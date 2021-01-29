High school basketball roundup: Tremper boys hold off Case for SEC win

The Tremper boys basketball team thwarted a Racine Case rally by sinking a pair of late free throws for a 77-75 Southeast Conference victory on Thursday night at Tremper.

According to The Journal Times, the Eagles stormed back from a 17-point halftime deficit to tie the game with about a minute left, but the Trojans made a pair of free throws with 3 seconds left (no further details were available as of Friday morning) to take the lead, and Case couldn't send it to overtime despite getting off two shot attempts.

Trey Cardona scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Trojans, while Preston Chamberlain scored 21.

Tremper bounced back from Wednesday's home loss to Indian Trail to improve to 3-1 overall and in the SEC. The Trojans are next scheduled to play on Wednesday at Bradford.

Case, meanwhile, is now 0-2 after the Eagles got their season underway this week when the Racine Unified School District decided to allow its athletic programs to play games outside the Racine city limits.

The Eagles — who won the SEC title last season — lost their opener at Bradford on Wednesday, 68-66.

Case coach Jacob Berce told The Journal Times he liked how his team bounced back Thursday from a 48-31 halftime deficit to nearly steal the game.