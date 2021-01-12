High school basketball roundup: Shoreland boys beat Dominican for first time since 2006

The Shoreland Lutheran boys basketball team accomplished something it hadn't done since 2006 on Monday night.

Beat Whitefish Bay Dominican.

Led by 25 points, 12 rebounds and two steals from Quentin Bolton, the Pacers rallied in the second half and held off the Knights, 62-61, in a Metro Classic Conference game at Dominican.

Dominican, which won five consecutive WIAA Division-4 state titles from 2012-16, had defeated Shoreland 18 times in a row going back to 2006, according to Shoreland coach Paul Strutz, who's in his 16th season leading the program.

The Pacers trailed 28-19 at halftime on Monday but outscored the Knights 43-33 in the second as their offense came alive.

Sawyer Smith added 15 points, three assists and three steals for the Pacers, Ryan Strutz scored 11 points and Emmet Strassburg chipped in seven.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Shoreland snapped a three-game winning streak to even its record at 5-5 overall and 3-3 in the Metro Classic.

Ron Kirk Jr. scored 19 points and Lee Barnes scored 18 to lead Dominican (4-6, 1-4).

Girls

Racine Lutheran 67, St. Joseph 51