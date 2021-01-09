High school basketball roundup: Rose on fire from deep for Central boys

Central junior Jack Rose had quite the hot hand for the Central boys basketball team Friday night.

Rose drained six 3-pointers and poured in 30 points to lead the Falcons to a 75-52 Southern Lakes Conference win over at Waterford.

Central, which received a vote in Division-2 in the latest Associated Press state poll, won its sixth straight to improve to 8-1 overall and 7-0 in the SLC and maintained its half-game lead atop Burlington in the standings. The Demons (7-1 SLC) won at Lake Geneva Badger on Friday for their fifth consecutive victory.

Rose was especially dialed in during the first half Friday, canning five 3s and scoring 21 points as Central built up a 45-25 halftime lead.

Junior Devin Griffin added 17 points for the Falcons and junior Kenny Garth chipped in 10.

Gabe Riska scored 13 points to lead Waterford (5-6 overall, 3-4 SLC).

Central was scheduled to host Delavan-Darien in an SLC game Saturday night. That game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.

Wilmot boys postponed

The Wilmot boys team's scheduled SLC game at Delavan-Darien on Friday night was postponed.