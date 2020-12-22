High school basketball roundup: St. Joseph girls head into break on high note

The St. Joseph girls basketball team will head into its holiday layoff on a high note.

Playing their only game over the span of nearly a month on Monday night, the Lancers got 24 points from Jayden Hill and 18 from Deja Rivers in a 77-59 Metro Classic Conference win at St. Thomas More.

St. Joseph improved to 4-1 overall and in the Metro Classic, alone in third place behind 5-0 Greendale Martin Luther and Racine Lutheran. The Lancers don't play again until Jan. 5, which will kick off a crammed stretch of 15 games in five weeks.

"We're excited to be 4-1 with our rebounding and defense improving like it has," St. Joseph coach Jason Coker said. "(Monday) night was a good win for us as we get a little over two weeks to prepare for a flurry of games to end our season."

Anna Jenkins scored 14 points for St. Joseph and Paige Trachte added 12, as the Lancers led 37-31 at halftime and built their lead in the second half.

Lindsay Kirby scored a game-high 20 points for Thomas More (1-6 overall, 1-4 Metro Classic).

Central 59, East Troy 45