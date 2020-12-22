High school basketball roundup: Shoreland boys win third straight

The Shoreland Lutheran boys basketball team is entering the holidays on a nice little roll.
Coming off back-to-back Metro Classic Conference wins over Burlington Catholic Central on Friday and Saturday, Shoreland got a 22-point, 16-rebound, four-steal performance from Quentin Bolton in 65-47 non-conference win Tuesday night at Shoreland, the Pacers' third straight victory.
Shoreland, which improved to 4-2 overall, plays at Waterford in another non-conference game Dec. 29 before resuming Metro Classic play at home against St. Thomas More on Jan. 5.
Sawyer Smith also had a big night for the Pacers on Tuesday, nearly matching Bolton with 21 points. Smith went 10-of-10 from the free-throw line.
Konnor Hill totaled six points and seven assists for Shoreland.
Alex Trotter scored 11 points to lead Heritage Christian, which had its own three-game winning streak snapped in falling to 3-2.
St. Joseph 81, St. Thomas More 62
The Lancers, who broke into this week's Division-4 state coaches poll at No. 9, bounced back from Friday's loss to top-ranked Racine St. Catherine's (Division-3) with a big Metro Classic win Tuesday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.
Andrew Alia scored 18 points to lead a balanced attack for St. Joseph, which improved to 3-1 overall and in the conference. Jacob Ashmus scored 17 points, Caden Tolefree and Caiden Lecce scored 12 each and Peter Stapleton added five.
Thomas More, meanwhile, dropped to 2-3 overall and 1-3 in the Metro Classic.
St. Joseph hosts Central in a non-conference county matchup 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.
Central 75, Waterford 47
Speaking of Central, the host Falcons cruised to a Southern Lakes Conference win over the Wolverines on Tuesday night in Paddock Lake.
Jack Rose drained three 3-pointers and continued his recent scoring binge with a game-high 19 points. After being held to nine points in an overtime loss to Franklin on Dec. 12, Rose has averaged 22 points over Central's last three games, all victories.
Devin Griffin, meanwhile, scored 17 points for the Falcons on Tuesday, Kenny Garth scored 14 and Michael Mulhollon added eight.
The Falcons (5-1 overall) remain alone atop the SLC at 5-0.
Waterford (3-4 overall, 3-2 SLC) was led by 10 points from Gabe Riska.
Girls
Wilmot 66, Racine Lutheran 53
Sophia Parisi poured in 23 points and McKenna Johnson scored 21 to lead the host Panthers to a non-conference win Tuesday night.
Parisi made nine field goals and finished 5-of-8 from the free-throw line, while Johnson hit three 3s. Wilmot jumped out to a 39-28 halftime lead in winning its fourth straight to improve to 4-1 overall.
Casey Christiansen added 11 points for the Panthers, who host Watertown on Monday in non-conference play.
It was the first loss of the season for Racine Lutheran, which dropped to 6-1. Morgann Gardner scored 22 points to lead the Crusaders, who reached the WIAA Division-4 sectional finals last season.