High school basketball roundup: Shoreland girls advance to regional semis

The Shoreland Lutheran girls basketball team will get a third shot at Racine Lutheran on Friday night.
Shoreland senior Sarah Koestler poured in a game-high 25 points, including 21 in the second half, to lift the Pacers to a 61-49 victory over visiting Racine St. Catherine's on Tuesday night in a WIAA Division-3 regional quarterfinal.
The win improved the fourth-seeded Pacers to 10-9 overall and sends them to a regional semifinal at top-seeded Racine Lutheran at 7 p.m. Friday. The winner faces either second-seeded Whitefish Bay Dominican or third-seeded Brookfield Academy in Saturday's regional final.
Racine Lutheran (16-3) defeated Shoreland twice this season, 50-41 on Dec. 12 and 68-34 on Jan. 29.
Freshman Amanda Heusterberg added 14 points to go with Koestler's 25, followed by junior Shay Lange with eight.
Kennedee Clark led three girls in double figures with 13 points for fifth-seeded St. Catherine's (3-19).
Boys
Wilmot 68, Waterford 58
The Panthers' two recent entries into the 1,000-point club led the Panthers to the Southern Lakes Conference victory Tuesday.
Kevin Sandman recorded a game-high 26 points, followed by London Glass with 20, as both knocked down four of Wilmot's 12 3-pointers. Mason Cummings added 10 points with two treys, while Isaiah Hoyt chipped in with eight points and also had two 3-pointers.
Wilmot, which improved to 13-6 overall and 10-4 in the SLC, built a 38-26 halftime lead and never looked back.
Ty Johnson led Waterford (8-13, 5-9) with 20 points.
The Panthers finished in third place in the SLC, a half-game behind Burlington for second and three behind Central for first. They host Union Grove on Thursday to wrap up the regular season, but that won't be considered an SLC game.
Wilmot is 13-3 since starting the season 0-3.
Stoughton 63, Central 62, 2OT
Jack Rose had 29 points on the strength of seven 3-pointers, but the Falcons dropped their regular-season finale at home in double overtime in a non-conference game Tuesday.
The loss dropped Central, which won the SLC, to 15-5 overall.
Devin Griffin and Kenny Garth each chipped in with 15 points for the Falcons.
Kaden Stokstad led Stoughton with 28 points.
Central is in the Division-1 field for the playoffs and received a No. 1 seed for the regionals. The Falcons host either fourth-seeded Waterford or fifth-seeded Union Grove in a regional semifinal next Friday.
—Dan Truttschel
01082021-KN-GBB-STJOE_SL-GSP 1
01082021-KN-GBB-STJOE_SL-GSP 2
01082021-KN-GBB-STJOE_SL-GSP 3
01082021-KN-GBB-STJOE_SL-GSP 4
01082021-KN-GBB-STJOE_SL-GSP 6
01082021-KN-GBB-STJOE_SL-GSP 7
01082021-KN-GBB-STJOE_SL-GSP 5
01082021-KN-GBB-STJOE_SL-GSP 8
01082021-KN-BBB-STJOE_SL-GSP 1
01082021-KN-BBB-STJOE_SL-GSP 2
01082021-KN-BBB-STJOE_SL-GSP 3
01082021-KN-BBB-STJOE_SL-GSP 4
01082021-KN-BBB-STJOE_SL-GSP 5
01082021-KN-BBB-STJOE_SL-GSP 6
01082021-KN-BBB-STJOE_SL-GSP 7
01082021-KN-BBB-STJOE_SL-GSP 8
01082021-KN-BBB-STJOE_SL-GSP 9
01082021-KN-GBB-STJOE_SL-GSP 9
01082021-KN-GBB-STJOE_SL-GSP 10
01082021-KN-GBB-STJOE_SL-GSP 11
01082021-KN-GBB-STJOE_SL-GSP 12