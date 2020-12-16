High school basketball roundup: Wilmot boys notch big win at Elkhorn

The Wilmot boys basketball team really needed a win.
The Panthers sure got a big one Tuesday night.
Weathering a 27-point performance from Elkhorn senior standout Jordan Johnson, Wilmot received a balanced attack to emerge with a 69-62 Southern Lakes Conference road win over the Elks, the Panthers' first victory of the season.
Wilmot, picked to finish third in the SLC behind Central and Elkhorn by the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook, had struggled to an 0-3 start to the season both overall and in the conference, but the Panthers' efforts finally paid off against the Elks.
Mason Cummings drained four 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead Wilmot, Cy Turner scored 14, London Glass scored 13 and Kieran Kendall chipped in 11.
Making the victory more impressive, leading scorer Kevin Sandman did not play for Wilmot. Coach Jake Erbentraut said Sandman was quarantined beginning Monday night.
Elkhorn, meanwhile, was playing its first game this season after tying Central for the SLC title last year and reaching the WIAA Division-2 State Tournament the year before that. The Elks made it back to the sectional finals last season before it was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Johnson, the reigning SLC Player of the Year and a recruit of NCAA Division II Minnesota-Moorhead, scored 17 of his 27 points in the second half Tuesday after the Panthers led 33-32 at halftime.
Girls
Wilmot 57, Elkhorn 45
Madelyn Johnson scored 13 points, Olivia Raymond scored 11 and Sophia Parisi and McKenna Johnson had nine apiece to pace a balanced attack for the host Panthers in their Southern Lakes Conference victory Tuesday night.
Casey Christiansen and Kyleigh Pittman each added six points for Wilmot, which has won three straight and is now 3-1 overall and in the SLC, good for third place behind Union Grove (4-0) and Lake Geneva Badger (3-0) in the early conference standings.
Dillyn Ivey scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Elks (0-3 overall and SLC).
Central 65, Burlington 27
The visiting Falcons got their first win of the season Tuesday night to improve to 1-2 overall and in the SLC .
Central had a whopping 12 players score at least two points, led by Maddie Haubrich's 13. Ellie Reynolds scored eight, Riley Spencer scored seven, Jill Adams added six and Reese Rynberg and Ki Anderson chipped in five each.
Anika Preusker scored seven points to lead the Demons (1-3 overall and SLC).
Shoreland Lutheran 66, Racine St. Catherine's 45
Natalie Brug (18 points, 16 rebounds) and Sarah Koestler (21 points, 15 rebounds) both had double-doubles to lead the host Pacers to their first win of the season in a Metro Classic Conference game against the Angels on Tuesday night.
Maren Fitzpatrick added eight points for Shoreland (1-3 overall and Metro Classic) and Amanda Heusterberg scored six, as the Pacers led 34-23 at halftime and pulled away in the second half.
Heavenly Griffin scored 12 points to lead St. Catherine's (0-5 overall and Metro Classic).
