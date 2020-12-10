High school basketball roundup: St. Joseph girls top Shoreland

The St. Joseph girls basketball team will go into a much-deserved breather on a high note.

Playing their third game in four days Thursday night, the Lancers used their full-court pressure to outlast Shoreland Lutheran, 59-46, in a Metro Classic Conference game at the Madrigrano Gymnasium.

St. Joseph improved to 3-1 both overall and in the conference and now plays just one game over the next three weeks over the holidays before playing three games a week for five straight weeks once 2021 arrives.

"We have a lot of things to work on, especially rebounding," St. Joseph coach Jason Coker said. "It's surprising that we are 3-1 right now and we have yet to win the rebounding battle in any game so far. Luckily, our full-court pressure helped us to preserve the win."

Jayden Hill and Paige Trachte led the Lancers with 17 points each, while Ellie Schuler added 11 and Deja' Rivers chipped in six. Trachte went 3-of-6 from 3-point range.

"I thought Paige really stepped up in the second half for us," Coker said. "(She knocked) down three 3s, took a charge and had a couple of steals."

