal a 57-56 victory.

"This was a big conference win for us," St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said. "We overcame adversity and continued to fight and believe in each other."

The Lancers (13-9, 7-8 MCC) trailed 28-21 at halftime. Kenesie was held to eight points in the first half, but picked up his game in the second half, and especially at the end. The junior guard finished with a game-high 31 points and starred in the closing minute.

LaTrevion Fenderson, who led the Hawks (11-12, 6-9) with 23 points, missed the second of two free throws with a minute remaining. Kenesie picked up the rebound and sprinted down the floor to hit a step-back 3-point basket to cut the deficit to one-point.

After a timeout by the Lancers, the Hawks turned the ball over on the inbounds play to allow for Kenesie to strike with a go-ahead shot in the paint with five seconds remaining. The Hawks got a final shot away at the buzzer, but Kaleb Shannon's attempt rimmed out.

"This is one of those wins they will remember," Garcia said. "I'm proud to say I am their coach and proud of our coaching staff."

Dominic Santarelli added nine points for the Lancers.

The win for the Lancers ends a two-game losing spell. They host Kingdom Lutheran Prep on Tuesday before finishing off their conference and regular season against Racine St. Catherine's on Thursday.

CENTRAL 82, DELAVAN-DARIEN 35: The Falcons made 15 3-point baskets as they guaranteed a share of the Southern Lakes Conference title with a resounding win Friday at Delavan.

The Falcons (20-2, 12-1 SLC), ranked seventh in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll, led by 17 points at halftime with Quinn Burns, John Kinzler, Carson Schultz and Elijah Griffin matching the Comets' 21 first half points on just their combined 3-point shooting production.

Schultz finished with a game-high six 3-pointers and 22 points. Burns scored 12 points, courtesy of four 3-pointers, and Griffin and Kinzler finished with 10 and nine points, respectively.

Camron Lumkes led Delavan-Darien (1-22, 0-13 SLC) with eight points and Caden Duckworth added seven.

The result extended the Falcons' dominant run to 15 straight victories. They finish their conference and regular season schedule on Thursday on the road against Union Grove. The Falcons will win the SLC title outright with a win in the finale. Should the Falcons lose they will need Burlington to lose to Waterford the same night.

WILMOT 62, ELKHORN 54: The Panthers got a much-needed Southern Lakes Conference win over the Elks Friday at Wilmot.

Wilmot (9-14, 3-10 SLC) not only got its first SLC win since its game against Delavan-Darien on Feb. 2, but also got some payback against Elkhorn (7-15, 5-8), to which the Panthers lost 69-65 in teams’ first meeting at Elkhorn.

Sophomore guard Christian Irslinger was a difference maker for Wilmot, scoring 10 points in the first half to bring his team to a 25-20 halftime lead. Irslinger didn’t slow down in the second half, scoring an additional 11 points, it was only with the help of Jake Christiansen and Anthony Corona that the Panthers ensured their win.

Christiansen and Corona combined for only five points in the first half, but found some offensive momentum in the second half and scored 12 and eight points, respectively. Other contributors for Wilmot were Jack Gartner, a freshman guard who scored eight points.

Junior guard Payton Moore led Elkhorn with 12 points.

FRANKLIN 65, INDIAN TRAIL 61: The Hawks lost to the Sabers in a Southeast Conference game Friday at Franklin.

The win over Indian Trail (17-6, 9-4 SEC) clinched the outright conference title for the Sabers (15-7, 11-2).

MILWAUKEE SAINT THOMAS MORE 59, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 55: The Pacers nearly pulled off an upset during Friday's Metro Classic Conference game on Friday at Kenosha.

The Pacers (8-14, 1-14 MCC) trailed 40-30 at halftime and rallied in the second half, coming up a possession short of giving the Cavaliers (19-3, 13-2) just their second loss in 16 games.

Amari McCottry led Thomas More with 19 points.

WILLIAMS BAY FAITH CHRISTIAN 66, CHRISTIAN LIFE 58: Christian Life (10-11) lost to Faith Christian (16-5) in a nonconference game Friday at Williams Bay.

The loss for Christian Life ends a two-game winning run. The team hasn't won three straight games since opening the season 3-0.

Girls basketball

CENTRAL 47, BADGER 42: The Falcons won an important game Friday at Lake Geneva to clinch a share of second place in the Southern Lakes Conference.

Central (9-15, 7-7 SLC) is tied with Badger (14-10, 7-7), Elkhorn (7-7) and Delavan-Darien (7-7) in second place while Union Grove, ranked third in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll, did not lose a SLC game (14-0) and clinched the conference title Feb. 3 at Badger.

“With a share of a second-place conference finish on the line, our girls game out and played hard from start to finish,” Central coach Sarah Vozel said. “A huge performance from Reese Rynberg kept us alive on the offensive side and Maddie Haubrich played great defense for us.

“Overall, it was a huge team effort and win.”

Rynberg, a senior forward who is averaging 18 points per game for Central, had a career-best 27 points against the Badgers. Alyssa Klementzos had eight points, all in the first half, and Taya Witt finished with six points.

Leading the way for Badger were Molly Deering and Ashlyn Nottestad, who each scored 10 points.

FRANKLIN 66, BRADFORD 49: The Red Devils held their own against state-ranked competition Friday in a Southeast Conference game at Franklin.

Franklin (22-2, 13-1 SEC), ranked seventh in Division 1 in the Associated Press state poll, led Bradford (18-6, 11-3) by only five points at the half.

The Red Devils competed closely throughout the entire first half and part of the second, but the Sabers pulled away in the second half with double-digit performances coming from four of their five starters.

Bradford was led by senior forwards Neveah Thomas with 25 points and Syderah Farmer with 15. Only four players scored for the Red Devils.

Junior guard Natalie Meaux led Franklin with 20 points and senior forward Vanessa Ahmad had 15.

OAK CREEK 56, TREMPER 31: The Trojans finished off their regular season Friday with a loss in Southeast Conference action at Kenosha.

Tremper (15-9, 8-6 SEC) trailed 36-10 after the first half before holding their own in the second half, outscoring the Knights (16-7, 12-2 SEC) 21-20.

Tremper will enter the WIAA Division 1 playoffs regionals as the No. 9 seed and plays at No. 8 Muskego in a regional semifinal on Friday.

WATERFORD 69, WILMOT 49: After a close first half, the Panthers were not able to keep up with the Wolverines for all 36 minutes of their Southern Lakes Conference game Friday night at Waterford High School.

Waterford (11-13, 5-9 SLC) led Wilmot 39-34 at the half before outscoring the Panthers 30-15 in the second half.

McKenna Johnson scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Panthers (7-17, 4-10). Cardin Johnson added eight points and Patience Klein finished with six points.

Brooke Weber scored 17 points to lead the Wolverines.

After finishing eighth in the SLC, Wilmot earned an No. 8 seed in the WIAA Division 2 tournament and will host Fort Atkinson (7-17) Tuesday in a regional quarterfinal.

LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 59, CHRISTIAN LIFE 43: The Eagles lost to the Timberwolves in a Midwest Classic Conference game on Friday at Kenosha.

The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for Christian Life (9-11, 5-8 MCC). Living Word Lutheran is 17-7 and 8-6.