High school boys basketball preview: Indian Trail looking to flip the script behind Stackhouse, Wilhelmson

The Indian Trail boys basketball team hopes to change the narrative when it comes to city of Kenosha basketball.

Although St. Joe's has been successful in recent years, a city of Kenosha high school boys basketball team hasn't made it the state tournament in Madison since 2003.

Yup, nearly 20 years ago.

It was St. Joe's that made in 2003.

A city public school hasn't made it to the high school Mecca since Tremper in 2001.

Big-time success is long overdue, and Manasseh, or "MJ", Stackhouse is hoping to be the one that turns things around.

The 6-foot-8 junior is slowly moving up the state ranks as far as recruiting goes, and it's easy to see why.

He's leading the Southeast Conference in the early season with 25 points per game, and that includes a 29-point outburst in an impressive overtime victory over Racine Park Dec. 2.

But what's dangerous about the Hawks is that Stackhouse isn't the only option.

Senior Jackson Wilhelmson, fresh of earning SEC player of the year in boys volleyball, is also filling up the stat sheet.

He's also averaging more than 20 points per game, and the dynamic duo is making an early bid for best 1-2 punch in the city.

Second-year head coach Rob Van Dyke knows he has talent on this squad, and he looks to improve on last year's 8-16 record.

Joining him on this mission will be assistant coaches Jon Otto, Ryan Cooks, Rodney Nixon, Jerald Wood and Haley Marano.

"Expectations are to be competitive and play hard in every single game," Van Dyke said. "The players have had a year in the system, and I think the growth and understanding over the summer was important for our team."

"I think as a team our goals are to be competitive in every single game. We want to value the basketball (10 turnovers or less a game) and play solid defense. We have a goal to hold teams to 55 points or less in a game."

Along with Stackhouse and Wilhelmson, the Hawks welcome back senior Josh Robinson, senior Kayden Johnson and senior Grant Cornell, along with junior LJ Dagen.

Johnson and Dagen are returning starters, so Trail boasts four starters back from last year's squad.

Newcomers are juniors Konrad Anderson, Payton Mancusi, Aamir Neal, Lavaruz Currie, Evan Jacobson, Grant Noble and Everett Smith.

Indian Trail must replace the contributions of all-conference selections Bryce Wallace and Alex Ballard, along with Norvins Monestime, who is playing at UW-Parkside.

As always, the SEC will be strong, with Racine Case coming off a Division 1 state tournament appearance in March, along with traditionally tough competition from Franklin and Oak Creek.

"I think the conference from top to bottom is always tough," Van Dyke said. "I think its always about matchups and our conference games always provide a difficult match up."