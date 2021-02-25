High school basketball: St. Joseph's Hill named first-team All-Metro Classic for girls

Villarreal averaged 8.5 points per game.

CLS junior Melaney Smith received honorable mention.

Lake Country Lutheran senior Julia Hirt, meanwhile, was named the Player of the Year.

On the boys side, CLS sophomore Sam Jennings received honorable mention.

St. John's NW Military senior Brandin Podziemski and Lake Country Lutheran junior Luke Haertle were named the Co-Players of the Year.

Tremper hosts Bradford

Even though the official season has ended for both teams, Tremper hosted Bradford for one final girls basketball game on Tuesday night.

It was a way to honor the seniors, as the Trojans did not complete their season due to a quarantine situation that forced them to end early.

Tremper did not participate in the postseason, while Bradford lost to Indian Trail in a WIAA Division-1 regional final.

Bradford won Tuesday's game, 46-40.