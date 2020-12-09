High school basketball roundup: St. Joseph boys beat Martin Luther

Led by 20 points from Andrew Alia and 16 from Caden Tolefree, the St. Joseph boys basketball team improved to 2-0 with a 60-50 Metro Classic Conference road victory over Greendale Martin Luther on Tuesday.

Alia and Tolefree combined to go 11-of-16 from the free-throw line and Alia made three 3-pointers.

The Lancers led 31-22 at halftime and also got nine points from Caden Lecce, eight from Peter Stapleton and seven from Jacob Ashmus.

"We did a great job of rebounding and overcoming adversity late in the game," first-year St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said.

Nacir Beamon scored 15 points to lead the Spartans (1-2).

Girls

Wilmot 73, Burlington 44

McKenna Johnson scored 20 points, Sophia Parisi scored 16 and Olivia Raymond added 15 to lead the Panthers to a Southern Lakes Conference home win Tuesday.

Johnson made eight field goals and went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line, Parisi finished a remarkable 12-of-16 at the charity stripe and Raymond knocked down four 3-pointers.

Wilmot (1-1) plays at county rival Central on Friday.