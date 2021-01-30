High school basketball roundup: Sandman reaches 1,000; Central boys clinch share of SLC title

With a gritty victory at Elkhorn on Friday night, the Falcons clinched at least a share of their second straight SLC title and are a win away from the outright crown.

Central (13-3 overall) won its third straight game to improve to 12-1 in the SLC with one conference game remaining. The Falcons remained a game-and-a-half ahead of Burlington, which defeated Waterford on Friday night to improve to 10-2 in the SLC.

But no matter what Burlington does, Central will win the SLC title outright with a victory at home over Delavan-Darien on Monday night. With at least a share clinched, the Falcons have now claimed five conference titles over the last six seasons. They shared it with Elkhorn last season.

Speaking of the Elks, they gave the Falcons a battle Friday despite dropping to 6-8 overall and 6-5 in the SLC.

Jack Rose came through with a monster game for Central, scoring a game-high 29 points to go with nine rebounds. Michael Mulhollon was also huge inside with 10 points and 16 boards, while Devin Griffin added 10 points.

Jordan Johnson, the SLC's leading scorer, paced the Elks with 19 points. Johnson is the reigning SLC Player of the Year and is a commit to NCAA Division II Minnesota-Moorhead.

Heritage Christian 81, Christian Life 39

