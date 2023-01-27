High school boys basketball: Indian Trail puts a big-time hurting on crosstown rival Tremper

What an electric atmosphere.

Tremper students lined the right edge of the east bleachers Thursday night at Tremper High School, stretching all the way up to the top row, in rectangular fashion.

The Hawks’ crazies kept it square and simple, donned in all-black garb in the opposite bleachers, ripe with catch phrases, deafening roars and the traditional “this is boooring” and “warm up the buses” chants.

Unfortunately for the host Trojans boys basketball in this critical city rivalry, the Trail voices got louder and more piercing throughout the game, while the Trojan faithful had no choice to eventually fall silent.

It was like the visiting Hawks, behind 29 points from star junior Mannaseh “MJ” Stackhouse, a versatile, trapping defense and hot outside shooting and deceptively quick guard play, simply snatched the wind out of Tremper’s sails.

Trail jumped out to a 20-plus point lead early, withstood flashes of a comeback and hammered home a resounding, statement victory, 84-58, in front of a capacity crowd for one of the area’s biggest and best rivalries.

It’s all love, though, as players and coaches joked together after the game, but Indian Trail head coach Rob VanDyke knows his squad’s prospects over the next month or two are no laughing matter.

The Hawks improved to 13-4 overall and 7-2 in the Southeast Conference, where they now find themselves in a three-way tie with Franklin and Oak Creek.

The fortunate turn of events happened because visiting Racine Park (6-11) upset the Sabers in Franklin Thursday night, 57-53.

This sets up two pivotal battles—Tuesday, Jan. 31 at Oak Creek and Friday, Feb. 17 at Franklin—for SEC supremacy.

Indian Trail is white-hot, with five straight wins, and playing its best basketball of the season.

“I thought defensively we’ve been getting better every game,” VanDyke said after the game Thursday. “We’ve had those little lulls, and shots will fall. We’re going to have bad shooting nights, but if we can defend really well, we try to meet those goals.

“I thought early on in the first half, we did some stuff defensively that led to our offense. Tremper shoots really, really well, they have good outside shooters.”

In the second half, the Hawks kept their foot down on the gas and slammed that thing through the frame to the concrete.

An overwhelming 19-4 run was highlighted by fast breaking layups, second-chance points and a whole lot of Stackhouse stuffers, including a violent two-handed baseline rim-rocker that put the Hawks up by 30 points.

Senior guards Grant Cornell and Kayden Johnson provided the perfect complement to Stackhouse in the mid-range, high post and down low, combining for 23 points, while Jackson Wilhelmson did a lot of the dirty work—tracking down loose balls with hustle plays, keeping plays alive with rebounds and scoring inside.

Tremper had some sound play from guard Dejuan Graise (15 points) and outside shooting from Tyler Thompson (12 points) in a short spurt late in the first half to cut the lead to 15, but that was the closest the Trojans would get the rest of the game.

Dejuan’s brother Dontrelle added 12 points.

During a fun sequence in the second half with the game out of reach, Dejuan got up off two feet for a dunk that made the Tremper faithful freak out, and he stole the ball on the ensuing Trail possession and continued the fireworks.

Dejuan’s perfect outlet down the court to his athletic brother resulted in another two-handed jam, as Dontrelle smiled while temporarily hangind on the rim to protect himself from a trailing Stackhouse.

Plays like that were few and far between, as the Hawks utterly dominated in just about every aspect.

“We try to play a complete game,” VanDyke said. “We were able to slide better, and the key in the second half was keeping them off the glass. We were able to hold them to one shot. We filled some lanes and got some buckets in transition.

“First off, it was a collective team win. MJ was a benefit of good defense. The other thing MJ did really well was get doubled in the post and found shooters.”

VanDyke added that any team in the SEC is tough.

Understandable considering they were shocked by a four-win Bradford squad earlier this season.

He knows every single night the rest of the way will be a grind.

“Everybody gets better the second time,” VanDyke said. “Top to bottom, the SEC is strong. Our focal point is just trying to get better. We have to give teams our best shot.”