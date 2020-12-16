High school basketball roundup: Wilmot boys notch big win at Elkhorn

The Wilmot boys basketball team really needed a win.

The Panthers sure got a big one Tuesday night.

Weathering a 27-point performance from Elkhorn senior standout Jordan Johnson, Wilmot received a balanced attack to emerge with a 69-62 Southern Lakes Conference road win over the Elks, the Panthers' first victory of the season.

Wilmot, picked to finish third in the SLC behind Central and Elkhorn by the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook, had struggled to an 0-3 start to the season both overall and in the conference, but the Panthers' efforts finally paid off against the Elks.

Mason Cummings drained four 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead Wilmot, Cy Turner scored 14, London Glass scored 13 and Kieran Kendall chipped in 11.

Making the victory more impressive, leading scorer Kevin Sandman did not play for Wilmot. Coach Jake Erbentraut said Sandman was quarantined beginning Monday night.

Elkhorn, meanwhile, was playing its first game this season after tying Central for the SLC title last year and reaching the WIAA Division-2 State Tournament the year before that. The Elks made it back to the sectional finals last season before it was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.