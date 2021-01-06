High school basketball roundup: Wilmot boys come alive in second half

Kevin Sandman kept the Wilmot boys basketball team afloat in the first half Tuesday night, then the rest of his team followed suit in the second half as the Panthers notched a 69-46 Southern Lakes Conference home win over Lake Geneva Badger.
Sandman scored 13 of his game-high 28 points in the first half, but the rest of the Panthers scored just 10 in the opening stanza as they trailed, 24-23, going into the break.
But Wilmot (4-4 overall, 3-3 SLC) came to life in the second half, as Isaiah Hoyt scored nine of his 11 points and Cy Turner scored all 11 of his over the final 18 minutes and the Panthers outscored the Badgers, 46-22, after halftime.
Sandman, who scored 15 points in the second half, finished with three 3-pointers for the game and went 5-of-5 from the free-throw line.
Ty McGreevy led the Badgers (0-10, 0-8) with 16 points.
Wilmot plays at Delavan-Darien on Friday night.
St. Thomas More 66, Shoreland Lutheran 64
Despite big games from the trio of Sawyer Smith, Quentin Bolton and Konnor Hill, the host Pacers dropped a tight Metro Classic Conference decision Tuesday night.
Smith scored a game-high 24 points to go with four rebounds and three steals, Bolton tallied 16 points, 11 rebounds and four assists and Hill had 12 points, four boards and three assists.
Shoreland, which lost its second straight to drop to 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the Metro Classic, shot just 6-of-28 from 3-point range.
Amari McCourty led Thomas More (5-4, 2-3) with 23 points.
Shoreland hosts St. Joseph on Friday night.
Girls
Central 46, Elkhorn 27
A balanced effort and strong defense delivered the Falcons a Southern Lakes Conference win on the road Tuesday night.
Ellie Reynolds and Kialis Anderson each scored seven points to lead Central, while Taya Witt and Riley Spencer scored five each, Jenna Leslie, Evie Hinze and Reese Rynberg scored four each and Maggie Kimpler and Maddie Haubrich chipped in three apiece.
It was the second straight win for the Falcons, who improved to 3-3 overall and 2-3 in the SLC.
Anastasia Grochowski scored eight points to lead the Elks (1-7, 1-5).
Central hosts Waterford on Friday night.
Lake Geneva Badger 53, Wilmot 28
The visiting Panthers struggled offensively and had their six-game winning streak snapped in an SLC loss Tuesday.
Wilmot (6-2 overall, 3-2 SLC) had no players scored in double figures and was led by McKenna Johnson's nine points. The Panthers made just 11 field goals and went 3-of-8 from the free-throw line.
The second-place Badgers, who improved to 5-1 overall and 5-0 in the SLC, got 14 points from Ava Schulz and 13 from Macie Todd.
On Saturday, Wilmot extended its winning streak to six with a 70-43 non-conference home win over Racine Prairie.
The Panthers were led by McKenna Johnson (18 points), Kyleigh Pittman (16 points) and Sophia Parisi (14 points).
Wilmot hosts Delavan-Darien on Friday night.