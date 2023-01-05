High school boys basketball: Central Falcons score big victory over perennial Wisconsin power Racine St. Catherine's

PADDOCK LAKE — It was only a mere 21 months ago that the Racine St. Catherine’s boys basketball straight molly-whopped everyone in their path.

All the way to a WIAA Division 3 state championship on the floor of the UW-Oshkosh arena, thanks to COVID-19 cancelling all games at the Kohl Center in Madison for an unprecedented set of circumstances.

One of those teams in the Angels’ way back on Jan. 23, 2021, was Central, in a game played in Paddock Lake.

It wasn’t easy to hang with current Texas star guard Tyrese Hunter, a first team all-state pick at the time, Wisconsin Badger sophomore Kamari McGee, and UW-Whitewater sophomore Jameer Barker, but Jack Rose, Kenny Garth and Devin Griffin, the proverbial “Big Three” showed they were plenty legit despite a 57-43 defeat.

Though St. Catherine’s won the Division 3 state title that year, some believe they would’ve also won it in D1 or D2.

They were THAT good.

Fast forward to Wednesday night at Central High School, and the tables have turned.

Although another top-10 state ranking for the Angels, the Falcons have advanced to another state tournament (2022) and further solidified themselves as one of the best teams in the state in Division 2.

So it was only fitting the Falcons cashed in their receipt with the same score, 57-43, and the crazy thing is this may be the worst Central team head coach James Hyllberg has had in the past three years.

No, that’s not a dig by any means, but when you’re starting two sophomores and two others that haven’t been major contributors on varsity, it doesn’t make a ton of sense when you beat Racine Case and St. Catherine’s in a six-day span. It was the second straight year the Falcons knocked off St. Catherine’s by double digits.

It was the first loss for the Angels (8-1), who climbed to No. 5 in the latest Wissports.net Division 3 state rankings.

But that’s where the 7-2 Falcons sit, and they must feel good to only trail Southern Lakes Conference-leading Burlington by one game (3-1) with 14 games left in the season, 10 in league play.

And make sure to get out the red pen and circle Feb. 2, 7 p.m. at Central High School. On that night, the 8-0 Burlington Demons come to Paddock Lake in a game that could very well determine the conference champion.

“We had balanced scoring across our lineup last night,” Hyllberg said Thursday morning about Wednesday night’s win over St. Catherine’s. “I thought our defensive intensity was great and we matched St. Cat’s aggressiveness. We got some good looks in the paint and we made our free throws.

“It was a huge win for this group. Any time you can beat a team like St. Cat’s it gives you confidence which is key for this team.”

It looked like another Angels win after 18 minutes, as Davion Thomas scored eight of his St. Catherine’s team-high 15 points in the first half to help the Angels build a 24-16 lead.

But the second half was all Central.

The Falcons got 13 of sophomore Elijah Griffin’s 15 points in the second half, and John Kinzler added 12 and Alex Sippy eight points as Central’s guards showed composure and discipline as part of a 41-19 run.

“I was really proud of our guard play,” Hyllberg said. “St. Cats has quick guards but our guys stayed composed and did a good job of moving the ball. We had too many turnovers, and we are still learning how to play within the moment, but this experience is critical for our guards since most of them weren’t in these types of situations a year ago. Our forwards did a great job of rebounding and being physical down low.

“This team is still learning how to play within the moment, and we have got to improve upon our situational basketball such as knowing when to attack and when to pull it back out. We force too many shots and passes, and I’d like to see us become more patient on offense, but I love our toughness and grit. We have a great group of young men who are coachable and who work hard every day in practice. These guys want to win and they want to prove themselves. This group makes it fun to come to practice each and every day.”

With a great group littered with talent along with the coachability to show massive gains by season’s end, the Falcons continue to project as a team that could surprise a lot of people come tournament time in March.

For the fans wanting to see their Falcons in person, Central returns home Friday to battle Delavan-Darien at 7 p.m., and the following game is Friday, Jan. 13 in Paddock Lake against Lake Geneva Badger.