High school basketball roundup: Shoreland boys win third straight

The Shoreland Lutheran boys basketball team is entering the holidays on a nice little roll.

Coming off back-to-back Metro Classic Conference wins over Burlington Catholic Central on Friday and Saturday, Shoreland got a 22-point, 16-rebound, four-steal performance from Quentin Bolton in 65-47 non-conference win Tuesday night at Shoreland, the Pacers' third straight victory.

Shoreland, which improved to 4-2 overall, plays at Waterford in another non-conference game Dec. 29 before resuming Metro Classic play at home against St. Thomas More on Jan. 5.

Sawyer Smith also had a big night for the Pacers on Tuesday, nearly matching Bolton with 21 points. Smith went 10-of-10 from the free-throw line.

Konnor Hill totaled six points and seven assists for Shoreland.

Alex Trotter scored 11 points to lead Heritage Christian, which had its own three-game winning streak snapped in falling to 3-2.

St. Joseph 81, St. Thomas More 62

The Lancers, who broke into this week's Division-4 state coaches poll at No. 9, bounced back from Friday's loss to top-ranked Racine St. Catherine's (Division-3) with a big Metro Classic win Tuesday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.