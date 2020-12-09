High school basketball roundup: St. Joseph boys beat Martin Luther

Led by 20 points from Andrew Alia and 16 from Caden Tolefree, the St. Joseph boys basketball team improved to 2-0 with a 60-50 Metro Classic Conference road victory over Greendale Martin Luther on Tuesday.
Alia and Tolefree combined to go 11-of-16 from the free-throw line and Alia made three 3-pointers.
The Lancers led 31-22 at halftime and also got nine points from Caden Lecce, eight from Peter Stapleton and seven from Jacob Ashmus.
"We did a great job of rebounding and overcoming adversity late in the game," first-year St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said.
Nacir Beamon scored 15 points to lead the Spartans (1-2).
Girls
Wilmot 73, Burlington 44
McKenna Johnson scored 20 points, Sophia Parisi scored 16 and Olivia Raymond added 15 to lead the Panthers to a Southern Lakes Conference home win Tuesday.
Support Local Journalism
Johnson made eight field goals and went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line, Parisi finished a remarkable 12-of-16 at the charity stripe and Raymond knocked down four 3-pointers.
Wilmot (1-1) plays at county rival Central on Friday.
Ella Clapp scored 13 points to lead the Demons (0-1).
Greendale Martin Luther 78, St. Joseph 37
In a matchup of teams that entered tied for first atop the Metro Classic Conference, the Spartans raced out to a 44-21 halftime lead and cruised to a win at the Madrigrano Gymnasium on Tuesday.
Martin Luther, ranked No. 6 in Division-3 in the first WisSports.net state coaches poll of the season, improved to 3-0 in the Metro Classic and is already 6-0 overall.
St. Joseph dropped to 2-1 overall and in the conference.
Jayden Hill led the Lancers with 10 points, Paige Trachte scored nine and Arianna Jenkins added eight.
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
Shore FB 1
Shore FB 2
Shore FB 3
Shore FB 4
Shore FB 5
Shore FB 6
Cent-Wilm FB 1
Cent-Wilm FB 2
Cent-Wilm FB 4
Cent-Wilm FB 3
Cent-Wilm FB 5
Cent-Wilm FB 6
Cent-Wilm FB 7
Cent-Wilm FB 8
Cent-Wilm FB 9
Cent-Wilm FB 10
Cent-Wilm FB 11
Cent-Wilm FB 12
Cent-Wilm FB 13
Cent-Wilm FB 14
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!