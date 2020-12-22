High school basketball roundup: St. Joseph girls head into break on high note

The St. Joseph girls basketball team will head into its holiday layoff on a high note.
Playing their only game over the span of nearly a month on Monday night, the Lancers got 24 points from Jayden Hill and 18 from Deja Rivers in a 77-59 Metro Classic Conference win at St. Thomas More.
St. Joseph improved to 4-1 overall and in the Metro Classic, alone in third place behind 5-0 Greendale Martin Luther and Racine Lutheran. The Lancers don't play again until Jan. 5, which will kick off a crammed stretch of 15 games in five weeks.
"We're excited to be 4-1 with our rebounding and defense improving like it has," St. Joseph coach Jason Coker said. "(Monday) night was a good win for us as we get a little over two weeks to prepare for a flurry of games to end our season."
Anna Jenkins scored 14 points for St. Joseph and Paige Trachte added 12, as the Lancers led 37-31 at halftime and built their lead in the second half.
Lindsay Kirby scored a game-high 20 points for Thomas More (1-6 overall, 1-4 Metro Classic).
Central 59, East Troy 45
Riley Spencer (12 points), Ellie Reynolds (11) and Maddie Haubrich (10) each scored in double figures to lead the Falcons to a non-conference win Monday in Paddock Lake.
Central improved to 2-3 overall and next plays at Elkhorn in Southern Lakes Conference action on Jan. 5.
East Troy fell to 1-7.
Here are some more high school basketball highlights from the weekend:
Boys
Shoreland Lutheran 61, Burlington Catholic Central 19
Sawyer Smith scored 18 points and Quentin Bolton totaled 16 points and six rebounds to lead the Pacers to a Metro Classic Conference win over the Hilltoppers on Saturday at Shoreland.
The Pacers won both games of the teams' home-and-home two-game set Friday and Saturday, moving Shoreland to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the Metro Classic.
Catholic Central, meanwhile, lost a non-conference game at St. Francis on Monday to drop to 0-7 overall.
The Pacers, who also got 10 points from Ryan Strutz on Saturday, were seeking their third straight victory Tuesday night in a non-conference home game against Heritage Christian. That game ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News.
Racine Prairie 77, Wilmot 58
The Panthers had their two-game winning streak snapped Saturday in a home non-conference loss to the Hawks, ranked No. 2 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches poll.
Wilmot (2-4 overall) trailed just 38-35 at halftime, but Prairie (5-1) pulled away in the second half.
London Glass, coming off a 28-point game in Friday's Southern Lakes Conference win over Waterford, poured in another 24 points Saturday to lead all scorers. Isaiah Hoyt added 12 points and Anthony Corona chipped in eight for the Panthers, who were still minus one of their top scorers, Kevin Sandman, due to quarantine.
Prairie, coached by St. Joseph graduate Jason Atanasoff, was led by Antuan Nesbitt's 17 points.
Girls
Shoreland Lutheran 52, Burlington Catholic Central 41
The host Pacers completed a two-game home-and-home Metro Classic Conference sweep of the Hilltoppers on Saturday.
Shoreland, which won its third straight to improve to 3-3 overall and in the conference, received a balanced scoring attack, as Natalie Brug scored 16 points, Sarah Koestler and Shay Lange scored 11 apiece and Amanda Heusterberg added nine.
Madeline Von Rabeneau scored a game-high 19 to lead Catholic Central (1-4 overall, 1-3 Metro Classic).
The Pacers next play on Jan. 5 at St. Thomas More.