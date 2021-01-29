High school basketball roundup: Tremper boys hold off Case for SEC win

The Tremper boys basketball team thwarted a Racine Case rally by sinking a pair of late free throws for a 77-75 Southeast Conference victory on Thursday night at Tremper.
According to The Journal Times, the Eagles stormed back from a 17-point halftime deficit to tie the game with about a minute left, but the Trojans made a pair of free throws with 3 seconds left (no further details were available as of Friday morning) to take the lead, and Case couldn't send it to overtime despite getting off two shot attempts.
Trey Cardona scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Trojans, while Preston Chamberlain scored 21.
Tremper bounced back from Wednesday's home loss to Indian Trail to improve to 3-1 overall and in the SEC. The Trojans are next scheduled to play on Wednesday at Bradford.
Case, meanwhile, is now 0-2 after the Eagles got their season underway this week when the Racine Unified School District decided to allow its athletic programs to play games outside the Racine city limits.
The Eagles — who won the SEC title last season — lost their opener at Bradford on Wednesday, 68-66.
Case coach Jacob Berce told The Journal Times he liked how his team bounced back Thursday from a 48-31 halftime deficit to nearly steal the game.
"We definitely played our brand of basketball in the second half," Berce said. "It may take a couple of weeks, but the kids fought and we got better."
Amari Jedkins scored 20 points to lead four Eagles in double figures. Terryon Brumby scored 17 despite playing most of the second half with four fouls.
Girls
Indian Trail 68, Racine Case 22
Kalina Winslow scored 15 points and Adrianna Gonzalez scored 13 to lead the host Hawks to a Southeast Conference win Thursday night.
Indian Trail improved to 3-2 and was scheduled to host Oak Creek on Friday night. That game ended too late to be included in Saturday's edition of the News.
Makayla Milligan and Macey Gandee each scored eight points for Indian Trail on Thursday, while Grace Peltier added seven.
Sydni Hill scored eight points to lead Case, which was playing its first game.
Bradford 57, Racine Horlick 34
Nevaeh Thomas scored 21 points, including 17 in the second half, and Haley Christianson added 17 as the Red Devils posted an SEC victory over the Rebels on Thursday at the Bradford Fieldhouse.
Bradford evened its record at 3-3 and was slated to host Franklin on Friday night. That game ended too late to be included in Saturday's edition of the News.
Vantaya Johnson scored eight points for Horlick in its first game of the season.
Lake Geneva Badger 67, Wilmot 58
The host Panthers dropped a Southern Lakes Conference game to the Badgers on Thursday.
Olivia Raymond led Wilmot (10-8 overall, 6-7 SLC) with 12 points and 11 rebounds, Casey Christiansen totaled 12 points and 10 boards, Kyleigh Pittman scored 11 points, Madelyn Johnson added 10 points and McKenna Johnson notched seven points, seven assists and six rebounds.
Macie Todd scored a game-high 21 points to lead Badger, which improved to 12-2 overall and 12-1 in the SLC, a half-game behind first-place Union Grove (13-1) in the conference standings.
The Broncos have wrapped up SLC play and have clinched at least a share of the conference title. The Badgers can earn a share if they win their final SLC game on Monday at Delavan-Darien.
Wilmot then plays at Delavan-Darien on Tuesday.
St. Joseph 61, Racine Prairie 58, OT
Jayden Hill poured in 25 points to lead the Lancers to a Metro Classic Conference victory on Thursday at Prairie.
Hill finished 10-of-23 from the field and 5-of-13 from the free-throw line and also tallied six steals and a block, as St. Joseph improved to 7-7 overall and 7-6 in the Metro Classic with four regular-season games left.
Arianna Jenkins also had a big game for the Lancers with 18 points and nine rebounds on Thursday, while Sarah Ryan scored 11 and Deja Rivers added eight.
Sophia Lawler scored 20 points to lead the Hawks (3-16, 1-12).
St. Joseph was scheduled to host Lake Country Lutheran in a non-conference game Friday night. That game ended too late to be included in Saturday's edition of the News.