High school basketball: St. Joseph's Hill named first-team All-Metro Classic for girls

St. Joseph junior Jayden Hill was one of six players named first-team All-Metro Classic Conference for girls basketball.
The teams were announced this week.
Joining Hill on the first team were Racine Lutheran senior Morgann Gardner, Greendale Martin Luther senior Vanessa Solano, St. Thomas More senior Lindsay Kirby, Whitefish Bay Dominican freshman Keona McGee and Racine Lutheran junior Nevaiah Bell-Turner.
Hill averaged 16.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.8 steals per game, leading the Lancers in all categories. She ranked third in the Metro Classic in scoring and seventh in rebounding, as St. Joseph went 12-9 and reached the WIAA Division-4 sectional semifinals.
Hill's teammate, junior Arianna Jenkins, was named to the second team, along with Shoreland Lutheran senior Sarah Koestler.
Jenkins averaged 10.5 points per game, while Koestler finished fourth in the conference with 14.5 points per contest.
Receiving honorable mention were Shoreland senior Natalie Brug, Shoreland freshman Amanda Heusterberg and St. Joseph junior Deja Rivers.
All-Midwest Classic
Christian Life junior Tori Villarreal was named second-team All-Midwest Classic Conference for girls basketball when the teams were announced this week.
Villarreal averaged 8.5 points per game.
CLS junior Melaney Smith received honorable mention.
Lake Country Lutheran senior Julia Hirt, meanwhile, was named the Player of the Year.
On the boys side, CLS sophomore Sam Jennings received honorable mention.
St. John's NW Military senior Brandin Podziemski and Lake Country Lutheran junior Luke Haertle were named the Co-Players of the Year.
Tremper hosts Bradford
Even though the official season has ended for both teams, Tremper hosted Bradford for one final girls basketball game on Tuesday night.
It was a way to honor the seniors, as the Trojans did not complete their season due to a quarantine situation that forced them to end early.
Tremper did not participate in the postseason, while Bradford lost to Indian Trail in a WIAA Division-1 regional final.
Bradford won Tuesday's game, 46-40.
Nevaeh Thomas led the Red Devils and was credited with a triple-double of 20 points, 13 rebounds and 10 blocks. Haley Christianson totaled seven points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals for Bradford, while Syderah Farmer had nine points, 11 boards and two steals.
Madison Kasianowicz scored 14 points to lead Tremper.
"A thank you to (Tremper coach Lynell) Collins for hosting one last game for the season and honoring all the seniors on both teams," Bradford coach Nicole Ferrille said in an email.
"I'm so proud of my girls this season. It's difficult going through a season and not knowing what is going to happen from day to day, but they showed up, worked hard and made it a successful season."