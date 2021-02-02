High school basketball roundup: St. Joseph boys top Wilmot over weekend

Four players scored in double figures for the St. Joseph boys basketball team Saturday in the Lancers' 66-58 non-conference victory at Wilmot.

Andrew Alia scored a team-high 18 points for the Lancers (9-5), Caiden Lecce had 17 points and four assists, Caden Tolefree totaled 10 points and six rebounds and Luke Schuler had 10 points and eight boards.

The Lancers jumped out to a 36-27 halftime lead.

"Proud of our boys, they are working hard and getting better as we progress through the season," St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said. "We executed well and controlled the pace of the game, which was the goal."

London Glass led the Panthers (10-6) with 21 points. Kevin Sandman, who reached 1,000 career points in Friday's win at Lake Geneva Badger, scored 15 Saturday.

St. Joseph was scheduled to play a Metro Classic Conference game at top-ranked Racine St. Catherine's on Tuesday night, while Wilmot was scheduled to host a Southern Lakes Conference game against Delavan-Darien. Both games ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News.

Racine Lutheran 78, Shoreland Lutheran 73

