High school basketball roundup: Sandman reaches 1,000; Central boys clinch share of SLC title

Kevin Sandman became the latest member of the 1,000-point club for the Wilmot boys basketball team, and the club is likely to pick up another member soon.
Sandman, a senior guard, drained five 3-pointers and erupted for 35 points in a 79-61 Southern Lakes Conference victory at Lake Geneva Badger on Friday night. In the process, he became the sixth player in program history to reach 1,000 career points.
"I am so very happy and proud of Kevin," Wilmot coach Jake Erbentraut said. "He has worked very hard to get to this point and has become a tremendous scorer for us this season."
Sandman's fellow senior guard, London Glass, should almost certainly become the seventh Wilmot player to hit the 1,000-point milestone. Glass scored 21 points Friday and is now just over 40 short of 1,000.
The Panthers, who have won eight of their last nine to improve to 10-5 overall and 7-4 in the SLC, have six regular-season games left plus the postseason. They were scheduled to host St. Joseph in a non-conference game Saturday night. That game ended too late to be included in Sunday's edition of the News.
Isaiah Hoyt added 10 points for Wilmot on Friday.
Elijah Giovingo led Badger (1-16, 0-13) with 16 points.
Central 56, Elkhorn 54
With a gritty victory at Elkhorn on Friday night, the Falcons clinched at least a share of their second straight SLC title and are a win away from the outright crown.
Central (13-3 overall) won its third straight game to improve to 12-1 in the SLC with one conference game remaining. The Falcons remained a game-and-a-half ahead of Burlington, which defeated Waterford on Friday night to improve to 10-2 in the SLC.
But no matter what Burlington does, Central will win the SLC title outright with a victory at home over Delavan-Darien on Monday night. With at least a share clinched, the Falcons have now claimed five conference titles over the last six seasons. They shared it with Elkhorn last season.
Speaking of the Elks, they gave the Falcons a battle Friday despite dropping to 6-8 overall and 6-5 in the SLC.
Jack Rose came through with a monster game for Central, scoring a game-high 29 points to go with nine rebounds. Michael Mulhollon was also huge inside with 10 points and 16 boards, while Devin Griffin added 10 points.
Jordan Johnson, the SLC's leading scorer, paced the Elks with 19 points. Johnson is the reigning SLC Player of the Year and is a commit to NCAA Division II Minnesota-Moorhead.
Heritage Christian 81, Christian Life 39
The host Eagles lost a Midwest Classic Conference game Friday night to drop to 0-14 overall and 0-11 in conference play.
No other details were available as of Saturday morning.
Girls
Racine Lutheran 68, Shoreland Lutheran 34
The host Pacers lost a Metro Classic Conference game to the conference-leading Crusaders on Friday.
Sarah Koestler scored 12 points to lead Shoreland (7-8 overall and Metro Classic), while Madelyn Kassulke, Natalie Brug, Julia Heathcock and Amanda Heusterberg scored four apiece.
Ellie Jaramillo scored a game-high 19 points for Racine Lutheran (14-3, 13-1), which took a half-game lead over Greendale Martin Luther atop the Metro Classic.
Shoreland hosts St. Thomas More on Tuesday.
Lake Country Lutheran 69, St. Joseph 58
The host Lancers dropped a non-conference game at the Madrigrano Gymnasium on Friday.
St. Joseph (7-8) hosts Racine St. Catherine's in Metro Classic action on Monday.
No other details were available as of Saturday morning.
Williams Bay 61, Christian Life 29
The Eagles dropped to 2-5 with a non-conference road loss Friday.
CLS returns to Midwest Classic Conference play on Monday at Saint Francis.