High school basketball roundup: St. Joseph boys top Wilmot over weekend

Four players scored in double figures for the St. Joseph boys basketball team Saturday in the Lancers' 66-58 non-conference victory at Wilmot.
Andrew Alia scored a team-high 18 points for the Lancers (9-5), Caiden Lecce had 17 points and four assists, Caden Tolefree totaled 10 points and six rebounds and Luke Schuler had 10 points and eight boards.
The Lancers jumped out to a 36-27 halftime lead.
"Proud of our boys, they are working hard and getting better as we progress through the season," St. Joseph coach Jose Garcia said. "We executed well and controlled the pace of the game, which was the goal."
London Glass led the Panthers (10-6) with 21 points. Kevin Sandman, who reached 1,000 career points in Friday's win at Lake Geneva Badger, scored 15 Saturday.
St. Joseph was scheduled to play a Metro Classic Conference game at top-ranked Racine St. Catherine's on Tuesday night, while Wilmot was scheduled to host a Southern Lakes Conference game against Delavan-Darien. Both games ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News.
Racine Lutheran 78, Shoreland Lutheran 73
Despite another monster game from Quentin Bolton, the host Pacers dropped a tight Metro Classic game to the Crusaders on Saturday.
Bolton scored 30 points and grabbed 20 rebounds, to go along with three steals. He finished 10-of-23 from the field, including 3-of-7 from 3-point range, and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line.
Sawyer Smith scored 19 points for Shoreland and Konnor Hill totaled 14 points and three assists, but the Pacers (5-11 overall, 3-10 Metro Classic) couldn't recover from a 31-25 halftime deficit despite scoring 47 points in the second half.
Jackson Woodward scored 27 points to lead the Crusaders (9-7, 8-6).
Shoreland was scheduled to play at St. Thomas More on Tuesday night. That game ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News.
Girls
St. Joseph 58, Racine St. Catherine's 51
The Lancers had four players score in double figures in a Metro Classic win over the Angels on Monday night at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.
Deja Rivers led St. Joseph (8-8 overall, 8-6 Metro Classic) with 15 points, Anna Jenkins scored 13 and Jayden Hill and Sarah Ryan each scored 11.
Heavenly Griffin scored a game-high 20 points to lead St. Catherine's (3-16, 2-12).
St. Joseph hosts Burlington Catholic Central on Thursday.
St. Francis 37, Christian Life 23;
University School 56, Christian Life 31
The Eagles dropped a pair of Midwest Classic Conference games recently, on Saturday at home to University School and on Monday at St. Francis.
Khloe Pulkstenis led CLS with 13 points and Tory Villarreal scored eight Saturday, while the same duo scored eight apiece Monday.
The Eagles (2-7 overall, 2-6 Midwest Classic) plays at HOPE Christian on Wednesday.