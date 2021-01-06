High school basketball roundup: Wilmot boys come alive in second half

Kevin Sandman kept the Wilmot boys basketball team afloat in the first half Tuesday night, then the rest of his team followed suit in the second half as the Panthers notched a 69-46 Southern Lakes Conference home win over Lake Geneva Badger.

Sandman scored 13 of his game-high 28 points in the first half, but the rest of the Panthers scored just 10 in the opening stanza as they trailed, 24-23, going into the break.

But Wilmot (4-4 overall, 3-3 SLC) came to life in the second half, as Isaiah Hoyt scored nine of his 11 points and Cy Turner scored all 11 of his over the final 18 minutes and the Panthers outscored the Badgers, 46-22, after halftime.

Sandman, who scored 15 points in the second half, finished with three 3-pointers for the game and went 5-of-5 from the free-throw line.

Ty McGreevy led the Badgers (0-10, 0-8) with 16 points.

Wilmot plays at Delavan-Darien on Friday night.

St. Thomas More 66, Shoreland Lutheran 64

Despite big games from the trio of Sawyer Smith, Quentin Bolton and Konnor Hill, the host Pacers dropped a tight Metro Classic Conference decision Tuesday night.