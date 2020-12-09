 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school basketball roundup: St. Joseph boys beat Martin Luther
View Comments
alert top story
High School Basketball Roundup

High school basketball roundup: St. Joseph boys beat Martin Luther

{{featured_button_text}}
12032020-KN-BBB_SJ_CC-GSP

St. Joseph's Andrew Alia drives to the basket against Burlington Catholic Central during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game last week. Alia scored 20 points to lead the Lancers to a 60-50 Metro Classic win at Greendale Martin Luther on Tuesday.

 © Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times

Led by 20 points from Andrew Alia and 16 from Caden Tolefree, the St. Joseph boys basketball team improved to 2-0 with a 60-50 Metro Classic Conference road victory over Greendale Martin Luther on Tuesday.

Alia and Tolefree combined to go 11-of-16 from the free-throw line and Alia made three 3-pointers.

The Lancers led 31-22 at halftime and also got nine points from Caden Lecce, eight from Peter Stapleton and seven from Jacob Ashmus.

"We did a great job of rebounding and overcoming adversity late in the game," first-year St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said.

Nacir Beamon scored 15 points to lead the Spartans (1-2).

Girls

Wilmot 73, Burlington 44

McKenna Johnson scored 20 points, Sophia Parisi scored 16 and Olivia Raymond added 15 to lead the Panthers to a Southern Lakes Conference home win Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Johnson made eight field goals and went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line, Parisi finished a remarkable 12-of-16 at the charity stripe and Raymond knocked down four 3-pointers.

Wilmot (1-1) plays at county rival Central on Friday.

Ella Clapp scored 13 points to lead the Demons (0-1).

Greendale Martin Luther 78, St. Joseph 37

In a matchup of teams that entered tied for first atop the Metro Classic Conference, the Spartans raced out to a 44-21 halftime lead and cruised to a win at the Madrigrano Gymnasium on Tuesday.

Martin Luther, ranked No. 6 in Division-3 in the first WisSports.net state coaches poll of the season, improved to 3-0 in the Metro Classic and is already 6-0 overall.

St. Joseph dropped to 2-1 overall and in the conference.

Jayden Hill led the Lancers with 10 points, Paige Trachte scored nine and Arianna Jenkins added eight.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert