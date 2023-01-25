High school boys basketball: Central staves off much-improved Wilmot in Kenosha County rivalry

WILMOT — Top player Elijah Griffin was benched late in the game and fellow sophomore and emerging star Liam Lubkeman hurt his knee and had to leave the game, but the Central boys basketball team found a way Tuesday night.

In a close, physical battle with next-door neighbor Wilmot, the Panthers were only down by two points at the half, but the Falcons' elite depth was on full display in their eighth straight victory, a 65-55 triumph.

The gritty, grinding win helped Central (13-2, 7-1 Southern Lakes) keep pace with fellow first place squad Burlington (13-2, 7-1).

The two teams seem to be on a collision course toward the "de facto" SLC championship game, next week Thursday, Feb. 2, in Paddock Lake.

"Unfortunately, we were 16 of 31 from the free-throw line," said a frustrated Central coach James Hyllberg, who admitted he kind of got on his players at halftime and wasn't particularly pleased after the game. "We let guys shoot open 3's in the first half. We talked about it all week, but we didn't communicate. You can't leave high school shooters open. Any team can get hot and take someone down. Free throws, again, very frustrating. It's been a problem all season.

"It's a concern for sure. I thought we came out second half and our defense was much better. John Kinzler and Sippy (Alex) got a lot of steals and were very active. Our big guy hurt his knee and may not be available this weekend. Liam's a big part of our team. But we don't know yet."

Central travels to a strong Elkhorn squad Friday, hosts Grafton Saturday and hosts Burlington Thursday.

"We'll take the win, but I'm a little frustrated to be honest with you," Hyllberg added.

On the other side of the court, Wilmot head coach Jake Erbentraut couldn't be happier, considering the tough loss.

"We're disappointed, but we're feeling better about things," he said. "Our focus is improvement, and I think we're getting there. Central is a really good team, and you can't necessarily force them to do what they don't want to do. Nevertheless, I'm really proud of our guys."

Central showed another layer of its excellence Tuesday night.

Without two of their top four scorers (Griffin and Lubkeman combine for 23 points per game) playing full games, the Falcons got out their hard hats and won with defense, much like they did during their furious second-half comeback victory over Union Grove last Friday.

Nobody scored more than 11 points (Wyatt Anderson), but Anderson, Sippy, Kinzler, Quinn Burns, Griffin and Lubkeman combined for 56 of the team's 65 points with balanced scoring and true team basketball.

Burns was able to pick up the ball-handling slack quite nicely, and per usual, Anderson was a beast on the boards, and Sippy does it all on both ends of the floor.

For the Wilmot, 6-foot-3 sophomore guard Christian Irslinger scored 17 points, his second-best total of the season, thanks to red-hot shooting.

Irslinger banged home five 3-pointers, but leading scorers Cooper Zimmerman (15.4 ppg) and Jake Christiansen (14.9) combined for only 17 points.

Anthony Corona added 10 points.

"Central had the next guy ready to step, and they're just basketball-savvy players," Erbentraut said.

Erbentraut says the Panthers now must travel to Burlington Friday night.

He said turnovers have improved, and the team's poise and maturity in high-pressure situations has shown growth and progress.

But the Demons are a whole different animal.

Both coaches chatted about having to face mighty Burlington in the next few days.

"In my opinion, they're one of the top teams in the state, they gotta be," Erbentraut added. "They have guards, inside play, athleticism, the experience...that's the whole thing. You can't load up on one particular guy. If you come up with any ideas how to stop them, let me know.

Erbentraut said focusing on the process and playing up to their potential will be the Panthers' goals moving forward.

"Tonight, I told them to just get better, and I thought our guys answered that call and did really well with that," he added.