High school basketball roundup: Shoreland girls advance to regional semis

The Shoreland Lutheran girls basketball team will get a third shot at Racine Lutheran on Friday night.

Shoreland senior Sarah Koestler poured in a game-high 25 points, including 21 in the second half, to lift the Pacers to a 61-49 victory over visiting Racine St. Catherine's on Tuesday night in a WIAA Division-3 regional quarterfinal.

The win improved the fourth-seeded Pacers to 10-9 overall and sends them to a regional semifinal at top-seeded Racine Lutheran at 7 p.m. Friday. The winner faces either second-seeded Whitefish Bay Dominican or third-seeded Brookfield Academy in Saturday's regional final.

Racine Lutheran (16-3) defeated Shoreland twice this season, 50-41 on Dec. 12 and 68-34 on Jan. 29.

Freshman Amanda Heusterberg added 14 points to go with Koestler's 25, followed by junior Shay Lange with eight.

Kennedee Clark led three girls in double figures with 13 points for fifth-seeded St. Catherine's (3-19).

Boys

Wilmot 68, Waterford 58

The Panthers' two recent entries into the 1,000-point club led the Panthers to the Southern Lakes Conference victory Tuesday.